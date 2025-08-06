Blackhawks Prospects Stand Out at World Junior Summer Showcase

The World Junior Summer Showcase came to an end on Aug. 2 after a week-long, 11-game exhibition, which included the USA, Canada, Sweden, and Finland. It served as a “tryout” for players looking to represent their respective countries at the 2026 World Juniors, which will take place in December.

The World Juniors mean a lot to players, so it’s no surprise that many brought their A-games. The Chicago Blackhawks had three prospects attend the showcase: AJ Spellacy (USA), Marek Vanacker (Canada), and Sacha Boisvert (Canada).

Here is how their week went.

Marek Vanacker

Vanacker has gotten more attention lately, and deservedly so. The 2024, 27th overall pick has had two solid seasons with the Brantford Bulldogs. He had 82 points in 68 games in 2023-24, and last season, he had 42 points in 45 games. His scoring in the OHL has either been consistent or better, and considering he missed some time last season due to a torn labrum, his stats stand out.

Vanacker was a late invite to the showcase by Team Canada, and he appeared in three games with two points. The goal he had was on the power play against USA. His place in the lineup was either the 13th forward or the second line wing. Even though he didn’t appear in all five games, he made an impression. Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff said, “He mostly played deep in Canada’s lineup, but that’s because he’ll grind you down until there’s nothing left. What a week for the underrated forward.”

And our very own Mariah Stark, who was also at the showcase, told me about him, “Vanacker was a hit the last few days.”

That should make Blackhawks fans excited about his potential, even if he likely doesn’t make Canada’s roster.

AJ Spellacy

This showcase was a huge opportunity for Spellacy. He was invited to the showcase last year, but didn’t make the team. Now, the 2024 third-round pick is projected to make the squad as the fourth line center, and a fourth line role is where he played during the event.

Spellacy had a great year with the Windsor Spitfires, serving as alternate captain and scoring 37 points in 62 games. He also received the Jake Pollen Hardest Working Spitfire of the Year award.

He appeared in four games in the showcase and didn’t record a point, but shone elsewhere. It’s the same reason why the Blackhawks were so impressed with him during 2024 training camp and signed him to his entry-level deal in January. He’s a feisty, hard-working depth player that teams need to win. It’s also what may land him a spot on the World Junior team.

As Scott Wheeler, Corey Pronman, and Max Bultman of The Athletic said about their USA roster predictions, “And the fourth line trio of AJ Spellacy, Will Horcoff [Pittsburgh Penguins] and Shane Vansaghi [Philadelphia Flyers] looks like it could be miserable to play against, with all three very good athletes who are willing to bang bodies.” (from ‘2026 World Juniors roster projections: Predicting lineups for Canada, USA, Sweden, Finland, Czechia’ – The Athletic – Scott Wheeler, Corey Pronman, and Max Bultman – 08/05/2025)

With that line looking like it could be an asset for USA, Spellacy would certainly help.

Sacha Boisvert

Finally, Boisvert. He had an excellent showcase with four points in four games. He played on both the top and third lines, and his success with Michael Hage (Montreal Canadiens) was a notable storyline, as they worked well together to score goals. Hage said about one of the goals they connected on, “I was coming off the bench and Sach was in the corner, and it’s easy to play with guys that are so smart. I feel like he saw me the whole way. I was just trying to find a lane and honestly tried to take it backhand, and just got lucky it slid through. But nice pass by him and happy I could finish it.”

The Blackhawks’ 2024 18th overall pick had a big season last year at the University of North Dakota with 32 points in 37 games, and won the NCHC (National Collegiate Hockey Conference) Rookie of the Year. Boisvert told us at the development camp in July that he felt he had grown a lot as a player, including his 200-foot game, and also said he thought his shot had gotten bigger.

It got noticed on the ice, too. When I caught up with Mariah Stark and asked what stood out about him at the showcase, she told me, “He made enough of an impression to be on the top line the last couple of days. He was fast and handled the puck well.”

Boisvert didn’t have any goals in the showcase, but was noticeable as a player who can significantly complement others around him. He has good anticipation, and his offense should grow even more next season at Boston University.

Wheeler, Pronman, and Bultman didn’t project Boisvert making the Canadian roster, but they mentioned the possibility if some forwards go to the NHL. Either way, an encouraging performance by him.

The Blackhawks look to have some representatives at the World Juniors, including third overall pick Anton Frondell, who is expected to play for Sweden.

As usual, this tournament will be one to keep an eye on. But in the meantime, Chicago is surely pleased by their prospects’ performances.