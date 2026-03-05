Avalanche Made a Solid Move by Adding Blankenburg

The Colorado Avalanche have been busy since the Olympic break ended. They made another move on Wednesday, adding veteran defenseman Nick Blankenburg from the Nashville Predators for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

The 27-year-old defenseman, in his second season with the Predators, is enjoying arguably his best output. The Avalanche already swapped out Samuel Girard for Brett Kulak, a move that solidifies the defense and frees up additional cap space.

Blankenburg is a Quality Addition

Blankenburg isn’t anything special but that’s not the point of his acquisition. Playing almost 18 minutes per night in Nashville, he has achieved career-highs in goals (6), assists (15), and points (21). If anything, his offensive output is a nice bonus.

Jan 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Nick Blankenburg (37) takes a shot on goal against the Washington Capitals during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Despite being 5-foot-9 and under 180 pounds, Blankenburg brings tenacity, energy, and a physical component to his game. If absolutely pressed, he can serviceably fill in as a top-four option, though that will not be required of him in Denver.

His ability to join the rush is what makes him such a natural fit. The Avalanche are one of the best teams in the NHL when it comes to transition offense, and Blankenburg doesn’t shy away in that regard.

A No-Cost, No-Risk Acquisition

As the Avalanche prepare to potentially take bigger swings, the move to acquire Blankenburg is a no-brainer. He provides invaluable depth on defense while costly only a fifth-round draft pick in 2027.

For a team like the Avalanche, tertiary picks are unquestionably expendable in the pursuit of a championship. Given their past trades, the Avalanche don’t have a ton of premium assets to work with, so this is a nice fit for virtually nothing.

On top of that, he is in the final year of a contract that pays him $775,000 per season. The Avalanche can fit that into their cap structure without worry.

Solving an Important Issue

The most important part of obtaining the services of a player like Blankenburg is that he fills a critical role. Depth is critical, especially in the playoffs when everyone is playing with something and the roughness factor is multiplied.

With all due respect to Jack Ahcan, Keaton Middleton, and others, the Avalanche were woefully thin after their top six. If an injury should occur, the Avalanche would be forced to push one of those less experienced names into the mix, creating a real weakness.

Keaton Middleton, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With Blankenburg, there are options available without a drop off. It is the kind of confidence that the best teams have, knowing that there really is a “next man up” to fill in when needed.

More to Come?

Most of the hockey world still expect the Avalanche to make a big move at the trade deadline. The move to add Kulak brought anticipation that another move would be made, though time is ticking for that to happen.

Even if they remain pat, the Avalanche are equipped to handle the rigors of the playoff grind. With stronger depth, they won’t be caught in an unfortunate position without having at least one viable option for the lineup.