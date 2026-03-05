Canucks News & Rumours: Hronek, Rossi, Höglander & Draft Position

The Vancouver Canucks dropped a 6–4 decision Wednesday night at Rogers Arena, falling to the Carolina Hurricanes in a contest that swung wildly between promising stretches and familiar trouble. The scoreboard suggested a game that remained in doubt until the final moments. The bigger picture, however, told a different story.

Carolina built a three-goal cushion in the second period and ultimately rode a hat trick from Nikolaj Ehlers to victory. Vancouver did manage a spirited push in the third period, but the damage had already been done. Still, the game offered signs of life from a Canucks roster that has spent much of the winter searching for them. They generated offence in bursts, showed some overdue power-play success, and got contributions from players who have been struggling to find their game recently.

These small successes are significant.

Item One: Filip Hronek Leads the Offensive Push

Filip Hronek was Vancouver’s player last night, finishing with a goal and two assists while logging heavy minutes on the back end. His goal late in the first period briefly swung the momentum their way. With the game tied, Hronek stepped into a one-timer from the right circle after Drew O’Connor’s pass from behind the net caught Carolina’s goaltender leaning toward the near post. The shot gave the Canucks a lead and got the crowd going. For a moment, it seemed they might win.

Vancouver Canucks defensemen Filip Hronek and Tom Willander celebrate Hronek’s goal.

(Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Hronek moved the puck well with the man advantage, and the team finally scored a couple of power-play goals. That’s been rare this season. He also pushed the pace in transition, frequently serving as the first outlet when the Canucks attempted to break out of the defensive zone.

For a team that has struggled to string together consistent offensive pressure, Hronek’s three-point performance stood as one of the few bright spots.

Item Two: Marco Rossi Scores on the Power Play

Marco Rossi scored a goal, added an assist, and played a key role in a rare productive night for Vancouver’s power play. His first-period goal came with the man advantage after a cross-crease attempt deflected off Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin and slid through his own goalie’s pads. The play was fortunate, but the hard work leading up to it showed improved puck movement and patience from a unit that’s been stalled this season.

Marco Rossi, Vancouver Canucks (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Rossi later helped set up Brock Boeser’s goal late in the second period during a 5-on-3 opportunity. His backdoor pass hit Boeser, who was open, and cut the deficit to two before the intermission. For a power play that had scored only one goal across its last fourteen games, grabbing two in a single game showed a step in the right direction.

Even better, Rossi’s vision and passing instincts were central to that progress. He could be a keeper moving forward.

Item Three: Nils Höglander Finally Scores

The third period offered another encouraging sign when Nils Höglander finally found the back of the net. His goal was a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Elias Pettersson. Until that score, he had gone more than twenty games without a goal. The shot cut Carolina’s lead to a single goal and, for a brief moment, there was hope of a comeback.

Nils Hoglander, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Equally important was the energy Höglander brought to the attack. He played well both through the neutral zone and in the offensive zone. He also showed some finish when the chance came.

Those are the qualities the Canucks have long hoped to see consistently from the winger. When he scored 24 goals during the 2023-24 season, he seemed to be the perfect boost to the team’s secondary scoring. While a single goal this season hardly erases weeks of scant production, it offered a reminder of the offensive instincts that made Höglander an intriguing piece of the roster in the first place.

What Comes Next for the Canucks?

The defeat marked another tough night in what has become a long stretch of hard games. The Canucks have now dropped six straight. Wins have been difficult to come by over the past two months. Still, and this is a recurring theme for the young team, last night’s effort suggested the players haven’t drifted into resignation.

They fought back from a three-goal deficit, created chances late, and forced Carolina to defend until the final seconds. Whether that determination can translate into improved results remains to be seen. In fact, perhaps the best scenario for the draft would be to show heart and grit but come up a bit short. No one wants the Canucks to stop competing, but a sudden winning streak could complicate their draft position.

In a season that has not unfolded the way Vancouver envisioned, forward momentum — however modest — remains the only light at the end of the tunnel.