Chicago Recognizes Aug. 8 as Patrick Kane Day

The City of Chicago officially declared Aug. 8 “Patrick Kane Day” in honor of the Chicago Blackhawks legend’s jersey number 88.

The city of Chicago has officially declared Aug. 8 (8/8) Patrick Kane Day. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/r0914COg8G — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) August 8, 2025

Per WGN Radio’s Charlie Roumeliotis, Kane was at Johnny’s Icehouse in Chicago as Brian Hopkins, the city’s second ward alderman, presented him with a certificate commemorating the day.

According to CBS Chicago’s Krista Ruch, Kane spent the morning with his son, also named Patrick, on the ice with his teammates as he prepared for a full day of activities with the community.

Full circle moment. Patrick Kane back at Johnny’s Ice House West with lil’ Patrick as he gives back to the local hockey community with a full day of activities. Ald. Hopkins declared today, 8/8 ‘Patrick Kane Day’ in Chicago. ⁦@cbschicago⁩ ⁦@88PKane⁩ pic.twitter.com/W3RLE5Sg2U — Krista Ruch (@KristaCBS2) August 8, 2025

This offseason, Kane, who has spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, signed a one-year, $3 million extension with the Red Wings, keeping him with the club through the 2025-26 season.

Through 16 seasons with the Blackhawks, Kane, whom the team selected with the first-overall pick in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, scored 446 goals and recorded 779 assists for 1,225 points in 1,161 regular-season games.

Kane’s best statistical season came in 2015-16, finishing with a league-leading 106 points (46 goals and 60 assists), winning the Art Ross Trophy, the Ted Lindsay Award and the Hart Trophy.

He also played in 136 playoff games in Chicago, scoring 52 goals and recording 80 assists for 132 points. He helped the team win three Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015. In 2013, his nine goals and 10 assists for 19 points led to him being awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP.

In 18 total NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, Red Wings and New York Rangers, Kane has 492 goals and 851 assists for 1,343 points in 1,302 games. He’s also produced 53 goals and 85 assists for 138 points in 143 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Kane’s Red Wings finished 2024-25 with a 39-35-8 record and 86 points, finishing sixth in the Atlantic Division and missing the playoffs for the eighth straight season.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks went 25-46-11 with 61 points, last in the Central Division and second-last in both the Western Conference and NHL. Chicago missed the playoffs for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.