Carolina Hurricanes’ 2025 NHL Draft Recap

The 2025 NHL Entry Draft has finally ended after a long four-and-a-half-hour first round on Friday night (June 27). Over the two-day event from June 27-28 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, 224 players from around the world heard their names get called on the NHL’s biggest stage. They know where their rights will be held over the next few seasons, and the teams who drafted them are stockpiling the prospect cupboards, hoping some of their selections are going to benefit them in the future. The Carolina Hurricanes had seven picks, all on Day 2, after trading their 29th overall pick to the Chicago Blackhawks on night one of the draft. They received picks 34 and 62 in Round 2, giving them more picks after having none to start Day 2 going into the draft. Eventually, they made a few trades to have four picks in Round 2 overall.

That said, who are the new faces in the Hurricanes organization?

Hello, My Name is…

41st Overall – Semyon Frolov, G (Spartak Jr – Russia)

The first selection the Hurricanes made during the draft was Togliatti, Russia goalie Semyon Frolov. Frolov was seen as the second-ranked goalie coming out of Europe, according to NHL Central Scouting. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound netminder had a 9-2-2 record with a 2.05 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage in 13 starts for MHK Spartak Moskva in the Russian junior league in 2024-25. Frolov also had two shutouts this past season. He signed for the same club in Russia for the 2025-26 season as the main starter.

Frolov is viewed as a netminder who is quick and also relies on his legs plus his feet movement. He has the skillset to be excellent at tracking the puck, even with traffic out front. One of the things he will need to work on is that he is someone who goes down too early in the crease. He leaves space near the crossbar, which gives shooters a target throughout games. Furthermore, he has the sense of not being at ease while playing the puck. However, Frolov does have the foundation and ability to make critical saves under pressure, which shows some potential to become an NHL starter with proper coaching and development.

49th Overall – Charlie Cerrato, C (Penn State – NCAA)

The first non-Russian for the Hurricanes in the draft came only a few picks later with American center Charlie Cerrato out of Penn State University. The Fallston, MD native for the Nittany Lions had 15 goals and 42 points in 38 Big 10 NCAA games. Cerrato was named a finalist for the Big 10 Freshman of the Year Award. What made him stand out was his ability to be a hard forechecker who wins puck battles. He is also viewed a someone who has a heavy shot and can be a facilitator of the puck by setting up the trailing player to make a play. His skill on the faceoffs also jumped off the page, which is something the Hurricanes value. Cerrato’s two-way play is something to be amazed at, as he is someone who’s always engaging opponents. Whether he’s clamping down on their sticks or lining them up for hits, Cerrato’s defensive game could fit the Hurricanes’ system well.

Related: 2025 NHL Draft Guide

Cerrato was ranked 70th by TSN’s Craig Button and was the 110th for North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting. He is expected to be heading back to Penn State for his sophomore year as the Nittany Lions look to make another appearance in the NCAA’s Frozen Four.

62nd Overall – Ivan Ryabkin, C (Muskegon Lumberjacks – United States Hockey League)

As the second round rolled on, the Hurricanes went back to the Russian players; however, this time it was a center in the United States Hockey League (USHL). The player, center Ivan Ryabkin of the Muskegon Lumberjacks, who won the Clark Cup in 2024-25. The 18-year-old Balakovo, Russia native tallied 19 goals and 30 points in 27 games in the USHL regular season. During the playoffs, Ryabkin had seven goals and 16 points in 14 games. He managed a plus-9 rating while racking up 30 penalty minutes. Ryabkin was viewed by many as someone who was supposed to go in Round 1 of the draft. After he was selected at 62 in Round 2, some viewed it as a steal for the Hurricanes.

What sticks out for Ryabkin is the ability to slow the game down and draw opponents to him. He waits for the perfect time to bring people in to him, and then he uses his silky stick skills to make room for himself. His deking and deception are probably one of the best, or at least top 10, in the entire draft. Also, his ability to protect the puck makes him hard to get possession from during games. His strength and size are perfect for him to create space and maintain puck control in any part of the ice.

Ivan Ryabkin, Dynamo Moskva (Photo Credit: Dynamo Moskva)

Another great skillset that Ryabkin possesses is how he makes a great selection of shots, especially from tough angles. His shooting ranges from a hard, accurate wrister to a dangerous backhand for deceptive shots on goalies. However, one aspect of his game that needs to improve is to always be present and have pace to his game. He shows flashes of not playing with pace, which leads to gaps in his transition defense. If his backchecking starts to lack, it could lead to a one-dimensional game, and be something where his defensive IQ needs to be addressed. Overall, he is a skilled player who needs to develop his defensive game.

67th Overall – Kurban Limatov, D (Dynamo Moscow Jr – Russia)

At the last pick of Round 2, the Hurricanes kept the Russian pipeline going, this time switching over to the defensive side of the ice. At 67th overall, they took Kurban Limatov after trading with the Los Angeles Kings (125th overall and a 2026 third-round pick) to move up in the draft. The Moskva, Russia native tallied eight goals and 23 points in 46 games for MHK Dynamo Moscow. Limatov is viewed as a big, mobile defenseman who can be physical on both sides of the game. What sticks out about the 18-year-old 6-foot-4 defenseman is how fluid he is when it comes to his skating and style of play. He finds a way to make his play seem jaw-dropping with the explosiveness of his transition effectiveness.

