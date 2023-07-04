Philipp Kurashev Enters Pivotal Season With the Blackhawks

What if I were to tell you that of the draft picks that Stan Bowman made as the Chicago Blackhawks’ general manager (GM), Philipp Kurashev is the only remaining player who is on their NHL roster. Now, a player like Alex Vlasic could make that two, but what it goes to show you is how current Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson has cleaned house and is committed to moving forward from those dark years under Bowman.

Latest News & Highlights

But this article isn’t about Bowman. It is about Kurashev and the enigma that his career has been. Is he a player that is going to be part of this future great Blackhawks team, or is he just going to be another player from the previous regime that is left in the dust?

Who Is Philipp Kurashev?

Kurashev, 23, is a Swiss forward who was a 2018 fourth-round draft pick by the Chicago Blackhawks from the Quebec Ramparts. He put up solid numbers in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), where he recorded 179 points in 183 games with the Ramparts.

Philipp Kurashev of the Quebec Remparts (photo courtesy Quebec Remparts)

In 2019-20, he saw his first full season of professional hockey, as he appeared in 36 games for the Rockford Ice Hogs, putting up a respectable 19 points as a rookie. However, as we headed into the COVID years, things got shaky for Kurashev, with him splitting time between HC Lugano of the Swiss National League and his first season in the NHL with the Blackhawks.

Related: THW’s 2023 Free Agency Coverage

Latest News & Highlight

Kurashev struggled in his first season in the NHL, only producing 16 points in 54 games. But over the next two seasons, he found himself as a staple in the Blackhawks’ lineup, appearing in 67 and 70 games, respectively, with increases in points from 21 to 25 points last season.

Where Does Kurashev Stand Now?

After Kurashev’s 2022-23 season was cut short by an injury, Davidson praised Kurashev for having “a really strong year” and that “he’s certainly a bonafide contributor at the NHL level.” He was also the only Blackhawk to receive a qualifying offer prior to the RFA deadline on June 30th, so he very much figures into their plans, but where?

Davidson raved about Kurashev's season, so it sounds like he's definitely coming back as an RFA.



"He had a really strong year… At the end of last year, it was, 'OK, we’ll wait and see…' And now, to me, he’s certainly a bonafide contributor at the NHL level." — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) April 13, 2023

With the additions of players like Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno, Corey Perry, and Ryan Donato, along with the young players like Connor Bedard and Lukas Reichel entering the lineup on a full-time basis, it makes you wonder what role Kurashev is going to play on this team. Looking back on the past season, he thrived in a role alongside Reichel. The two clearly had some chemistry on the ice and even communicated with each other in German.

The rub, however, might be that Kurashev may not be cut out to be a true top-six forward. The inconsistency in his first three NHL seasons has been evident, going long stretches where he disappeared on the ice and even ended his season on an eight-game pointless streak.

Is This Kurashev’s Make-or-Break Season?

There is no argument that Kurashev is an NHL player full stop, but what this season will uncover is if he is truly a top-nine player for this team going forward. Over the past three seasons, we have been waiting for him to make his true breakout into the league. But if he cannot accomplish it this season, it makes you wonder if he truly can be an effective full-time contributor to the Blackhawks.

Former teammates Patrick Kane and Philipp Kurashev, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There has been so much young forward talent injected into the Blackhawks organization over the last two drafts, it has to be clear that he needs to perform, or he might be out of a job. Prospects like Frank Nazar, Oliver Moore, and Ryan Greene could be knocking on the NHL door in 2024, so Kurashev has a ton to prove.

He appears to have all the tools to succeed this season, more consistent talent throughout the lineup, a second season under the new coaching staff, and the potential of playing with one of the Blackhawks’ top offensive prospects. With these factors coming into play, I anticipate him to see that bump in production we have all been waiting for and finally see the player that we all hoped he could be.