5 Forwards the Oilers Should Target to Get Younger

One of the biggest priorities this offseason for Edmonton Oilers’ general manager Stan Bowman is to add more speed and youth to the lineup. The Oilers are an aging team and must get younger. They traded 33-year-old Evander Kane for a fourth-round pick and will likely trade 32-year-old Viktor Arvidsson in the coming weeks. That’s a start, but these moves also leave holes in the roster that must be filled. Twenty-one-year-old Matt Savoie will be on the roster, but they could use a few more younger forwards to compete for bottom-six roles, especially if they lose Connor Brown and Corey Perry to free agency.

There are a few players they should target, either by trade or free agency. Unrestricted free agency isn’t usually the place to get young players, but some are available. However, a trade is more likely if they want a more impactful player. With that said, here are five players the Oilers could target this offseason in an attempt to get younger.

Cody Glass

Surprisingly, Cody Glass wasn’t given a qualifying offer by the New Jersey Devils, thus making him an unrestricted free agent (UFA) on July 1. The 26-year-old recorded six goals and 22 points in 65 games split between the Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins this past season.

Glass can be a solid fourth-line addition at the right price. He’s a right-shot centre, which the Oilers desperately need. His inclusion would move Mattias Janmark to the wing, where he’s more comfortable. The 6-foot-3, 201-pounder was making $2.5 million on his last contract, but if he’s willing to come to Edmonton on a one-year deal worth roughly $1 million, it’s worth a shot, and the Oilers should explore that option. If all goes well, he could have a Vasily Podkolzin-like impact.

Philipp Kurashev

Like Glass, Philipp Kurashev wasn’t qualified by the Chicago Blackhawks. The 25-year-old had an underwhelming season, recording seven goals and 14 points in 51 games. However, he had a great 2023-24 season, recording 18 goals and 54 points in 75 games. He’s a left-shot who can play centre or the wing.

The 6-foot forward could sign a one-year “prove it” deal in hopes of getting a better contract the following season. That would be beneficial for the player and the organization because a motivated player could be a dangerous one. There’s also less risk because if it doesn’t work out, Edmonton won’t bring him back. This could be a player worth looking into, at the right price. With limited trade chips, free agency might be the best option to get younger up front, while using their assets to improve the goaltending.

Isaac Howard

The next three must be acquired via trade, starting with Isaac Howard. Howard would be the biggest uncertainty among these forwards, but he has the most upside. The 21-year-old winger was drafted in the first round (31st overall) by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022 and is currently unsigned. Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois doesn’t expect him to sign with the team, making a trade likely, and the Oilers should capitalize on that.

He recorded 26 goals and 52 points in 37 games with Michigan State University in the NCAA, winning the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA’s top collegiate player. The downside is he’ll remain in college this upcoming season for his senior year, so he won’t help Edmonton in the immediate future. But the Wisconsin native would add to the Oilers’ limited prospect pool and be a massive part of their future. The question is, does Edmonton have the patience to trade assets for someone who won’t help them next season? That remains to be seen. However, he would be on an entry-level contract, and that’s valuable for a team against the salary cap.

Kirby Dach

The Oilers could call the Montreal Canadiens and inquire about the availability of Kirby Dach. The 24-year-old coveted right-shot centre has top-six potential, but would likely slot in on Edmonton’s third line. However, his versatility to move up the lineup would allow head coach Kris Knoblauch to play Connor McDavid with Leon Draisaitl on occasion because of that added centre depth.

Kirby Dach, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Injuries have plagued Dach early in his career. He was held to just two games during the 2023-24 season and 57 games in the 2024-25 season. He scored 10 goals and had 22 points this past season, but his best season came in 2022-23, when he scored 14 goals and added 38 points in 58 games. What’s also intriguing is his size. He’s 6-foot-4 and 221 pounds, and teams value that. The 2019 third-overall pick has one year remaining on his four-year deal with a cap hit just under $3.4 million, and will become a restricted free agent (RFA) at the end of the season. He could be a great trade target, but what would the Oilers need to give up?

Matias Maccelli

Like Dach, Matias Maccelli will also be an RFA this offseason, with a similar cap hit. The 24-year-old winger had a down season with the Utah Mammoth, recording eight goals and 18 points in 55 games. However, he scored 17 goals and added 57 points in 82 games during the 2023-24 season. The Oilers could bank on a bounce-back season from the Finnish forward, and a change of scenery could be beneficial. Utah also added JJ Peterka this offseason, making Maccelli expendable. While his offensive numbers weren’t great last season, he would add much-needed youth and speed to the lineup. He would also require the fewest trade assets compared to the other options.

Are any of these options appealing? Who should Edmonton pursue in their attempt to get younger? Keep following The Hockey Writers throughout free agency and the remainder of the offseason.