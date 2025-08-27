Ben Danford’s Unusual Start to Becoming a Maple Leafs Prospect

For most young NHL prospects, draft day is the beginning of their story. For Ben Danford, it’s already been a whirlwind. Born February 6, 2006, in Belleville, Ontario, the 6-foot-2, 192-pound right-shot defenceman has the kind of size and poise that NHL teams love. He was drafted 31st overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft—a first-round pick with plenty of upside.

Related: 3 Maple Leafs’ Goalies Who Slipped Through the Cracks

As it turns out, Danford is a smooth, calm, and efficient defenseman with a solid feel for space and positioning. He rarely takes unnecessary risks, instead relying on consistency and wise decision-making to control the play around him. His confidence is evident in his reliability, and his composure and hockey sense make him a player to watch as he develops in the Maple Leafs’ system.

Danford Was on the Move, Far Before the Maple Leafs Drafted Him

But even before the draft, Danford’s rights had already changed hands. On March 6, 2024, the Edmonton Oilers traded their draft rights, along with a conditional fifth-round pick in 2025, to the Anaheim Ducks for the rights to Ty Taylor, Sam Carrick, and a 2024 seventh-round pick (William Nicholl). That was the first stop in a journey most players don’t experience until they’re established in the league.

Ben Danford, Oshawa Generals (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Fast forward three months, and Danford was on the move again. On June 28, 2024, Anaheim traded him and a second-round pick in the 2024 draft (Linus Eriksson) to Toronto for their original first-round pick (Stian Solberg). By the time Toronto officially called his name at the draft podium, Danford had already been part of two trades—an unusual start to a professional hockey career.

What It Means to Be Traded Before Playing

For fans, it’s easy to think of first-round picks as untouchable, sacred assets. But the reality inside front offices is different. Draft rights can be moved quickly, often before a player has played a single game in North America. In Danford’s case, two trades in just a few months highlight how prospects can be used as currency to shape bigger roster and draft decisions.

Related: Knies Hints Maple Leafs Already Had Marner Replacement

It also demonstrates the high value teams place on him. To be included in multiple trades, especially as a first-round-level prospect, suggests that NHL scouts see something special. Danford isn’t just another name on a spreadsheet—he’s a young defenceman with enough promise to influence deals at the top of the draft.

Danford Seems to Be a Solid Maple Leafs Fit

Acquiring Danford fits an apparent organizational need. The Maple Leafs have been looking to bolster their defensive depth with players who can skate, handle pressure in their own end, and contribute offensively when possible. Danford’s profile checks those boxes. At 19, he’s already showing size, mobility, and defensive awareness that could translate well to pro hockey.

Easton Cowan, Ben Danford, and Luke Haymes (The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs’ decision to swing a trade for him also signals confidence. While Solberg was a solid prospect, the Maple Leafs preferred Danford’s skill set and potential impact down the road. That shows a willingness to take calculated risks—something the team has done before, and something fans are beginning to watch closely in prospects like this.

Danford has often pointed to Jake Muzzin as a model for his game, and the comparison makes sense. Like Muzzin, he’s a defensive-first, physical, and reliable blueliner—strong in shot blocking, penalty killing, and playing tough minutes without much flash.

The Road Ahead for Danford

Of course, none of this background guarantees success in the NHL. Danford still has development ahead—refining positioning, reading plays under pressure, and adjusting to faster, more physical competition. But he’s in a strong situation with a team that knows how to nurture talent. And if he develops as hoped, the story of his early trades will become an interesting footnote rather than the headline.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Berube’s Impact, Roster Depth, and Cowan’s Future

For now, though, Danford’s journey is an example of how the NHL operates behind the scenes. Young players can change teams on paper as quickly as executives shuffle draft picks. It’s part of the business. But for Danford, it’s also the first chapter of a story that could turn into one Maple Leafs fans will remember for years to come.