Blue Jackets’ Del Bel Belluz Making it Tough to Send Him to AHL

Luca Del Bel Belluz has not stopped exceeding expectations this season. At 21 years old, Del Bel Belluz is already becoming an impact player for the Columbus Blue Jackets after he had a dominant start to the campaign with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.

Del Bel Belluz’s Debut Full of Foreshadowing

Del Bel Belluz was selected 44th overall in the 2022 Draft, and there was excitement when he made his NHL debut last season, drawing into the lineup against the Carolina Hurricanes for the season finale on April 16. In front of a near-sellout crowd at Nationwide Arena, he immediately made his presence known, opening the scoring just 3:37 into the first period with a wrist shot off the rush.

Luca Del Bel Belluz, Columbus Blue Jackets (Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

This season, Del Bel Belluz got off to a very hot start with the Monsters. After leading the league in points, he was recalled by the Blue Jackets, who are making a push for the postseason. His season debut mimicked his NHL debut, scoring 3:29 into the second period when James van Riemsdyk found him in front of the net. His popularity has skyrocketed in Columbus over the past ten games, as he consistently finds the scoresheet with seven points in nine games. Based on his performances, he could force general manager Don Waddell and head coach Dean Evason’s hands.

Del Bel Belluz Overtaking the Veterans

With a few centers on the shelf, including Sean Monahan, Boone Jenner, and Cole Sillinger, Del Bel Belluz has been elevated to the second-line center role. Despite the pressure on a player drafted two summers ago, he’s fit like a glove and even earned time on the second power-play unit.

Evason could easily have sheltered the young forward and limited his time while waiting for a more seasoned player to return to the lineup. Instead of elevating Sean Kuraly or the recently returned Justin Danforth, Evason went all-in on Del Bel Belluz, and it’s paying off.

Del Bel Belluz’s Playoff History

While he has been phenomenal at keeping the Blue Jackets in their playoff hunt, Evason might want to be cautious with Del Bel Belluz’s usage if they clinch a berth. In both the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and the AHL, he’s struggled in the playoffs. During his first playoffs with the Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL, he scored only four points in 10 games. With the Sarnia Sting the following season, he had a much stronger performance, putting up 15 points in 16 games.

Del Bel Belluz’s playoff struggles returned last season with the Monsters, with 31 points in 58 games during the regular season and only 2 points in 9 postseason games. In that case, it might be wise for the Blues to opt for a veteran in the lineup if the team makes the postseason.

Ultimately, if Del Bel Belluz continues to play at this level for the rest of the regular season, it’ll be impossible to justify taking him out of the lineup when the postseason comes around. However, it might be wise to give him more playoff experience in the AHL rather than forcing him into this high-pressure situation at the NHL level, assuming the Monsters clinch a berth, as well. Either way, any playoff experience will be beneficial to his development.

Del Bel Belluz has earned a long look at the NHL level, and if he keeps performing at this high level and continues to improve, he will become a dangerous offensive weapon sooner rather than later. Once veterans start returning from injury, sending him back to the Monsters would be the easiest path, but it’s starting to seem like that may be the wrong decision.