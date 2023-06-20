Top Canadiens Priorities that Remain for 2023 Offseason

What’s left for the Montreal Canadiens this 2023 offseason? General manager Kent Hughes has already re-signed Cole Caufield and (at least) acknowledged the ongoing injury concerns of the last few years by letting two key members of the medical staff go (from ‘Canadiens making changes to their training staff,’ Montreal Gazette, June 13, 2023). Those were probably his biggest action items… and the Stanley Cup parade just took place.

It was always going to be a quiet offseason for Hughes, but that doesn’t mean he’s without any work this summer, which technically hasn’t even started. Granted, that work probably doesn’t include free agency, at least of the unrestricted variety, due to a general lack of expectations for the team to compete in 2023-24 and a full roster for all intents and purposes right now.

However, that full roster does depend on some (not all) remaining restricted free agents signing new deals. Here are the top priorities Hughes faces this summer, in increasing order of importance:

6. Avoid Re-signing Denis Gurianov

Theoretically, the Canadiens can re-sign forward Denis Gurianov. It just shouldn’t be a priority in any way. Ultimately, the Habs have excess forwards to the point the point Gurianov, based on the underwhelming eight points in 23 games he scored with them last season, would only be a contingency plan, and only one for the top six to boot as an offense-only forward.

Montreal Canadiens forward Denis Gurianov

However, having him in the fold on a healthy team only really takes away ice time from those with more to give consistently. In fact, the only way it kind of makes sense is if the Canadiens have already decided to send Juraj Slafkovsky to the American Hockey League off the bat. Even then though, you’d presumably be signing a right winger in Gurianov to play on the left side (which he can do), when other internal options exist… maybe even external.

5. Acquire Pierre-Luc Dubois as a Luxury

Much has been made of the rumors connecting the Canadiens to Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, especially now that he’s requested a trade according to reports. And, there should be little doubt, the Habs would love him in their lineup. They just don’t need him.

It would obviously first depend on the cost. Based first on the fact the Canadiens have reportedly tried to pry him off the Jets before, for a package at least including Josh Anderson, Christian Dvorak and a first-round pick (from ‘Winnipeg Jets roster decisions: Who stays and who goes this offseason?’ The Athletic, May 20, 2023), that cost might be too high to justify, especially when the Habs can theoretically sign Dubois for nothing as an unrestricted free agent if he signs for just a single year… wherever that will be.

Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois

Furthermore, if a bidding war does ensue for Dubois’ services following reports of his request? The Canadiens should stay even further away. Keep in mind though, he would probably get traded elsewhere in such an instance, resulting potentially in a long-term deal with his new team (exclusive negotiating rights and all that).

However, we’re ultimately talking about a forward with a career-high 63 points, who realistically doesn’t have much higher to go. Dubois would ideally end up with the Canadiens, but mortgaging their future for him? The cost would probably end up higher than Mikhail Sergachev for Jonathan Drouin, the last time the Habs played this game of trading for a native son. They should have learned their lesson then.

4. Re-Sign Jesse Ylonen for Depth

The fact is, the Canadiens have plenty of homegrown talent to worry about already, just homegrown in the sense of having been drafted by the Habs. Obviously Jesse Ylonen isn’t the same level of player as Dubois, but he has arguably proven himself capable of being NHL-ready, with 16 points in 37 games last season as a call-up.

Montreal Canadiens forward Jesse Ylonen

Now going on 24 and no longer waiver-exempt, Ylonen’s probably destined for a full-time role, albeit as a depth forward… just one who can valuably move up and down the lineup. All that to say, Ylonen has proven himself to be more versatile than the likes of Mike Hoffman, who’s probably best suited for a top-six role, just with less and less effectiveness as the years go on, and Joel Armia, who’s probably best suited for a bottom-six one.

At the very least, Ylonen has the potential to be more valuable based on the cost-effectiveness of his impending contract. He won’t break the bank like either of the names immediately above have, making offseason trades in both cases ideal, but unlikely to happen all the same.

3. Trade Joel Edmundson to Make Room on Defense

Thankfully, the same can’t be said for defenseman Joel Edmundson. Based on reported interest in Edmundson at the trade deadline, Hughes can probably trade Edmundson at any point. Even though the return likely wouldn’t be good because of the 78 games he’s missed over the last two seasons, Hughes most definitely should, no matter the offer.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson

That’s because the Canadiens are loaded up on NHL-caliber defensemen, with a total of nine set to make the team out of training camp. With one year left on his deal, Edmundson no longer has a long-term future with the team, nor does he fill an irreplaceable leadership role, especially with David Savard on the right side and Mike Matheson on his left.

That left side should comprise some combination of Matheson, Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris and Arber Xhekaj. Considering where the Canadiens are in their rebuild, the development of their younger players (so giving them ice time instead) simply must be a priority.

2. Re-Sign Rafael Harvey-Pinard to Solidify Top Nine… Maybe Top Six

With that said, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, who shot into the Top 10 of rookie goal scoring last season despite only 34 games played (14), has built up a good case to be considered a core part of this team up front. Granted, he benefited from time playing on the top line with Nick Suzuki, but part of his allure is his playing style, which evokes a young Brendan Gallagher.

Montreal Canadiens forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard

So, like Ylonen, Harvey-Pinard can play anywhere in the lineup, even if makes sense to keep him in the top six. Also like Ylonen, he won’t break the bank, as he lacks the negotiating leverage with just 38 NHL games under his belt. Nevertheless, even at just 5-foot-9, he’s a big part of the Habs moving forward and one Hughes shouldn’t wait to the last minute to re-sign.

1. Draft the Best Player Available at No. 5

Hughes once said, “There’s not a 5-foot-9 hockey player that scares me [to acquire], but [a Canadiens team of] 22 of them would scare me (from “Stu Cowan: Canadiens GM Kent Hughes puts his plan into action,” Montreal Gazette, July 8, 2022).” And, while that’s undeniably a just feeling to have, it’s one he should avoid leaning into too much with regard to his first-round selection at the upcoming NHL Entry Draft.

The Canadiens will pick fifth overall, following the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery. Even if they’ll miss out on a generational talent in Connor Bedard (who will most assuredly go No. 1), there are still a lot of great players who will be left, who project as game-breakers at the next level. The only caveat is they don’t all have the size Hughes may be after, with a defenseman like David Reinbacher (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) having been reported as someone he might want to pick, just going slightly off the board to do it.

To be fair, Reinbacher fills a need as a potential top-pairing defenseman on the right side. However, so does someone like Matvei Michkov (5-foot-10, 172 pounds), just up front. There are undeniably other differences. Michkov is arguably the second-best player available in the draft, who may fall due to geopolitical and current-contract concerns.

Matvei Michkov

So, on talent alone, Michkov may not be available when the Canadiens pick. If he is though, would Hughes pull the trigger? Many don’t expect him to, but, when he went against many prognosticators to pick Slafkovsky, a winger, at first overall in 2023 when he needed a center, he showed he won’t draft necessarily on need and he won’t bow to expectations.

Add in the fact Hughes has gone on record as saying the goal is to pick the best player available (at least in the Canadiens’ minds), and maybe Reinbacher won’t be the selection after all. At least on paper Hughes is poised to select the most valuable asset available at No. 5, which is the right strategy, considering how fast roster needs change from year to year.

Hell, as the offseason in general proves, a lot can change over just a few months. Even a quiet one like the Canadiens’ is supposed to be can alter the course of a franchise for the better (as long as the right moves are made).