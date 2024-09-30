Blackhawks Preseason Bytes: Dach, Del Mastro, Slaggert & More

Welcome to this preseason edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.

We’re knee deep into the Blackhawks’ preseason, with three exhibition games in the books, and three more to go before the season opener against the Utah Hockey Club on Oct. 8. The organization is working out the kinks, determining who will stay and who will go. In that vein, let’s look at some quips and quotes from those who might not be staying this season, but who are likely the future for the Blackhawks. I’ll continue this series as we go along, with more from the new and returning players, all to take a deeper look into this integral preseason for the rebuilding Blackhawks.

Lardis Wants to Score Greasy Goals

Nick Lardis is one of the OHL prospects the Blackhawks decided to keep around a little longer than the rest. They sent Martin Misiak (Erie Otters), Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves) and Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs) and defenseman Ty Henry (Erie Otters) down to their respective teams on Sept. 24, but kept Lardis and A.J. Spellacy for the preseason tilts against the Detroit Red Wings on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26.

Lardis played on a line alongside highly touted prospect Frank Nazar both nights (with Taylor Hall the first night and Lukas Reichel the second night). The 19-year-old struggled against NHL competition the first night, but fared much better the second night, registering two shots on goal and two hits in 18:30 minutes of ice time.

Nick Lardis is one of many promising young prospects for the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Since being drafted in the third round (67th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Ontario native has become known for his shooting ability. To make it in the NHL, it seems especially beneficial for him to get to the dirty areas around the net. Said Lardis,

It’s important for me to learn the habits of getting to the net. Eighty-five percent of the goals are scored right around the crease . . . [so] I want to keep doing that more.

It’s great that Lardis seems to understand this is an important role for his future success. This young prospect was sent back to the OHL Brantford Bulldogs on Sept. 28, where I’m sure he’ll be working on his net front presence. As it turns out, he made a big impression that very night with his OHL team.

Big performance for our first W of the season!



Scoring Summary:



Thomas: 🚨🍏🍏🍏

Lardis: 🚨🚨🍏

O’Brien: 🚨🚨

Protz: 🚨🍏

Moore: 🍏

Roberts: 🍏

Lavoie: 🍏

Brown: 🍏#BFD | #OHL pic.twitter.com/9ovy6o9NmM — Brantford Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) September 29, 2024

Lardis registered two goals and an assist and was named the second star of the game for the Bulldogs. Hopefully this success will continue, and Lardis will come to training camp next year with even more experience and confidence.

Del Mastro Speaks to Competition & Comradery

Lardis knew he was going back to his junior team, but there are a number of young players who suited up for the Rockford IceHogs this past season. They came into camp wanting to legitimately compete for a spot on the Blackhawks’ roster. But that reality became a lot harder after the organization added numerous veterans to the team in the offseason, namely five forwards and two defensemen.

Defenseman Ethan Del Mastro was a rookie with the IceHogs last season, tallying seven goals and 37 points in 69 games, while also being named an AHL All-Star. The Blackhawks rewarded him with two games at the NHL level at the end of last season. But Del Mastro is being realistic about where he stands, based on the added competition.

Management made it clear that they want spots to be earned and not just given. You have to put the work boots on and try to make an impression. (from ‘What makes Kyle Davison’s youth movement different than Blackhawks’ recent attempts’, CHGO Blackhawks – 9/25/24)

The 21-year-old also talked about the Blackhawks “youth movement”. After all, there are a number of prospects who are participating in development camps and tournaments together, all with the hope of eventually playing on a contending Blackhawks’ team.

We’re all super close and around the same age. We’re obviously aware of what’s going on, but it’s more so about pushing each other. It’s not up for us to decide, so we just have to go out there and play and let them (management) make those decisions.

Del Mastro was sent down to the IceHogs on Sept. 29, the day before the AHL club starts their own training camp. His time with the Blackhawks will have to wait, for now.

Dach Deals With Adversity

Forward Colton Dach is another prospect that was sent back down to the IceHogs on Sept. 29. Drafted in 2021 in the second round (62nd overall), the 21-year-old felt like this could finally be his year to make the big leagues.

My mindset hasn’t changed. I know I need to come in and prove that I can play here…I know what they expect of me coming into this year’s camp and I want to show them that I can be that player and make the jump to the NHL.

Dach was one of the last players cut out of training camp last season. Albeit, that was before the competition to make the team was so stiff. Even so, I’m sure it was tough to be one of the first cuts this season.

