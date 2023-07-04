Canadiens Impressively Re-Sign NHL-Bound Harvey-Pinard

Just like that, the Montreal Canadiens made their most important signing since the start of the 2023 free-agency period. And they didn’t have to ink anyone new. Restricted-free-agent forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard’s new, two-year, $2.2 million deal may fly under the radar, but, taking into account its cost-effectiveness, his output last season and how old he is (24), the deal stands to deliver as much bang for its buck as anyone else the Habs could have signed this offseason (to join their NHL club).

Where Harvey-Pinard Fits

Now, few should be expecting Harvey-Pinard to replicate his output from 2022-23. Barring another injury-plagued season, it’s highly unlikely the Canadiens place him alongside Nick Suzuki on the top line and he scores at a similar rate relative to the 14 goals (six assists) in 34 games he just did.

Montreal Canadiens forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard – (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Ultimately, Harvey-Pinard ended up Suzuki’s second-most-common left winger, behind Cole Caufield. If he ends up playing as much as he did on the top line in 2023-24, something will have gone terribly wrong. Even so, Harvey-Pinard remains a potential top-six option. At least prior to the acquisition of center/left winger Alex Newhook, he had been.

Click to read all of The Hockey Writers’ 2023 NHL Free Agency coverage

Considering the price the Canadiens paid for the former Colorado Avalanche forward’s services (first and second-round 2023 picks plus a prospect), it’s likelier than not they envision Newhook in the top six instead. Furthermore, considering the team-friendly price they paid to re-sign Harvey-Pinard, who admittedly has only 38 NHL games under his belt and lacked negotiating leverage, it’s likelier than not he ends up in the bottom six.

A Line with Gallagher and Lavallagher?

However, it’s also a one-way-deal (after which Harvey-Pinard will remain a RFA). So, even if Harvey-Pinard is still exempt from waivers, he’s probably playing in the NHL in some capacity, which plays to his versatility and ability to play anywhere in the lineup, which plays in turn to his (and his deal’s) impressive overall value.

Latest News & Highlights

Harvey-Pinard’s playing style does lend itself to a role in the bottom six, where he can provide secondary scoring. However, the fact his scoring prowess in the American Hockey League, where he led the Laval Rocket with 56 points in 2021-22, has translated to the NHL (given the ice time) should not be overlooked.

Given the opportunity, Harvey-Pinard could end up further justifying his “Lavallagher” nickname, earning a new one in the process. It’s ironic, because the inspiration for it, right winger Brendan Gallagher, now finds himself at the opposite end of the spectrum on the team in terms of how great his contract is. The two forwards can also potentially find themselves on opposite ends of the same line, as their careers go in opposite directions.

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher – (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

All due respect to Gallagher and his contributions to the Canadiens since his 2013 debut, ideally the Canadiens trade his contract in the near future. In the likely event they don’t, based on his $6.5 million cap hit and modified no-trade clause, Gallagher can still provide value from a leadership perspective, though… especially in Harvey-Pinard’s direction.

Harvey-Pinard Destined for Spot on Habs

Who knows, though? General manager Kent Hughes’ offseason list of priorities has just cleared up a great deal. He really only has to re-sign Jesse Ylonen, but only for depth purposes. Following the Sean Monahan re-signing and trade for Newhook (who does need to be re-signed too), Hughes doesn’t really have any more room on his NHL squad.

Montreal Canadiens forward Jesse Ylonen – (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

So, without any expected pending free-agent signings, at least none of any players destined for the NHL, Hughes’ work this offseason is largely done, mere days into it. With all the time on his hands, he can certainly focus on trying to trade the likes of Gallagher, Mike Hoffman and Joel Armia, even if they’re each realistically due back.

Related: 5 Worst Canadiens Contracts for 2022-23 Season

Offloading even one of those contracts would go a long way toward securing a successful offseason in the unanimous eyes of Canadiens fans, when up to now reaction’s been mixed. At the very least, it would open up a roster spot for a prospect like Ylonen. What Harvey-Pinard’s deal does is signal he’s earned one already. In contrast to Hughes’ offseason as a whole, you’d be hard-pressed to find a deal with more universal acclaim among, even a single Habs fan who doesn’t believe Harvey-Pinard’s earned it and his success up to now.