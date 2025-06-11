Avalanche’s Cale Makar Wins 2025 James Norris Memorial Trophy

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has won the James Norris Memorial Trophy for the second time in his career, capturing 176 of the 191 available first-place votes. The trophy is annually awarded to the defenseman who demonstrates the greatest all-around ability at the position throughout the season.

Makar beat out Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks) and Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets) for the honor, which is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association. Makar has been nominated as a finalist for five consecutive seasons, and this is his first win since initially earning the trophy after the 2021-22 campaign.

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Makar’s second win came after a dominant season in which he led all NHL defensemen in goals (30), assists (62), and points (92) while averaging the third-highest ice time in the league (25:43 per game). The 26-year-old was also the first defenseman to score 30 goals or more in a single season since Mike Green scored 31 with the Washington Capitals during the 2008-09 season. He also posted the first back-to-back seasons of 90 or more points since Paul Coffey and Al MacInnis did so in the 1989-90 and 1990-91 seasons.

Makar is the 14th defenseman in NHL history to win the Norris Trophy multiple times and is second among active blueliners behind Erik Karlsson who has won the trophy three times in his career. He is now on track to join an illustrious group of only nine defensemen in NHL history who have won the Norris Trophy three or more times, needing only one more win to join Bobby Orr (eight), Doug Harvey (seven), Nicklas Lidstrom (seven), Raymond Bourque (five), Chris Chelios (three), Coffey (three), Karlsson (three), Denis Potvin (three), and Pierre Pilote (three).

Apart from Randy Carlyle, every eligible Norris Trophy winner has been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, suggesting that Makar could join that hallowed group upon retirement.