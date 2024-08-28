Blackhawks News & Rumors: Mrazek, Levshunov, Nazar & More

We’re finally in the home stretch of the offseason, as we near the end of August. The Chicago Blackhawks, like the other 31 teams in the National Hockey League, are ramping up for the start of training camp and exhibition games. In today’s news and rumors, we cover some takeaways from the NHL/NHL Players’ Association Media Tour and the upcoming NHLPA Rookie Showcase. We also delve into thoughts from a fan survey and competition implications for the upcoming season.

Why Mrazek Stayed in Chicago

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman posted his latest “32 Thoughts” from the recent European Media Tour in Prague. Blackhawks’ new/old forward Teuvo Teravainen and netminder Petr Mrazek were in attendance.

📍NHL European Media Tour

Friedman filled us in on some ongoing conversations with Mrazek, who recently signed a two-year extension with the Blackhawks. He gave a couple of reasons why he decided to stay in Chicago.

They gave me the chance to get back on track (from) my injuries, get healthy. I want to be part of the rebuild, hopefully part of something special. Also, Jimmy Waite. Great goalie coach. Best I’ve had in the NHL.

Mrazek’s first season with the Blackhawks was the 2022-23 season, where he dealt with several groin-related issues. These types of injuries are especially hard for a goalie to overcome, due to the side-to-side movements they’re required to make. Mrazek was slated to be the No. 1 netminder, but he was only able to suit up for 39 games. The rest of the Blackhawks’ contests were a rotating cast of some veterans and some rookies in net (Alex Stalock for 27 games, Arvid Soderblom for 15 games, Jaxson Stauber for six games, Anton Khudobin for one game and Dylan Wells for one game).

This is why it was so refreshing when Mrazek put his injury woes behind him in the 2023-24 campaign, starting in 56 contests. His experience and consistency in net, despite a very porous defense in front of him, basically cemented him as the No. 1 netminder over Soderblom (32 games started).

That’s also quite the callout to goaltender coach Jimmy Waite! Mrazek dubbed him the “best he’s had in the NHL”. That’s saying something, since the 32-year-old played in Detroit, Philadelphia, Carolina and Toronto before coming to Chicago. But we all know Waite is one of the best, having played as a backup goaltender in the NHL for 11 years (eight in Chicago) and going into his 11th season as a coach for the Blackhawks. He’s been kept on through three head coaching regimes!

Blackhawks’ Fan Survey Results

Let’s move on to the annual fan survey The Athletic releases every offseason. It’s always interesting to see how the fanbase rates the organization, and some of the comments that come out of it. Let’s get to some highlights (from ‘2024-25Blackhawks fan survey: Connor Bedard, captaincy, NHL Draft and rebuild’, The AthleticCHI – 8/21/24).

Blackhawks’ Management

With an average of 1755 fans responding, they are mostly positive about the way the rebuild is shaping up. Most are confident in Danny Wirtz as chairman, Kyle Davidson as general manager, and Luke Richardson as head coach.

While the readers raved about Davidson’s aggressive yet patient approach, the consensus was that the teardown was the easy part. Time will tell if his decisions will pay off in the long run.

Most fans were happy with general manager Kyle Davidson and how he’s managed the rebuild so far for the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

One particular knock on Davidson was him not re-signing franchise icon Patrick Kane. Davidson thought keeping Kane on board would affect the young leadership group from being able to find their own way, without deferring to a superstar.

But was Kane’s style really the kind where he would dictate and take over the room? He appeared to always stay in the background, and lead quietly with his play on the ice. Shucks, it seems like he would be less intrusive than someone like Nick Foligno.

Let’s face it, this one is always going to hurt. We’ll never know how it would have worked out for Kane to stay with the Blackhawks. But it sure would have been fun to watch him and Connor Bedard play together!

It was also interesting to read some of the comments about Richardson, now that he has an improved team to work with. As one fan said, “With a more competitive team, it will be time to watch Luke’s game strategy and line changes. Is he capable of outwitting and creating the matchups to get points in key games?”

Yes, this will be a very telling season for Richardson. Can he take that next step from nursing a rebuilding team to guiding said team toward more winning? This will definitely be something to keep an eye on as the season unfolds.

Levshunov Versus Demidov

How about this question: Did the Blackhawks make the correct decision in drafting Artyom Levshunov at No. 2?

