ASU’s Cullen Potter Makes History by Being Drafted by Flames

Cullen Potter sat in Peacock Theater with his family, expecting to be selected by an NHL team in the early 20s of the first round of the draft. Time ticked on, and even with some trades, Potter still sat in the crowd, much to the surprise of most.

As pick number 32 rolled around, it seemed like Potter might’ve had to stay around in LA for one more day to hear his name be called on Saturday. However, Calgary Flames legend Lanny McDonald gave the young forward one more surprise.

McDonald announced Potter as the 32nd overall pick and the Flames’ second pick of the day. As Potter walked towards the stage to throw on the Flames’ jersey for the first time, he was just a draft pick away from not making the history that many expected him to make: becoming the first-ever Arizona State hockey player to be drafted in the first round.

How Potter Made History at ASU

On May 22, 2024, Potter changed the course of his career. At just 17 years old, he had just finished off a great season at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. He was committed to Michigan State, a team that had just gone 26-7-4 and won the Big Ten regular season and tournament championships.

However, Potter decided to change his future by changing his commitment to ASU. At the time, ASU was still a growing program. They had produced three NHL players, including Josh Doan, who had just played his first NHL game with the Arizona Coyotes. Compared to Michigan State, it was an interesting choice for Potter to switch teams.

Despite many questioning his decision to go to ASU, Potter thrived in the desert. He scored 22 points in 35 games, leading the Sun Devils to a second-place finish in their first year in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. They then swept Minnesota Duluth in the first round of the NCHC playoffs before falling to Denver in the second round.

Throughout the season, Potter found himself supported by the overall group in Tempe. As one of the youngest players in the NCAA, it could’ve been easy for Potter to come into ASU and lose his confidence. However, he credits the coaching staff for helping him retain and grow that confidence throughout his successful season.

“Having the staff have confidence in me, coming in a year early, being able to trust the staff and them trust me, I think it’s been huge,” Potter said. “Them taking a chance on me, believing in me, I think it paid off for me and them too. I had a great year and can’t wait to go back next year.”

The connection between the players and staff at ASU is impressive. You could see the strong culture the young hockey program has built over the past decade, even at the draft, as head coach Greg Powers accompanied Potter and fellow Sun Devil Ben Kevan to the event.

Powers was one of the first people Potter mentioned after being drafted by the Flames, mentioning how grateful and lucky he is to have the ASU head coach in his life. He credits Powers with helping him mature to the point where he was selected in the first round of the NHL Draft.

“He helped me grow up and mature, especially being in college,” Potter said. “Some of those guys are 24-25 years old, and I’m 17. Talking with him and having a relationship with him has just really helped me grow as a person and a human being.”

Arizona has produced some great hockey players as of late. Doan, Tage Thompson, and Auston Matthews have all become everyday players in the NHL despite being from a state that isn’t well-known for hockey. Joey Daccord has become a product of Arizona as well after becoming the first Sun Devil drafted to the NHL in 2015. Potter has gotten to meet them all and learn from them thanks to the close-knit bond that hockey players from the state have formed.

Cullen Potter, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“It’s really cool to see some of those players like Doaner skate at ASU in the summers. I got to meet them last summer and learn from them a little bit. Matthews and Thompson, they’re skating there too. So being on the ice with them at the same time was a really cool experience.”

Hockey in Arizona has taken a beating in the past year. The Coyotes moved to Salt Lake City in April, the Tucson Roadrunners seem to be moving to Reno in a couple of years, and it’s been hard for youth programs to survive without the funding from the NHL. However, Potter still sees Arizona as a hockey market and one that is still growing despite the challenges it’s faced in recent history.

“I think it’s definitely growing,” Potter said. “There are talks of other schools in California starting D1, so I think it’s great for the sport. Growing up, players like Matthews coming from Arizona and stuff like that, I think it’s great.”

A Dream Come True

Like most kids who played hockey, Potter grew up dreaming of being drafted into the NHL. However, it wasn’t easy. Potter worked hard ever since he started playing the sport, and finally, on Friday, it all paid off.

“It’s always been a long journey ever since I was a kid,” Potter said. “I just put in a lot of work. It’s just the beginning of this journey now. I’m super happy and speechless.”

Cullen Potter (ASU forward) is the last pick of the first round. #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/lDH4biOHpN — Chase Beardsley (@ChaseBeardsley_) June 28, 2025

Potter will be returning to ASU for his sophomore season. His goal is to work on becoming more of a two-way player while also adding more muscle in order to compete against NHLers. ASU has done a good job with players like Daccord, Doan, and Brinson Pasichnuk in preparing them for life in the NHL. There’s no doubt that’ll change with Potter.

“I want to use my speed effectively and in both zones, defensively and offensively,” Potter said. “I want to put on some more muscle and stuff too to get stronger while I’m playing in the NHL someday. Being able to go against those guys that are (6-foot-3 or 6-foot-4), and they’re super strong too. I got to get stronger. I think those are the two main things I’m focused on.”

The newest Flame will most likely take another step forward next season, like most young prospects do in their second year in college. Especially as ASU keeps stockpiling more explosive forwards to their roster. His incredible speed and hands give him an edge that many don’t have in the NCAA, which will help him and ASU as they continue to grow together.

ASU has a motto called “Be The Tradition.” It means to build a new legacy for yourself and your team while creating a foundation for future success. Many before Potter have helped build ASU into a strong hockey program while making it a normality for Sun Devils to make and thrive in the NHL. Potter has rewritten the standard as he’s shown that players from ASU can be drafted as high as the first round, embodying ASU’s famous motto along the way.

For Potter, the road was hard. The odds were stacked against him. However, he did it and made Sun Devil history while at it. For him, the achievement of being drafted into the NHL can be summed up in four words. It was the first four words he told the media after he got drafted: A dream come true.