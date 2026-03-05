Anaheim DucksBoston BruinsBuffalo SabresCalgary FlamesCarolina HurricanesChicago BlackhawksColorado AvalancheColumbus Blue JacketsDallas StarsDetroit Red WingsEdmonton OilersFlorida PanthersLos Angeles KingsMinnesota WildMontreal CanadiensNashville PredatorsNew Jersey DevilsNew York IslandersNew York RangersOttawa SenatorsPhiladelphia FlyersPittsburgh PenguinsSan Jose SharksSeattle KrakenSt. Louis BluesTampa Bay LightningToronto Maple LeafsUtah Hockey ClubVancouver CanucksVegas Golden KnightsWashington CapitalsWinnipeg Jets

Canucks News & Rumours: Hronek, Rossi, Höglander & Draft Position

The P. 5 min read COM

The Vancouver Canucks dropped a 6–4 decision Wednesday night at Rogers Arena, falling to the Carolina Hurricanes in a contest that swung wildly between promising stretches and familiar trouble. The scoreboard suggested a game that remained in doubt until the final moments. The bigger picture, however, told a different story.

Carolina built a three-goal cushion in the second period and ultimately rode a hat trick from Nikolaj Ehlers to victory. Vancouver did manage a spirited push in the third period, but the damage had already been done. Still, the game offered signs of life from a Canucks roster that has spent much of the winter searching for them. They generated offence in bursts, showed some overdue power-play success, and got contributions from players who have been struggling to find their game recently.

These small successes are significant.

Item One: Filip Hronek Leads the Offensive Push

Filip Hronek was Vancouver’s player last night, finishing with a goal and two assists while logging heavy minutes on the back end. His goal late in the first period briefly swung the momentum their way. With the game tied, Hronek stepped into a one-timer from the right circle after Drew O’Connor’s pass from behind the net caught Carolina’s goaltender leaning toward the near post. The shot gave the Canucks a lead and got the crowd going. For a moment, it seemed they might win.

Tom Willander Filip Hronek Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver Canucks defensemen Filip Hronek and Tom Willander celebrate Hronek’s goal.
(Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Hronek moved the puck well with the man advantage, and the team finally scored a couple of power-play goals. That’s been rare this season. He also pushed the pace in transition, frequently serving as the first outlet when the Canucks attempted to break out of the defensive zone.

For a team that has struggled to string together consistent offensive pressure, Hronek’s three-point performance stood as one of the few bright spots.

Item Two: Marco Rossi Scores on the Power Play

Marco Rossi scored a goal, added an assist, and played a key role in a rare productive night for Vancouver’s power play. His first-period goal came with the man advantage after a cross-crease attempt deflected off Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin and slid through his own goalie’s pads. The play was fortunate, but the hard work leading up to it showed improved puck movement and patience from a unit that’s been stalled this season.

Marco Rossi Vancouver Canucks
Marco Rossi, Vancouver Canucks (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Rossi later helped set up Brock Boeser’s goal late in the second period during a 5-on-3 opportunity. His backdoor pass hit Boeser, who was open, and cut the deficit to two before the intermission. For a power play that had scored only one goal across its last fourteen games, grabbing two in a single game showed a step in the right direction.

Related: Every NHL Team’s Biggest Need Heading Into the 2026 Offseason · Today in Hockey History: June 10 · The NHL Needs a Most Improved Player Award

Even better, Rossi’s vision and passing instincts were central to that progress. He could be a keeper moving forward.

Item Three: Nils Höglander Finally Scores

The third period offered another encouraging sign when Nils Höglander finally found the back of the net. His goal was a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Elias Pettersson. Until that score, he had gone more than twenty games without a goal. The shot cut Carolina’s lead to a single goal and, for a brief moment, there was hope of a comeback.

Nils Hoglander Vancouver Canucks
Nils Hoglander, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Equally important was the energy Höglander brought to the attack. He played well both through the neutral zone and in the offensive zone. He also showed some finish when the chance came.

Those are the qualities the Canucks have long hoped to see consistently from the winger. When he scored 24 goals during the 2023-24 season, he seemed to be the perfect boost to the team’s secondary scoring. While a single goal this season hardly erases weeks of scant production, it offered a reminder of the offensive instincts that made Höglander an intriguing piece of the roster in the first place.

What Comes Next for the Canucks?

The defeat marked another tough night in what has become a long stretch of hard games. The Canucks have now dropped six straight. Wins have been difficult to come by over the past two months. Still, and this is a recurring theme for the young team, last night’s effort suggested the players haven’t drifted into resignation.

They fought back from a three-goal deficit, created chances late, and forced Carolina to defend until the final seconds. Whether that determination can translate into improved results remains to be seen. In fact, perhaps the best scenario for the draft would be to show heart and grit but come up a bit short. No one wants the Canucks to stop competing, but a sudden winning streak could complicate their draft position.

In a season that has not unfolded the way Vancouver envisioned, forward momentum — however modest — remains the only light at the end of the tunnel.

Free Newsletter

Get Vancouver Canucks coverage delivered to your inbox

In-depth analysis, breaking news, and insider takes - free.

Subscribe Free →

More From This Category

The Old Prof

The Old Prof

The Old Prof (Jim Parsons, Sr.) taught for more than 40 years in the Faculty of Education at the University of Alberta. He's a Canadian boy, who has two degrees from the University of Kentucky and a doctorate from the University of Texas. He is now retired on Vancouver Island, where he lives with his family. His hobbies include playing with his hockey cards and simply being a sports fan - hockey, the Toronto Raptors, and CFL football (thinks Ricky Ray personifies how a professional athlete should act).

If you wonder why he doesn’t use his real name, it’s because his son – who’s also Jim Parsons – wrote for The Hockey Writers first and asked Jim Sr. to use another name so readers wouldn’t confuse their work.

Because Jim Sr. had worked in China, he adopted the Mandarin word for teacher (老師). The first character lǎo (老) means “old,” and the second character shī (師) means “teacher.” The literal translation of lǎoshī is “old teacher.” That became his pen name. Today, other than writing for The Hockey Writers, he teaches graduate students research design at several Canadian universities.

He looks forward to sharing his insights about the Toronto Maple Leafs and about how sports engages life more fully. His Twitter address is https://twitter.com/TheOldProf

More by The Old Prof →
The Hockey Writers THE HOCKEY WRITERS