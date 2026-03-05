Grading the Maple Leafs & Avalanche’s Nicolas Roy Trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche have made a trade just ahead of the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline. It is the first domino to fall for the Maple Leafs, who are preparing for a retool and are expected to trade a good portion of their roster.

For the Avalanche, this trade gives them a very defensively reliable third-line centre in Nicolas Roy. It could take them out of the running for Nazem Kadri. However, with acquiring Roy and already having Brock Nelson and Nathan MacKinnon, they become a very deep team down the middle.

Full Trade:

Maple Leafs receive:

Conditional 2027 first-round pick

Conditional 2026 fifth-round pick

Avalanche receive:

Nicolas Roy

Maple Leafs Acquire Draft Capital

Trade Grade: B+

The Maple Leafs are heading into a retool, which is going to drastically change the culture within the organization. After seeing the final details of this trade, it looks like their main focus is to acquire future assets like draft picks, which is something that they do not have a ton of. In this trade alone, they added a first-round pick that carries top-10 protection, as well as a conditional fifth-round pick in the upcoming NHL Draft. The conditions give the Maple Leafs the lower of the Philadelphia Flyers’, Boston Bruins’, or their own fifth-round pick.

Nicolas Roy, Toronto Maple Leafs (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

This is a solid return for a depth player who has not truly exceeded expectations in Toronto. He was brought in as part of the Mitch Marner trade to the Vegas Golden Knights this summer. It has not really worked out. His fit was there on paper, but their bottom-six fit as a team was not there. Roy has five goals and 15 assists for 20 points in 59 games this season. Although his fit with Toronto was not there, he will be a good addition to a contending team that could use him in a slightly different role.

Avalanche Acquire a 3C

Trade Grade: B+

When you look over the Avalanche’s roster, there are not a lot of holes. One concern was that they needed to bring in another centre to play behind Nelson and MacKinnon. The preferred candidate would be a defensive-minded centreman who can start in his own zone and kill penalties. That is what they are getting in Roy. As mentioned above, his fit with the Maple Leafs simply was not there. However, with the Avalanche, it is. He will be playing behind two very good centres and will be given the chance to compete for a Stanley Cup.

As for their return, that is the price that comes with trying to win. You have to sell your draft capital. Just look at the Maple Leafs’ cupboards. They are very empty after trying to win for the last nine seasons. For Colorado, they are used to this. They do it season after season and it has shown to work. They are by far one of the best, if not the best, teams in the league, and now they are adding another good centre who fits into their system.