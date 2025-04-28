Blue Jackets Community Notebook: Cannonball Recap & New Street Hockey Rink

The 2024-25 hockey season may be over for the Columbus Blue Jackets on the ice. But their impact continues to change lives off the ice.

In our final edition of the Blue Jackets’ Community Notebook before the summer, we look back at the Cannonball, the team’s premier event on the calendar. After that, we turn our attention to yet another street hockey rink being built in the community.

Blue Jackets Foundation Executive Director & Senior Director, Community Development Andee Cochren dropped by to give her reaction to both events and how they will positively impact Columbus.

The CannonBall

We take a trip back in the wayback retro machine to Feb 19, 2025. The Blue Jackets hosted their cornerstone community event “The Cannonball” at Kemba Live. From 6:30 P.M. until 10 P.M., the Blue Jackets Foundation hosted a 70’s themed night with lots of dancing, food and much more all for the benefit of the health and wellness of children in Central Ohio.

To say that all of the attendees went all-in on the 70’s theme would be quite the understatement. Fashion reigned supreme on this night. The players and coaches certainly did not disappoint.

Then came the part of the night where The CannonBall Honorees were recognized. Whether it was Graham overcoming Covid, septic shock and then learning he had cancer at age 5 or Natalie who went from being a patient at Nationwide Children’s Hospital due to a chronic allergic inflammatory disease to an OhioHealth Future Jacket, the stories told left an indelible mark on everyone at the event.

In addition to Graham and Natalie, the Blue Jackets told the story of Bryce, who collapsed during a family outing and had an 88-day hospital stay after emergency surgery left him in a coma for several weeks. Bryce was able to recover to the point in which he could play competitive hockey again. He was able to join Adam Fantilli on the ice at Nationwide Arena as a Kid’s Starter.

The Blue Jackets also told the story of Zavier, who in the summer of 2022 was hit by an SUV going 45 MPH. He suffered several injuries including broken bones, internal injuries and a traumatic brain injury. He spent 73 days in the hospital with the goal of getting back on the ice. Seven months later, he was back on the ice. He dropped the puck on opening night 2024 at Nationwide Arena.

It was an unforgettable night. The 2025 Cannonball raised over $500,000 to benefit children all over Central Ohio.

“‘The CannonBall’ is a celebration of the power of community and the profound difference we can make in the lives of children,” Cochren said. “Every dollar raised helps us provide critical support to kids battling pediatric cancer, expand access to youth hockey, and invest in programs that promote education and well-being. Seeing the impact firsthand, especially through the incredible stories of our honorees, is a reminder of why this work is so important.”

“The success of ‘The CannonBall’ is a testament to the generosity and passion of our Blue Jackets family. From our dedicated partners and donors to the players who embrace these kids as their own teammates, this night is about rallying together to change lives. We are honored to support these courageous children and so many others who inspire us with their resilience and love for the game.”

Groundbreaking New Street Hockey Rink

The Blue Jackets Foundation kept going after the Cannonball when they helped with the groundbreaking of a new street hockey rink. It is located at the Liberty Township/Powell YMCA.

On Feb 27, work began on this new rink to continue their mission of making the sport of hockey more affordable and accessible to kids. A $250,000 grant was awarded by the Foundation for the building of this rink. The timeline aligned with the celebration of the Stadium Series.

The Blue Jackets will help provide resources to establish hockey programs at the YMCA on top of the funding. This is the fourth rink the Blue Jackets Foundation has helped fund over a decade’s long partnership with the YMCA.

“This project is about more than just building a rink—it’s about building a community,” Cochren said. “The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation is committed to expanding access to hockey and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to play, grow, and thrive. By partnering with the NHL and the YMCA of Central Ohio, we are creating a space where kids can experience the joy of the game, develop confidence, learn teamwork, and stay active in a safe and welcoming environment.”

The rink is expected to be completed either late summer or early fall of 2025.