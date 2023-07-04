New Ask by Nylander Well Outside Maple Leafs’ Comfort Zone

Contract talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander have hit a snag, leading to concerns about the star player’s future with the team. According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, negotiations are not progressing as expected, with both sides having significant differences in their contract demands. Nylander has taken the step of submitting his 10-team no-trade list, and some are wondering if general manager Brad Treliving may have to start checking in with teams that aren’t on it.

During an interview on the CJ Show, Johnston explained that the Leafs and Nylander have differing perspectives on his value. The young forward firmly believes he deserves a contract in the range of $10 million or slightly higher, while the Leafs’ offer falls around $8 million.

The two sides are still working on things, but the sense is that meeting the middle might not be an option.

What Is Nylander Worth?

The reality is, Nylander might actually be worth what he’s asking for. Based on his production level and potentially higher ceiling, $10 million per season is around 12% of the current salary cap. As the cap jumps, it will be worth significantly less than that. Star players are getting between 10% and 15% of the cap, so in a few years, if the cap is at around $95 million, Nylander’s $10 million will equate to about 9.5%. That’s fair, especially if he ups his production, which he’s got good odds of doing.

Morgan Rielly and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate an overtime goal during Game 3 of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The problem for the Maple Leafs is that they can’t give everyone their fair piece of the pie and the organization will have to make tough decisions. They certainly can’t meet his contract demands if he’s trying to do this on a shorter-term deal and hit the Maple Leafs up again in four years when the cap could realistically be closer to $100 million. Hoping that Nylander and Auston Matthews see the value in being a part of this team, they want him to scrape a little off the top to make a deal work.

Nylander Doesn’t Seem Willing to Play Ball

This disparity in contract valuation has raised doubts about a quick resolution to the ongoing dispute. Elliotte Friedman, another NHL insider, expressed skepticism before the start of free agency, highlighting Nylander’s history of pushing negotiations to the deadline and the reputation of his family and agent for not backing down.

The situation has been further complicated by recent signings by the Maple Leafs, including John Klingberg, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Max Domi, which have demonstrated that the team is trying to get better and create a new identity but has also resulted in the team exceeding the salary cap. This puts additional pressure on the organization to find a solution that aligns with their financial limitations and there are now questions about whether Nylander fits into that new culture Treliving is talking about.

What’s the Most Likely Outcome Here?

As the negotiations continue, the uncertainty surrounding Nylander’s future in Toronto grows. Fans and analysts eagerly await updates, hoping for a resolution that bridges the gap and satisfies both the player and the team. The outcome of these discussions will have significant implications for the Maple Leafs’ roster and their plans for the upcoming season.

As for what seems to be the most likely outcomes, that really depends on the player. As he watches the team get better and deeper, Nylander needs to decide if he wants to be part of what’s being built by the new GM, or if he’s ready to move on and get a million or two more per season elsewhere. If he does, the Leafs will immediately shift their focus to potential long-term deals for Bertuzzi and others. In the short term, if he’s forced to, Treliving will likely focus on moving Nylander for a defenseman.