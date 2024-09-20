Blackhawks Learning Winning Strategies Through Their Peers

When Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson stated he wanted the team to take a step forward, he meant it. He added seven new players to the roster over the summer, each playing a specific role in helping the Blackhawks improve this season.

It’s one thing to say it looks better, but the other part is how the players will buy in. One common theme going into training camp (which started Sept. 19) is that players are leaning on those around them, hoping to better themselves in the process.

Frank Nazar Learning From Blackhawks Icon

Frank Nazar is a highly touted prospect, as he had an impressive NHL debut at the end of last season. He is even more so this season, as he has a legitimate chance to fight for a roster spot. Management and coaches view him as a big piece of their future. He spent time skating in Chicago over the summer, and one of the players he leaned on was no other than Blackhawks’ legend Patrick Kane. He boasted, “It was unbelievable [skating with Kane]. He’s an unbelievable player, and being able to learn from him and see him go out on the ice and do his tricks. He actually hit me with one of his signature spin-o-ramas one time. He didn’t score, so that was good. I was shocked.”

Having a future Hall-of-Famer like Kane in your corner is certainly the best way to learn.

Slaggert Is Ready to Be A “Sponge”

If there is a wild-card prospect, it’s Landon Slaggert. The 22-year-old played in 16 games last season, but going into this season, he is on the outside looking in with additions like Ilya Mikheyev, Pat Maroon, and Craig Smith to the bottom-six. Yet, he could have a strong training camp and force the Blackhawks’ hand. Therefore, he took advantage of calling the one guy players leaned on all of last season: Nick Foligno. He said he had conversations with Foligno going into camp. He also noted that he took lessons from last season and plans to be a sponge this season and absorb all he can from the veterans.

Foligno has always encouraged the younger players throughout last season, so it’s no surprise he is doing it for Slaggert. Slaggert can surely turn some heads.

Foligno Adding to Blackhawks’ Legacy

Speaking of Nick Foligno, or should we say, “Captain Foligno,” as he was named the new Blackhawks’ captain on Sept. 18. He had a lot of great things to say about his new role. Still, there was something in particular that stood out, which is when he spoke about former Blackhawks’ captain, Jonathan Toews:

“It makes me think about Jonathan Toews and how he handled [being named captain] at such a young age, coming into an historic franchise, an Original Six team, and the way he led this organization. Those are big, big shoes to fill, but I’m not going to try and do that because they’ll never be filled. He is a pillar of this organization that we stand on because of the way he led, and he’s given me a great guideline of how to build success here. Now I get to do with my own style with great guys in the room, and I’m really humbled and honored to do that.”

Foligno is no stranger to the captaincy role, as he was the Columbus Blue Jackets captain for six years, starting in 2015. But I love hearing about his mindset. He explained his objectives throughout last season, being a go-to person for his teammates and help the team move forward. He has proved this by always being one of the first people to contact and recruit players. Like Davidson said, he wants this team to succeed and to help in any way possible. As Foligno noted, Jonathan Toews’ legacy is cemented in Chicago, and seeing him eager to take notes from Toews’ tenure (he even reached out to Toews!) while focusing on just being himself, he should do fantastic in his new gig, and that respect goes so far in the NHL.

Commesso Taking the Swayman Handbook

It was revealed last season that goalie prospect Drew Commesso trains with Boston Bruins’ goaltender Jeremy Swayman during the summer. Commesso said in September 2023, “Getting to practice with Jeremy all summer and seeing how much he competes, it really helped me translate it into practice, and hopefully it’ll translate into games this year. With both of them, I try to be like a sponge and soak in all the information I can that would make me better.” Swayman talked about Commesso at the time, as well, and stated, “I hope he knows he’s a tremendous goalie himself.”

Commesso had a solid season with the Rockford IceHogs last year, and it’s presumed that is where he will spend this season. But during his media session on Sept. 12, he revealed he trained again with Swayman this summer, and even though it seems like a tall task to overcome Petr Mrazek and Laurent Brossoit this season, he could be a factor. Either way, having one of the NHL’s best goalies in Swayman guiding him is great to hear since the Blackhawks hope Commesso could be their goalie of the future.

Bedard’s Inspiration From Johnny Hockey

When researching information for another story, I felt like the wind got knocked out of me when I came across a quote from Johnny Gaudreau speaking about Connor Bedard. The hockey world is still reeling from the news of the passing of Johnny Gaudreau (Columbus Blue Jackets) and his brother Matthew, and it’s something that will never feel real.

However, we will always aim to keep their memory alive, and Johnny’s advice for Bedard’s rookie season back in October 2023 seems so fitting to include, “I’d try to tell him not to get hit too hard. There are some big boys in the league that can throw their body around pretty well. He needs to keep his head up. But he’ll be fine. He’s done it all his life, just like I did growing up as a smaller player, playing against bigger players. He knows how to keep his head up and use his speed and skill to his advantage. I think he’s going to have a good year and I wish him the best.”

Bedard spoke about Gaudreau and his impact on Sept. 11, saying, “I’m not a big guy. I’m one of the smaller players in the League. Getting to watch someone like him and see him, I guess, dominate the [Vancouver] Canucks especially when I was watching at home, he’s up there. He’s got no excuses. Why can’t I do it? A lot of people will tell you that same story, but he motivated a lot of people. He was an inspiration.”

The Gaudreaus will continue to be one of hockey’s greatest inspirations, with Bedard being one of many following their lead this season and beyond. What a beautiful legacy that is.

There’s a saying, “You’re only as good as the people you have around you.” The players are showing how hungry they are by continuing to be students of the game. The word “sponge” was used multiple times, and it’s encouraging to see the players’ eagerness to apply their newfound knowledge to their game.

During Foligno’s Captain introductory press conference on Sept. 19, he told reporters that something he observed on the first day of training camp was players showed up prepared to make a difference. Knowing their preparation over the summer going into the season is pleasing for fans and management alike.