Blackhawks’ Frank Nazar Primed for 2025-26 Breakout Season

The Chicago Blackhawks are putting all their eggs in the youngsters’ basket this upcoming season. They’re hoping to see substantial steps from the plethora of young players who will be given a chance to prove themselves in this 2025-26 campaign. We already know 2023 first overall draft pick Connor Bedard is a cornerstone piece for the franchise. He’ll look to build on what he thought was a mediocre 2024-25 campaign.

But it takes more than just one player to make a team successful. A forward who’s emerged as another potential piece of the puzzle is the 13th overall pick from the 2022 Draft, Frank Nazar. Let’s look at how this is the case, and why Nazar is primed for a successful sophomore season.

A Fruitful Run in Rockford

With the addition of many veteran free agents in the 2024 offseason, Nazar might have been slated for the Rockford IceHogs from the beginning. But a slow start in the 2024-25 training camp cemented his fate to begin the season with the AHL club. I’m sure Nazar was a bit disappointed. After all, he wowed everyone by scoring his first NHL goal on his first NHL shot at the tail end of the 2023-24 campaign (he suited up for three games after his season ended at the University of Michigan).

But not everything can be storybook, and hockey is actually NOT an easy game. To Rockford Nazar went, but with a determination to make it back up to the big leagues as soon as possible.

Nazar essentially took the AHL by storm, collecting 11 goals and 24 points in 21 games with the IceHogs. He led all AHL rookies and being sixth in the league in points at the time of his recall to the Blackhawks.

In hindsight, it was probably better to excel and build that confidence in Rockford. At the end of the season, Nazar did share that he felt “it was really good for his development and understanding of pro hockey”.

Nazar’s Transition to the NHL

Nazar was called up to the Blackhawks on Dec. 13, and immediately entrusted with second-line centering duties between veterans Taylor Hall and Tyler Bertuzzi. But just like in training camp, it was a slow start for Nazar. In his first 10 games, he registered just one assist. But in his second 10 games, he contributed three goals and seven points.

Frank Nazar, shown here after he was called up to the Chicago Blackhawks. (Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports)

It appears that once this young man gets acclimated, he runs with it. He alluded to that at his exit interview at the end of the season. But even so, he still attributes his success to good, old-fashioned hard work and practice.

I think it’s just from hard work and practice. I think a lot of it for me is going out on the ice for practice, and working on things there, and when you’re able to do it there and feel good, it gives you confidence to be like, okay; in a game, if I get this touch, then I’ll know how it feels because I’ve already done it. So I think that was a huge part for me; just working on it when we’re not playing, and then once we get on the ice, it’s feeling comfortable in positions where I get touches that I worked on.

Things were on and off for Nazar throughout the season. But as time went on, even when he wasn’t scoring, he stood out as one of the best players on the ice. It was a running joke how many breakaways he got that he couldn’t finish. But the important thing was he was getting the chances. Said captain Nick Foligno on Nazar’s season, “I watched him mature a lot before my eyes. I’m really proud of that kid. He really came to play this year, and took it to heart.”

Nazar ended his 2024-25 campaign with an admirable 12 goals, 14 assists and 26 points in 53 games, while averaging 15:52 minutes of ice time. Even missing 29 games and ranking sixth among forwards in ice time, his point total was good for ninth on the team. That fact that he was finally putting it all together was apparent in the last three games of the season, when he potted three goals and five points.

All in all, that’s a rookie season to hang one’s hat on.

Winning Gold at the Worlds

Nazar took the momentum from a strong 2024-25 outing and rolled it straight into the 2025 IIHF World Championships in May. He and fellow Blackhawk’s teammate Alex Vlasic both participated in this annual tournament, representing Team USA. Through 10 games played, the Detroit, Michigan native boasted six goals and 12 points. He was given Player of the Game honors in a 6-0 victory over Hungary on May 11, boasting two goals and an assist.

Two first-period goals and an assist earn No. 91 Player of the Game honors! #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/F1hRKM0Jwm — USA Hockey (@usahockey) May 11, 2025

Once it was all said and done, Nazar’s six goals was tied with Tage Thompson for highest on the team, and he was named one of the top-three players of the tournament for USA, alongside Logan Cooley (Utah Mammoth) and Conor Garland (Vancouver Canucks).

