Blackhawks’ Max Domi Garnering Interest from 2 New Teams

Recently, I wrote a piece going over four teams that are currently linked to Max Domi. The Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, and Dallas Stars are all hoping to acquire the 27-year-old forward, and it ultimately makes sense when looking at how well he has been playing this campaign. In 48 games on the year, he has 14 goals to go along with a solid 35 points. As a result of this, he would be a solid addition to each of these clubs’ forward groups if acquired.

Max Domi, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Yet, it now appears that Domi’s trade market is heating up even more. According to The Fourth Period, two new teams have entered the sweepstakes. Let’s take a look at each of them now.

Winnipeg Jets

After missing the playoffs last season, there was a ton of speculation over the summer that the Winnipeg Jets were going to make serious changes to their roster. However, management decided to give this roster’s core one last chance, and it has turned out to be the right move. At the time of this writing, the Jets have an impressive 32-19-1 record and are second in the Central Division. They have bounced back beautifully, but if they hope to go on a real run this spring, they would be wise to add to their forward group. As a result, it makes sense that Domi is on their radar.

It is rather apparent that the Jets could use a player like Domi on their roster right now. When looking at their current top six, it is fair to argue that he would be a notable upgrade over players like Karson Kuhlman, Saku Maenalanen, and Morgan Barron in it. When looking a specific spot for him, I could see a second line consisting of him, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Nikolaj Ehlers being truly lethal. However, Domi could also work quite nicely on their third line due to his strong secondary scoring and tenacious style of play.

To acquire Domi, the Jets would likely need to part ways with their 2024 second-round pick and a prospect like Nikita Chibrikov. Chibrikov could certainly be a player who the Blackhawks would be interested in acquiring, as he has the potential to blossom into a middle-six winger at the NHL level later down the road.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are also considering the prospect of bringing in Domi. It makes sense that they are taking a look at Domi as a potential rental, as they are in a position to add to their roster before the deadline passes. The Oilers currently hold a wild card spot in the Western Conference, but they also are only a few points behind division rivals like the Seattle Kraken, Los Angeles Kings, and Vegas Golden Knights. Thus, adding another skilled forward like Domi to their group could provide them with the boost they need to pass them.

If Domi is acquired by the Oilers, he also stands a good shot of having a prominent role in their lineup upon his arrival. Although Dylan Holloway has a bright NHL future, Domi would be a major upgrade over him on the top line with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman. This could very well lead the 2013 first-round pick to produce at an even higher rate, as he would have be playing with the best player in the entire sport. With that, he of course would see time on their power play due to his strong playmaking ability.

To acquire Domi, we could see the Oilers trade their 2023 second-round pick, 2024 second-round pick, and Jesse Puljujarvi to the Blackhawks. The Oilers have been working hard to get rid of Puljujarvi’s contract, and the Blackhawks would likely be open to taking it on if it results in them landing another second-round pick in the process. Furthermore, having a bigger role on a rebuilding team like the Blackhawks may lead the 2016 first-round pick to regroup and find his previous form.

Which Other Teams Could Use Domi?

With the Jets, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Devils, Rangers, and Stars all being interested in Domi, it is clear that he is a hot commodity in the trade market right now. However, as we get closer to deadline day (March 3), it would not be surprising in the slightest to see more teams make a push for him.

Other teams that I personally could see entering the Domi sweepstakes include the Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, and New York Islanders. All of these teams would benefit from bringing him in as a rental, and this is especially so when noting that he can play both center and left wing.

Nevertheless, for now, we know that the Jets and Oilers are the latest teams to be linked to Domi. We will need to wait and see if either of them end up acquiring him before the deadline passes from here.