Colton Dach, shown here with his junior team the Seattle Thunderbirds, feels he’s ready for the NHL. (Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds)

The Alberta native played with the IceHogs last season, contributing 11 goals and 27 points in 48 games. He was one of the IceHogs’ best players, but he also dealt with numerous injuries that hindered his progress. He knows he’s just got to keep pushing forward.

The guys can tell that the team is going in an upward trajectory. We all want to play in the NHL, especially the young guys coming in from Rockford. We want to compete for a spot and take a job from someone. They know that we’re going to come in and give it our all, so older guys are bringing their ‘A-game’ and it just ramps everything up.

This competition is obviously a good thing, and what management wants. It’s going to make the Blackhawks a better team.

Dach had a strong 2024 training camp, showing a lot of positives to his game. I’m sure the coaching staff has taken note. I feel like this young man could still make his NHL debut at some point this season.

Guttman Gives His All

While Dach deals with his own adversity, 25-year-old Cole Guttman is watching his time to shine in the NHL slip away. Younger players keep pushing him down in the depth chart, making his dream of being a regular NHL player slim.

Even so, Guttman continues to hone his craft. He has 41 games of NHL experience under his belt, including eight goals, 14 points and an admirable 51.2 faceoff percentage. Could this experience earn him a spot over a younger player? He has to hope so, and he’s been working on what he can control.

I get the most success when I’m not overthinking what to do in the defensive zone, and when I’m playing with my instincts. I feel like I think the game well, so it’s just going off of what I think in the moment. It’s getting the puck in a little more and not trying to beat guys one-on-one as much, especially in the neutral zone, at the blue lines,” he said. “I’m learning how to grind them down, down low, and win battles. Then it’s just making the most of your playing time, whether you’re playing eight minutes, 15 minutes, 20 minutes, whatever it is. You have to find a way to impact the game with however many minutes you’re playing. (from ‘As he aged out of prospect-hood, Cole Guttman isn’t sweating his standing with Blackhawks’, The AthleticCHI – 9/28/24)

Will Guttman receive another shot in the NHL? Or is he destined to be a really good player in the AHL? It’s a tough thing to ponder. But Guttman seems to have the right attitude.

Obviously, I want to be in the NHL. That’s the goal. I feel I know what it takes to be successful in the NHL. So I’m just focusing on myself, on my game. I mean, it’s human nature to compare yourself with the other players and see where you’re at. But it’s not even worth the energy to stress about. Worry about you. That’s all you can do.

“Worry about you. That’s all you can do.” Wow, what a great lesson for all of us. Easier said than done, though. But that really is all you can do. This man is a success story no matter where he ends up (Guttman was also sent down to the IceHogs on Sept. 29).

Slaggert Continues to Grind

Finally, we touch on Landon Slaggert, who was another casualty of the cuts on Sept. 29. Everyone fell in love with the Notre Dame alum who played 16 games with the Blackhawks last season after is collegiate season was over. Slaggert cemented himself as a hard-worker on the Blackhawks’ fourth line, contributing one goal and four points while averaging 11:16 minutes of ice time.

Landon Slaggert was fortunate enough to play in 16 games with the Chicago Blackhawks at the end of their 2023-23 season. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But even this experience wasn’t enough for the 22-year-old, who will now be grinding away in Rockford and waiting for his next chance. Slaggert spoke about what he learned from his time in the NHL, and how he can use that moving forward.

It’s a process, but I also think not deferring. You watch these guys on TV for a long time now growing up, so not deferring to them and just being confident in my own game and knowing I can make plays.

What’s even more telling is head coach Luke Richardson’s thoughts on Slaggert.

A dog-on-a-bone work ethic. He does everything right. He did well in the rookie tournament, as well, especially having that little bit of experience at the end of last year. He’s just a good kid. He’s eager to learn and to show his best, so it’s great to watch him and see him progress daily. He ingests everything you talk to him about.

Slaggert projects to be a depth player for the Blackhawks. But that doesn’t make his role any less important. It takes an entire team to win.

All of the above players are finding their way, and each of them wants to play in the NHL. Some of them will make it, and some won’t. They didn’t make the Blackhawks’ team out of training camp this season, but that certainly doesn’t mean it’s the end of the road. These are all players to follow as they continue to reach for their NHL dreams.

Stay tuned for more player comments and quotes as the rest of the preseason unfolds!