Not only did Nazar fare well individually at the Worlds, but Team USA defeated Team Switzerland 1-0 in the final to bring home the gold medal! It was the United State’s first gold medal win in 92 years! It goes without saying that this was a positive experience for Nazar, and just one more confidence boost headed into next season for the Blackhawks.

Nazar’s Focus on Speed & Leading by Example

We already heard from Captain Foligno how he’s seen Nazar grow and mature right before his very eyes. But let’s take a few pages from Nazar’s notebook, on what he sees as important and how he’s handling his transition to being a leader on the team, both on and off the ice.

Frank Nazar of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates a big goal. (Matt Marton-Imagn Images)

We all know this 21-year-old star is lauded for his speed. Not only him, but many of the Blackhawks’ youngsters possess a speedy aspect to their game. This isn’t lost on the team. They obviously want this to be part of their identity. Nazar was asked about his speed and the team’s speed at exit interviews.

Yeah, I love it. Like, obviously, that’s my game. So the more we can bring that, and you can play off of that, it’s gonna benefit myself and the team more. I think maybe you play the top-end teams in the league and that’s how they are. They’re constantly moving high-pace, keeping you on your heels and putting the puck in behind you and keeping you moving. And that’s tough to keep up with. Not every team can play full three periods like that. So I think it’s a very good step in the right direction for us and the organization. I think in the future it’s going to be successful.

A fast-paced game is also going to be a lot more exciting for the fans! According to Nazar, the Blackhawks have their eyes on catching up, and keeping up, with the contenders.

Nazar also understands he’ll need to embrace more of a leadership role. Here’s a little more from him on his leadership.

I just try to be me, and I just try to lead by example. In the locker room, I try not to be super loud and like, telling people what to do, but I try to go out there and just work my tail off, and try to, I don’t know, just show what I can do and hopefully motivate people that way … It’s more just trying to be me and just be myself.

I think we can all agree we’re pretty happy so far with the results of Nazar being true to himself and others. It sounds like words of character that will take him and the team a long way.

Next Steps With the Blackhawks

Seeing as Nazar has pretty much excelled at every level of hockey he’s touched over the past year, it’s safe to say this could lead to good things headed into the Blackhawks’ 2025-26 campaign.

Just before the 2025 NHL Draft, general manager Kyle Davidson indicated the organization currently sees Bedard and Nazar as their No. 1 and No. 2 centers moving forward. As indicated above, Nazar spent the majority of his first season as the No. 2 center. So he’s obviously done enough in the eyes of the team to earn that spot.

Interestingly enough, he also spent a good portion of the end of January and then again at the end of March (just under 20 games altogether) on the top line with Bedard. Sometimes he was at center and sometimes Bedard was at center. Whether the team looks at this option again is yet to be determined.

But even if these two young superstars don’t play together during five-on-five play, they will very likely see time with each other on the power play. Nazar didn’t get promoted to the top power play unit until closer to the end of last season. But I would certainly expect him to be a member of the first unit right off the bat this coming season. Plus, we can’t forget about the chemistry of Bedard and Nazar during overtime!

Connor Bedard sets up Frank Nazar for the overtime winner, and that's how Chicago's season comes to an end. Perfect. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/mZnKvtU8Pe — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) April 16, 2025

Nazar is a contributor on the penalty kill as well. He played a total of 51:37 minutes on the PK last season, averaging a little less than a minute per game. Furthermore, he was credited with one of the Blackhawks six short-handed goals, and was tied with Jason Dickinson for third place in short-handed shots on goal, at six.

There’s no doubt Nazar will be given more minutes and more responsibility in all facets of the game in the 2025-26 campaign, allowing him plenty of opportunities to shine.

Hopefully Nazar can pick up where he left off from last season, now with an entire campaign in front of him, and as one of the leading offensive stars on the team. This season could easily be the year we see him capitalize on many of those missed breakaway chances from last season. Perhaps this will be the campaign Nazar doubles that 12 goal mark, and heads into the 30’s in point production. There’s no doubt this driven you man is on an upward trajectory. Let’s just see how far he can take it.