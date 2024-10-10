San Jose Barracuda Players to Watch

With the San Jose Sharks roster set for opening night, the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League (AHL) have their roster almost set as well. Some players will likely be sent to the ECHL to start the season with the Wichita Thunder, but at the very least we know some key players for the Barracuda to keep an eye on this season.

Filip Bystedt

The Sharks’ first-round pick in 2022, Filip Bystedt is entering a crucial year for his development. He was cut from Sharks training camp much earlier than expected, and needs to have a strong season with the Barracuda if he hopes to make an appearance in the NHL anytime soon. In his North American debut last season, he recorded seven points in eight games, four of which were goals. If he can keep up a similar pace over the course of the AHL season, then things will certainly be looking good for the 20-year-old forward. If he can’t, then it’ll certainly be concerning.

Luca Cagnoni

The Sharks had quite a few difficult decisions to make leading up to the deadline for their opening night roster being submitted. One of them was whether or not Luca Cagnoni had impressed them enough to justify a spot on that roster. Ultimately, he was reassigned to the Barracuda and will start his first professional season in the AHL.

Luca Cagnoni, San Jose Sharks (Photo Courtesy of the LA Kings)

Cagnoni is a player who could see some time in the NHL this season if he gets off to a hot start. Expect him to quarterback one of the Barracuda’s power play units and potentially even play on the penalty kill a bit. He’s more well-known for his offensive ability, but over the last 12 months, his defensive game has taken massive strides as well.

Ethan Cardwell

Another one of the Sharks’ final cuts this season was Ethan Cardwell. He put up a strong fight for one of their bottom-six forward spots, but ultimately an abundance of NHL-caliber forwards caused him to be sent back to the Barracuda.

Cardwell’s entering his second professional season and his ability both offensively and defensively should help the Sharks’ AHL affiliate tremendously. Given the amount of depth on the NHL roster, it’s unlikely we see him at that level until potentially after the trade deadline.

Luke Grainger

Although he likely doesn’t have the upside to make it to the NHL, Luke Grainger was a standout at the 2024 Rookie Faceoff and has the ability to become a valuable player at the AHL level. The 25-year-old played two games with the Barracuda last season after leaving Western Michigan University of the NCAA, a team which he captained.

Grainger’s appearances with the Barracuda were while he was signed to an amateur tryout, now he’s on an AHL contract and is in a prime position to start what could be a very respectable AHL career.

Valtteri Pulli

Entering his second season in North America, Valtteri Pulli is much more comfortable and has had time to adapt to the smaller ice surface. He played well last season with the Barracuda, but now the 6-foot-6 defenseman has an opportunity to prove that he has what it takes to be an impact player on this side of the Atlantic Ocean.

While he isn’t projected to have a high ceiling at the NHL level, a player with Pulli’s frame could be perfect for the Sharks’ bottom pairing in the near future. With that being said though, he’s going to need to improve significantly to achieve that goal. He’ll undoubtedly be an interesting player to follow this season.

The Sharks aren’t the only hockey team in town worth keeping an eye on this season. Head coach John McCarthy needs the Barracuda to improve significantly, and these players can certainly help make that happen.