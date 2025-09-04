Biggest Steals From the 2014 NHL Draft

With the 2014 NHL Draft now 11 years behind us, it is time to look at the biggest steals from the draft in Rounds 2-7. In a draft with some fantastic players taken, let’s see which teams made the best selections.

Round 2: Ivan Barbashev, Brandon Montour, Christian Dvorak

A two-time Stanley Cup champion, first in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues and then in 2023 with the Vegas Golden Knights, Ivan Barbashev has played a crucial middle-six role in both Cup runs. Drafted 33rd overall from the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), Barbashev has proven to be a reliable playoff performer and a great center option for Vegas. With a career high of 60 points in the 2021-22 season, he has more than justified his draft position.

Ivan Barbashev, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Drafted 55th overall by the Anaheim Ducks, Brandon Montour has developed into a top-tier defenseman. His career high came in 2022-23, when he racked up an impressive 73 points. A Stanley Cup champion with the Florida Panthers in 2023-24, Montour is now a key piece of the Seattle Kraken’s blue line, coming off a solid 41-point season in 81 games.

Christian Dvorak remains one of the more puzzling cases from this draft. With a career high of 18 goals and 38 points during the 2019-20 season, it’s difficult to understand how he’s still being paid $5.4 million per year until next offseason by the Philadelphia Flyers. That said, Dvorak is a steady third-line center who was absolutely dominant in junior with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), tallying a ridiculous 121 points in 59 games during the 2015-16 season. Drafted 58th overall by the Arizona Coyotes, he certainly qualifies as a steal, even if his NHL career leaves something to be desired.

Honorable Mentions: Marcus Pettersson, Thatcher Demko, Ryan Donato

Round 3: Brayden Point, Elvis Merzlikins, Warren Foegele

A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Brayden Point has cemented himself as one of the best players in the NHL. Drafted 79th overall from the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Point reached a career high of 51 goals and 95 points in the 2022-23 season, showcasing his elite scoring ability. Simply put, he’s among the league’s premier stars; not much else needs to be said.

Although originally from Latvia, Elvis Merzlikins played all of his junior and professional hockey in Switzerland before making the jump to the NHL. Drafted 76th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets from HC Lugano, Merzlikins has been a reliable presence in goal. With a career .902 save percentage (SV%), he’s a fine starter, not quite elite, but steady enough to handle the workload. For a mid-round pick, he’s without a doubt a steal.

Drafted 67th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes, Warren Foegele has carved out a strong career as a middle-six winger. His path included St. Andrews College in Ontario, a short stint at the University of New Hampshire, and time in the OHL with the Kingston Frontenacs and Erie Otters before turning pro. Now with the Los Angeles Kings, Foegele is coming off a career season with 24 goals and 46 points. He brings secondary scoring, a gritty edge, and a physical presence that makes him a valuable piece in any lineup.

Honorable Mentions: Jake Walman, Nathan Walker, Mike Amadio

Round 4: Viktor Arvidsson, Devon Toews, Igor Shesterkin

As of right now, Viktor Arvidsson is considered more of a depth piece on a contending NHL team. However, in his prime, he was an extremely skilled forward, especially during his time with the Nashville Predators. Arvidsson posted a career high of 61 points in both the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons and played a key role in helping the Predators reach the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Drafted 112th overall out of Skellefteå in Sweden, Arvidsson proved to be an excellent mid-round selection for Nashville.

One of the best defensemen in the NHL today, Devon Toews was drafted 108th overall by the New York Islanders. Coming out of Quinnipiac University in the NCAA, Toews blossomed into a premier two-way defender and was a vital piece of the Colorado Avalanche’s 2021-22 Stanley Cup championship team. That same season, he set a career high with 57 points. With his elite skating, defensive awareness, and ability to move the puck, it’s no surprise the Avalanche are paying him $7.25 million annually for the next six seasons.

Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The obvious steal of the 2014 NHL Draft, Igor Shesterkin was selected 118th overall by the New York Rangers out of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in Russia. Since arriving in North America, Shesterkin has been nothing short of brilliant. Owning a career .917 SV% and already a Vezina Trophy winner, he has firmly established himself as a top-five goaltender in the NHL, and one of the cornerstones of the Rangers’ future.

Related: Biggest Steals From the 2013 NHL Draft

Honorable Mentions: Sam Lafferty, Michael Bunting, Danton Heinen

Round 5: Gustav Forsling

Gustav Forsling was drafted 126th overall by the Vancouver Canucks, but he truly came into his own after joining the Florida Panthers. Now a two-time Stanley Cup champion, Forsling has developed into a reliable top-four defenseman. With a career high of 41 points, he brings steady offensive contributions while providing strong defensive play, grit, and physicality. A classic late-round steal, Forsling has become an essential piece of Florida’s blue line.

Honorable Mentions: Dakota Joshua, Anders Bjork

Round 6: Kevin Labanc

Drafted 171st overall from the Barrie Colts of the OHL, Kevin Labanc carved out a solid middle-six role with the San Jose Sharks during his prime, highlighted by a 17-goal, 56-point season in 2018-19. Now with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Labanc has transitioned into more of a depth role, where he provides veteran leadership for younger players while still contributing with steady performances.

Honorable Mention: Sammy Blais

Round 7: Victor Olofsson

Picked 181st overall by the Buffalo Sabres, Victor Olofsson broke out in 2019-20 with 42 points in just 54 games, establishing himself as a legitimate scoring threat. Over time, he settled into more of a second-line role before eventually transitioning into a depth piece. Now with the Avalanche, Olofsson may not have the same offensive punch as he once did, but he remains a reliable contributor and a clear late-round steal.

Honorable Mentions: Pierre Engvall, Ondrej Kase, Jake Evans, Jacob Middleton

Final Thoughts

The 2014 NHL Draft produced some excellent talent. Beyond a Vezina Trophy–winning goaltender and one of the league’s premier forwards, several strong players emerged from the later rounds as well. Overall, it was a well-rounded and highly successful draft class.

Sign up for our FREE NHL History Substack newsletter