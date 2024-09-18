Sharks’ Musty Could Earn NHL Roster Spot at Training Camp

The San Jose Sharks didn’t play top prospects Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith in every game of the 2024 Rookie Faceoff, which gave others a massive opportunity to shine. One player who certainly took advantage of the increased responsibility was Quentin Musty, who quickly became the talk of the tournament. Prior to this past weekend, he was seen as a player who may sneak into the Sharks’ opening night roster. Now, with plenty of roster spots up for grabs at the NHL level this season, it’s hard to argue that he isn’t at least close to NHL-ready.

Perfect Linemates

One important thing to note with Musty, is that when him and Smith are both in the lineup — whether it was at development camp or at the Rookie Faceoff — they were playing alongside one another. John McCarthy had them tied at the hip, only separating them if one wasn’t on his list of available players. It was for a good reason as well, as their games complement one another perfectly. Smith is a highly-skilled, human highlight reel who focuses on speed and playmaking.

Quentin Musty, Luke Grainger and Sam Dickinson of the San Jose Sharks (Photo credit: LA Kings)

Musty, on the other hand, is a wrecking ball. He uses every inch of his 6-foot-2 frame to make an impact. He can put the puck in the back of the net, and he does it on a regular basis. At the same time, he also puts bruises on anyone who dares to get in his way. If they’re both on the NHL roster and if there’s a winger like Tyler Toffoli on the other side, the Sharks would have a line that could be dangerous in quite a few different ways.

Not only would the instant chemistry Musty and Smith have developed since they were both selected in the first round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft help the Sharks now, but it would be a partnership that could dominate for the next decade or so. They have the potential to be as beloved as Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton were in San Jose, and there’s no reason to really punt it down the road if they’re both NHL-ready.

Low-Risk Opportunity

The nice thing about having a player on an entry-level contract that still has eligibility in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is the fact that they can play in the NHL, and not burn a year on that contract if things don’t go well. Musty could play nine games with the Sharks, then management could make the decision on how to proceed. They could either keep him in the NHL if he’s performing at a high level, or if he’s struggling, they could send him back to the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves and take advantage of the entry-level slide rule.

The only downside to going the “try-out” route is that a veteran player would likely have to be waived in order to keep Musty on the opening-night roster. Given the number of players typically put on waivers around the start of the season, though, it’s highly unlikely a player who doesn’t carve out a roster spot with the Sharks will be seen as valuable enough for another team to claim. As a result, it’s a low-risk chance to see what Musty can accomplish at the NHL level. While it would be nice if the Sharks could wait until after the 2025 Trade Deadline to do so when some roster spots have been cleared up, once the decision is made to send him back to juniors, the team is unable to reverse that decision, so it’ll need to be made prior to opening night.

Musty is a phenomenal prospect for the Sharks, and he’s likely going to be considered a draft steal in a few years’ time. He has all the qualities to become the NHL’s next star power forward. The only question that remains is whether or not we’ll be able to see him in teal this coming season. In my eyes, it certainly wouldn’t hurt to give him a chance.