He can find a way to escape forecheckers when it comes to the breakout, which then sees him transport the puck across the neutral zone. Limatov makes his skating seem seamless through crossover-heavy rushes. What helps make his skating seem easy is how he employs a strong base with his strong physical body, which has ideal depth throughout his stride.

Related: Carolina Hurricanes’ 2024 NHL Entry Draft Recap

Limatov is a perfect mold of what the Hurricanes look for in a two-way defenseman, especially when you get the added bonus of his size and physicality. He brings the size, reach, and strength to excel in battles on the forecheck and backcheck, something that assistant coach Tim Gleason loves in his defenseman. Furthermore, just the way he plays sees him winning many puck battles along the boards and in the net-front area, which is crucial for the Hurricanes, who need some net-front presence.

87th Overall – Roman Bausov, D (Dynamo St. Petersburg Jr – Russia)

The Hurricanes’ sole third-round pick was another Russian defenseman, their 10th Russian in the last two drafts. They selected Roman Bausov of MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg at 87th overall. The 18-year-old St. Petersburg native tallied two goals and 11 points in 41 games in the Russian junior league. What sticks out is that Bausov is an impressive 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds. The right-shot right defenseman was ranked 34th for European skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

The appeal for Bausov comes from his massive frame and solid mechanical base. It leads to his defensive range, something to appreciate, especially for his size and how he can match the forward’s footwork through all zones of the ice. Being able to do that on open ice and along the boards makes it hard to get around him. His long reach gives him the ability to swat the puck away from opponents’ sticks, leading to puck changing possession and transitioning the other way.

His ability to track plays effectively makes for great zone coverage. Bausov has shown how to create pressure behind the net while not leaving any space in the crease. Furthermore, he knows when to make his aggressive moves to break down cycles and stop long offensive possessions for opponents. He is set to play for MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg next season.

183rd Overall – Viggo Nordlund, LW (Skelleftea AIK Jr – Sweden)

The run of Russians ended in Round 6, almost two hours between picks, when the Hurricanes selected Swedish winger Viggo Nordlund of the Skelleftea AIK J20 team. The Ingarö native tallied 24 goals and 49 points in 40 J20 Nationell games. He also had six goals and 12 points in six playoff games. The assistant captain had himself a season following nine goals and 35 points the season before in 37 games. Nordlund stands at 5-foot-9 and is a left-shot left winger, and is someone who brings speed and great deceptive dekes in his bag of tricks.

His offensive talent level brings a dynamic of someone who has fast-twitch handling and elusive skating. That combination gives him the ability to beat defenders 1-on-1 and create offense on every attack in the offensive zone. He almost has the offensive zone entry of a Martin Necas, coupled with his speed. However, he wasn’t always a one-man show for Skelleftea. Nordlund’s ability to start rushes was masterful during the J20 Nationell season. He was finding ways to position himself in the right spot to find those tough and even easy passes to teammates in the right spots. His offensive IQ granted him the ability to create chances for some high-danger opportunities.

He is expected to play for IK Oskarshamn on loan in the HockeyAllsvenskan during the 2025-26 season.

221st Overall – Filip Ekberg, LW (Ottawa 67s – Ontario Hockey League)

After what felt like 84 years, the final pick for the Hurricanes came in Round 7 with the fourth-to-last pick of the NHL Draft. Their last pick at 221st overall went to Filip Ekberg of the Ottawa 67s of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). The 5-foot-10, 168-pound product tallied 16 goals and 45 points in 53 OHL games. In 19 games for Team Sweden in international competition, he had 15 goals and 27 points, including 18 during the U18 World Championship. Ekberg was ranked 178th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting but was expected to be selected in Round 3 or Round 4.

Ekberg’s scoring prowess was the talk of the U18 World Juniors, where he led the tournament with 10 goals and 18 points. His quick hands, shifty footwork, high-end awareness, and excellent speed make him a dynamic offensive player. Ekberg is viewed as a cerebral tactician who is an offensively minded playmaking forward. He anticipates the flow of the game and always finds ways to give himself time to make the right play. In the offensive zone, Ekberg somehow always finds those cross-ice passing lanes to create chances.

What makes Ekberg close to elite in his stickhandling is his patience. He holds the puck, which forces the defense to bite, and when they do, he makes them pay. He could be that surprising left-winger who is sneaky good in the right system. His hockey IQ is underrated, as he sees the next play before anyone else picks up on it. His quick feet and speed make him sturdy in all areas of the offensive zone. A great last pick of the draft for the Hurricanes, a pick that fits what they look for in a player without question.

Draft Is Over, Bring on Free Agency

Now that the draft is over, all sights are set on Tuesday, July 1, as the free agency and re-signing phase begins in the NHL. The Hurricanes picked up seven prospects in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and are now setting their sights on bringing more players into the organization. It’ll be interesting to see how the Hurricanes do during Day 1 and beyond of free agency. After another great draft for general manager Eric Tulsky, associate general manager Darren Yorke, and the Hurricanes’ scouts, they are on a great path moving forward into the 2025 offseason. Only time will tell how it’ll go, but overall, what a solid couple of days of adding more talent to the Hurricanes’ prospect pool.