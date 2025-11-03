Blackhawks Could Get Spark From Oliver Moore’s Recall From IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today (Nov. 3) that they recalled forward Oliver Moore from the Rockford IceHogs.

This isn’t overly surprising. The 2023 first-round pick led Rockford in goals (6) and was third-best in points (9) in nine games this season.

Moore’s Anticipated Recall To Blackhawks

As aforementioned, Moore’s recall seemed expected sooner rather than later. He was a standout during training camp, and it seemed like he made a legit case to make the opening night roster. But the Blackhawks have been focused on their players’ development, and they knew giving him extra ice time in Rockford was a beneficial option.

It seems to have paid off so far, with the numbers he has been putting up. He has also had some highlight-reel moments in the AHL, including two, two-goal games. The IceHogs are second-best in the Central Division in the AHL with a 6-4 record, and head coach Jeff Blashill said on Oct. 31 that he has been encouraged by what he has heard coming from Rockford, including Moore’s performance.

“I know they got a good team. I know some of our young prospects have done a really good job. I know Oliver Moore’s had a good start. I know Nick Lardis has had a good start. I think our young defensemen are all playing well, so it’s good. It’s great to see those guys playing well…”

Oliver Moore, Chicago Blackhawks (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

As far as Moore’s fit on the Blackhawks’, Jason Dickinson has been struggling with a lingering injury and was officially placed on injured reserve. Dickinson’s absence is significant for the team. But while he heals, it leaves a door open for Moore on the roster.

As Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reported, Blashill said Moore will play tonight against the Seattle Kraken.

Moore’s Blackhawks Expectations

Moore brings more speed and skill to the lineup. In fact, he recently spoke about his confidence on Oct. 14, following his first two-goal game of the season, saying, “I think, obviously, scoring the first pro goal is definitely a little weight off the shoulder, for sure. Played nine games last year, too, and just getting that first one feels good. But I think the goals and everything kind of comes when I’m playing my game, playing the right way, playing to help the team win. So, obviously, two goals will help the team do that. So, it’s all I want to do.”

When asked to elaborate on playing his game and playing the right way, he explained, “For me, it’s just using, like I said, my speed all over the ice, but trying to make players around me better. Trying to give as much time and space, make little plays with the puck, without the puck, to my teammates. And yeah, I think just playing a team game- team-first game as a guy can only help the team.”

The Blackhawks are searching for their first win in game three of their six-game road trip, and 20-year-old Moore could be a needed spark. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him get a go on the penalty kill, either, with Dickinson out, as that is a strength of his.

Furthermore, as Moore noted, he has NHL experience, having played nine games with the Blackhawks last season. He recorded four points. That should help with the transition, too.