Well, over 79.3% of fans polled said yes. I don’t seem to recall it being that overwhelming of an opinion at the time of the draft. Maybe it has something to do with the Russian forward Ivan Demidov falling to fifth overall, where he was selected by the Montreal Canadiens. Or perhaps Levshunov’s endearing personality has won everyone over.

Nonetheless, Brooke goes into more detail on this in her upcoming piece. Again, only time will tell if picking Levshunov will pay off.

When Will Blackhawks Be in Playoff & Stanley Cup Contention?

It’s always fun to project this, and the overwhelming consensus agrees the Blackhawks will be playing in postseason games as early as the 2025-26 or the 2026-27 seasons. That’s only one and two seasons away, people! Are we being too optimistic? This fan thinks so.

I feel like this year is kind of a mirage part of the rebuild – they will be better, but they will be doing it with guys that aren’t part of the future aside from Bedard and a few others. I believe it will be a roller coaster to getting back to the playoffs – signs of improvement this year, a slight step back next year when they trade off assets on the two-year deals, back to where they are this year in three years with more young guys, and then year four compete for a playoff spot.

Let’s hope this person is wrong and the rest of us are right! Regarding when the Blackhawks will be Stanley Cup contenders again, 41.2% of participating fans think it can happen in the 2027-28 season. 24.3% feel it would take until the 2028-29 season.

Considering the teardown started in the 2022-23 season, that puts the Blackhawks in Cup contention after just six or seven years. Well, a lot of things will have to go right, just like for any team. But Bedard will certainly accelerate things, and defenseman Alex Vlasic showed so much promise with this breakout campaign last season. What other up-and-coming prospects will step up to the plate?!

NHLPA Rookie Showcase Features Levshunov, Nazar

What a lovely segue into my next topic! The 2024 NHLPA Rookie Showcase is set for Sept. 4 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, VA. This will be the 14th event of its kind, with 33 prospects and rookies scheduled to attend. The event is held so Upper Deck, the official trading card partner of the NHLPA and the NHL, can create licensed trading cards and other promotional materials by obtaining photos and videos of the players.

Defenseman Levshunov and center Frank Nazar will represent the Blackhawks.

Annual NHLPA Rookie Showcase coming up Sept. 4. Flyers forward Matvei Michkov and goalie Ivan Fedotov among those taking part.

We already know Levshunov was the second overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, while Nazar was selected 13th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2022 Draft. Hopes are high for both of these young prospects, who recently signed their entry-level deals with the Blackhawks (Nazar in April and Levshunov in July). Nazar even suited up for three contests last season, scoring his first NHL goal on his first NHL shot.

Both dynamic young players will compete for a roster spot in training camp. While they each have a very high ceiling, they are still very young, and are expected to play with the Rockford IceHogs this coming season. But who knows, maybe one of them will make it a tough decision for the coaching staff! Regardless, I wouldn’t be surprised to see both these players up with the big club at some point this season.

Blackhawks & Sharks, Who Will Rise the Fastest?

Let’s cap off our news and rumors with a piece from Bleacher Nation, comparing the also rebuilding San Jose Sharks and the Blackhawks. Both these teams finished at the bottom of the league last season, in 32nd and 31st place, respectively.

While the Blackhawks obtained Bedard first overall in 2023 and Levshunov second overall in 2024, the Sharks landed center Macklin Celebrini first overall in 2024 and forward Will Smith with their fourth overall pick in 2023.

Macklin Celebrini was the first overall pick by the San Jose Sharks in the 2024 NHL Draft. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Just like the Blackhawks, the Sharks made some savvy offseason moves, including adding forwards Tyler Toffoli and Alex Wennberg, defensemen Jake Walman and Cody Ceci AND acquiring highly touted goaltender prospect Yaroslav Askarov.

Could it be a race from the basement to the penthouse for the Blackhawks and the Sharks? Which team will rise to the top sooner? This could certainly be a fun storyline to follow over the next few seasons, and beyond. The two teams meet three times in the 2024-25 season, on Oct. 17, Oct. 31 and Mar. 13. Perhaps it won’t be the battle of the bad anymore!

We’re getting there, folks! Training camp will be here before you know it. It’s been a long (yet fruitful) summer. Soon we’ll have a better idea of the outcome of all these offseason concepts and projections.