3 Avalanche Standouts From 2024 Rookie Faceoff

In the past few days, the Colorado Avalanche and some young prospects participated in the 2024 Rookie Faceoff tournament. The Avs were among seven teams invited to play in this year’s games, which the Los Angeles Kings hosted. Although Colorado’s young players didn’t win any of the three games, the experience gained from the extra ice time before the preseason is invaluable.

Every player on the tournament roster had something to gain from participating. Since the games were available for free on the team’s official websites, I made sure to watch them. Although I understand that the win/loss record isn’t the most important thing, seeing some highly-praised prospects in actual game situations was worthwhile. I’m happy to report that a few potential future Avalanche players stood out.

Calum Ritchie

Calum Ritchie had five assists on an Avalanche team with very little going for it, and he looked like the standout many expected him to be. Ritchie is an exciting young forward who played exceptionally well after returning to total health from a shoulder injury last season. He is an excellent two-way threat, shifty and skilled with the puck, and doesn’t allow more prominent, stronger players to take advantage of him. With Alex Newhook out of the Avalanche picture, it became clear that there was a real opportunity for Ritchie to become a significant contributor to the team’s middle six. The scouting reports on Ritchie laud his separation ability and his positional awareness. Those are qualities that could lead to a lot of helpers.

Calum Ritchie, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ritchie’s abilities were on full display, with him making plays left and right, setting up teammates on the power play, and leading the offense whenever he had a chance. Ritchie utilized his sharp vision and patience with the puck to lure the penalty killers toward him. He then made a pass to Jason Polin, followed by a quick cross-ice pass after winning the faceoff in game one, and another cross-ice pass on the power play in game three. These plays highlight Ritchie’s potential for the future.

Sean Behrens

Sean Behrens, considered the best defensive prospect in Colorado’s pipeline, also showed some promise. He was a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and has a winner’s pedigree. Behrens won an NCAA title with the University of Denver last season, so many Avalanche fans already know his name. Behrens understands what Colorado values in their offensive-minded defensemen and is poised to deliver more. He showed a willingness to jump into the offensive play, especially in the first game. He was aggressive in moving the puck, and although he only got one assist, he was noticeable as an initiator on a few chances. He used his size and frame to play aggressively when chasing down a loose puck on their end or retrieving one on the opponent’s end to keep the play alive.

The mobile defenseman is highly active and can significantly impact all three zones. He effectively exits his own zone and makes an excellent first pass. Additionally, he can effectively move the puck into the offensive zone and is skilled at breaking up opposing rushes. He anticipates plays well and plays more significantly than his size. This showing was a good sign of what will come this season when he joins the Colorado Eagles in the American Hockey League (AHL) for his first entire season of professional hockey. We saw a small glimpse of what he brings at the end of last season, including playing one playoff game with the Eagles, but there was nothing to write home about. Seeing what he can do this season with the Eagles will be fun to watch as he grows, and seeing his performance and play could help him get some reps with the Avalanche if needed.

Ivan Ivan

Ivan Ivan is one of the most intriguing players heading into the draft who wasn’t a significant draft prospect like Ritchie and Behrens. The 22-year-old is currently on a newly signed two-year contract, and was on an AHL contract with the Eagles before signing that two-year deal. Ivan’s move to the professional league has sparked discussions about his potential as a reliable playmaking center in the bottom six, capable of contributing to penalty-killing efforts. His nearly 200 pound size shouldn’t be an obstacle as he adjusts to the NHL.

His play in the Rookie Faceoff continued to show what he displayed in his first season with the Eagles and his growth this offseason. In game one, he showed his playmaking abilities against the Anaheim Ducks, setting up Max Curran on a feed-and-carry set-up play. Ivan added another assist on a face-off win on the power play, which went to Curran and then Polin for the finish. Like Behrens, this season will be an exciting opportunity to see Ivan and how he continues growing and progressing in his game from last season. It won’t be easy to top the 31 points in 67 games he produced with the Eagles in season one, but consistency should be the key to his success. Ivan has mostly been kept at center, which is rare for a young player in the system. If he proves his reliability in the position, there might be a call-up in his future.

Wins aren’t the objective in a rookie-tournament setting without even a winning team declared. The important part is that the relevant prospects are showing well, and they did. Ritchie’s masterful passing was on display, particularly on the power play. It is not easy to quickly create a cohesive man advantage with most players who have never played together. Behrens, Oskar Olausson, Ivan, and Curran all had positive moments and hit the scoresheet. It was a successful tune-up before Avalanche camp begins and head into the preseason.