Rangers Connected to Mike Sullivan in Head Coach Search, Insider Hints

The New York Rangers had a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, missing the playoffs just one season after winning the Presidents’ Trophy and making it to the Eastern Conference Final. While some fans expected the team to relieve Chris Drury of his duties as general manager, they opted to sign him to a multi-year extension and instead, fired Peter Laviolette. As they look for a new head coach, it seems as though they may have a new favorite candidate.

The Pittsburgh Penguins missed the playoffs again, and while they seem to be trying to get back to the playoffs before Sidney Crosby and their aging core call it a career, they haven’t been able to build a roster that can reach the postseason. On Monday morning (Apr. 28), it was announced that the Penguins had relieved Mike Sullivan of his duties as head coach. With that, speculation began to grow as to where he would end up next, and insider Elliotte Friedman hinted that the Rangers could have some serious interest in bringing him in.

Sullivan had two years remaining on his contract.



Obviously, he will have options. In 2021, Rangers GM Chris Drury waited on Sullivan’s availability before hiring Gerard Gallant.



But there will be plenty of interest. https://t.co/0HmHoiptzP — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 28, 2025

While his tweet doesn’t come off as a report, it hints that the Rangers could have interest in Sullivan again, which only adds fuel to the speculation that this was the Rangers’ plan all along. There are plenty of open head coach positions around the NHL, including the Boston Bruins, Anaheim Ducks, and Chicago Blackhawks, but time will tell where both Sullivan and Laviolette end up next in their coaching careers.

What Other Coaches Could Be Available?

Sullivan would be a great fit for the Rangers, but they will have to look at other options as well, just in case they aren’t able to bring him in. David Carle, who has been with the University of Denver for a while, could be at the top of wish lists if he is interested in joining the NHL, but it doesn’t seem like that’s a realistic possibility.

Jay Woodcroft, the former head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, could be another good option, considering he has been looking for work since being replaced by Kris Knoblauch at the beginning of the 2023-24 season. Marc Savard, Claude Julien, Joel Quenneville, Rick Tocchet, Jessica Campbell, and Dan Bylsma could also be options for any team looking for a new bench boss, but time will tell what direction the Rangers decide to go in.

Mike Sullivan, Head Coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Sullivan, who is 57 years old, has 917 regular-season games under his belt, split between the Boston Bruins and the Penguins. In that time, he has an impressive 479-311-127 record. He was with the Penguins from the 2015-16 season until the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign, and had won 409 games with them, winning two Stanley Cups during his tenure there.

Getting back into the Stanley Cup picture is exactly what the Rangers want to do after a drama-filled season, and Sullivan’s resume proves he should be their number one target. I would assume they’ll try and get him brought in quickly, but it might be some time before he decides on his future. At the end of the day, the Rangers have plenty of options to turn to and should be in good hands moving forward.

