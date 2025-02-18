5 Biggest Games in Bell Centre History

The Bell Centre, one of the most iconic venues in the world of sports, boasts a rich history filled with unforgettable moments and thrilling games. Inaugurated in 1996 as the Molson Centre, the arena quickly became home to the Montreal Canadiens, replacing the historic Forum. Over the years, it has hosted some of the most dramatic and memorable games in hockey, with passionate fans creating an unmatched atmosphere. The Bell Centre remains a symbol of Montreal’s deep love for hockey. Here is a look at the five biggest games ever played at Bell Centre.

5. An Improbable Comeback

A February game against the New York Rangers does not sound like a huge and exciting one, but in 2008 the Canadiens completed their biggest comeback ever in a game. Down 5-0 in the second period, the Habs scored five unanswered goals to bring this game into extra time and win it in a shootout. Alex Kovalev and Michael Ryder both scored twice, while Jaromir Jagr finished with four assists for the Rangers. The Bell Centre was the home of the team’s biggest comeback ever in its rich history.

4. A Stanley Cup Final Game Win

Down 3-0 in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Canadiens won its only Stanley Cup Final game ever at Bell Centre in Game 4. Josh Anderson scored two goals in that game and most importantly the game-winning goal in overtime to keep this series alive. The Lightning would finally win Game 5 at home and end the Canadiens’ Cinderella story. We still can’t pass over a Stanley Cup Final game win at home in this top five.

3. A Saint-Jean-Baptiste Overtime Win

Every Habs fan remembers where they were on June 24, 2021, when Arturri Lehkonen scored the Game 6 overtime goal against the Vegas Golden Knights to send Montreal to the Stanley Cup Final. It was on Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Quebec Day, that the Finnish forward delivered one of the most iconic overtime goals in Canadiens’ history, cementing the moment as one of the most iconic in franchise history.

2. The 4 Nations Face-Off

The Canada vs. United States game at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off was one of the most exciting matchups in recent memory. It was a rivalry game that fans had eagerly awaited since 2016, and the atmosphere was electric. Both teams battled fiercely, but in the end, the USA triumphed 3-1. Three fights in nine seconds, a tight game and some big plays – what more could we have asked for? The game showcased the intense rivalry between the two nations, and the energy in the arena made it feel like a historic moment, one that fans will remember for years to come.

Nathan MacKinnon, Team Canada (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

1. 1996 World Cup of Hockey

The 1996 World Cup of Hockey featured two unforgettable games in Montreal, both of which were won by Team USA. These high-stakes matchups were packed with star power, including hockey legends like Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey for Canada, and Brett Hull and Keith Tkachuk for the U.S. The games were intense, but it was the standout performance of goaltender Mike Richter, who was named MVP, that truly stole the show. Richter’s incredible saves helped propel Team USA to victory, making these games a defining moment in the tournament and a key chapter in the Bell Centre’s rich hockey history. The thrilling battles between these two nations cemented Montreal as a key site for international hockey and left fans with memories of an era-defining rivalry.

The Bell Centre has witnessed some of the most legendary moments in hockey history, with thrilling games that have left an indelible mark on Montreal’s sporting legacy. From improbable comebacks and Stanley Cup Final victories to international showdowns and unforgettable overtime wins, each of these games has helped shape the arena’s rich history. As one of the most iconic venues in the world, the Bell Centre continues to be the heart of Montreal’s passion for hockey, where unforgettable memories are made and where the energy of fans fuels some of the greatest moments in the sport.