Bedard Contract, Andersson Trade, Hughes Reunion, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks are talking to Connor Bedard about a contract extension, but the star forward says there’s no rush to get something done. Meanwhile, Jack Hughes mentioned wanting to play with his brother Quinn, which got several people talking about him potentially leaving New Jersey. The Edmonton Oilers are off the hook for the Evander Kane LTIR investigation, and pending UFA defenseman Rasmus Andersson denies “fake information” about his trade talks with Calgary.

Bedard Talking to Blackhawks, But In No Hurry

As per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Connor Bedard said during a meeting with assembled print media at the NHL Player Media Tour that he’s been talking with the Blackhawks about a contract extension. He says neither side is panicked that a deal hasn’t happened yet.

LeBrun reports, “Both sides are talking. It’ll get done when it gets done. Mutual interest in eventually getting it done. Pretty chilled about it.” Bedard did say he wants to stay and it sounds like he’s open to a long-term deal.

There are questions as to how much the Frank Nazar extension could factor into the Bedard deal. That Chicago gave Nazar such a big extension wit so few games give Bedard some interesting leverage in contract talks.

Oilers Cleared of Evander Kane LTIR Scandal

Perhaps scandal is the wrong word, but according to Michael Russo of The Athletic, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed, “…the book has been closed on the NHL’s examination of the Oilers for Evander Kane’s LTIR situation last regular season/playoffs.”

Related: Crosby to Canadiens, Kaprizov Ignores McDavid & More NHL Rumors

The NHL reviewed whether the Oilers violated the CBA by activating Kane in the playoffs after he missed the regular season due to surgery. While some speculated about potential LTIR loopholes, there’s no evidence that the Oilers acted improperly, and Kane’s return was handled appropriately.

Did Jack Hughes Hint at Leaving the Devils to Join Quinn?

According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes expressed a desire to one day play with his brother, Quinn Hughes. While Jack didn’t rule out staying in New Jersey, his comment—“Whether that’s in New Jersey or…”—hinted he might consider other options to join Quinn.

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The brothers, who stay in constant contact, have long discussed playing together, fueling speculation that a reunion might not necessarily have to take place in New Jersey. Quinn has two years left with the Canucks, and reports suggest their younger brother, Luke, seeks a deal aligned with Jack’s contract. If Jack and Luke can end their deals at the same time, they could use their leverage to either get moved or bring Quinn in.

Many believe Jack was just having fun with the narrative of all the Hughes reuniting, but his openness makes the idea more than just playful talk.

Rasmus Andersson Shoots Down “Fake” Trade Report

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson is at the center of trade speculation, but on Tuesday Andersson denied reports that he would only sign with select teams. He was asked at a Charity Golf event about rumors he was being selective in his trade destinations and shot that down quickly, calling them “fake information.”

He emphasized he wouldn’t restrict Flames management and has a good relationship with GM Craig Conroy. He did admit that it’s premature to commit to a new deal, focusing instead on playing well and evaluating his long-term future. But any idea that he told the Flames he would only go to one team was not accurate.

Sign up for our FREE Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter