Blue Jackets & Their Fans Faced With Daunting Task of Moving On

The Columbus Blue Jackets and their fans knew that this time would eventually come. As hard as it’s going to be, they all face the daunting task of moving on from the tragic passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

That process gets even more accelerated on Friday night when the Blue Jackets open play in the Buffalo Prospect’s Tournament. In what will be their first game action of the new season, the team will have to find a way to overcome the challenge of emotions.

A popular question that’s been raised in recent days is just how will the team and the fans move on? For the players, the season isn’t going to stop. Training camp opens next Wednesday with medicals and fitness testing. Then less than a week later, they’re on the ice for Preseason Game 1. Will they somehow be able to focus on the game?

For the fans, the normal level of excitement that comes with any new hockey season just isn’t there for some. There will be a big, gaping hole knowing that number 13 won’t be there.

https://twitter.com/mark_scheig/status/1831386813472387197

Both the Blue Jackets and their fans are hurting in unimaginable ways as game action resumes. There are still many unanswered questions in regards to the business side of things. The team is expected to address those questions in the near future, perhaps as soon as Media Day which is on Wednesday.

A key question we will try to answer is what can the Blue Jackets and their fans do to help each other through this difficult time? One way to do that is through the power of togetherness.

Togetherness

Those that follow the Blue Jackets know how much this fanbase has been through. Whether it’s been enduring many dark seasons or trying to find their way through tragedy, Blue Jackets fan knows what those emotions are like.

The fans have been able to overcome so much since the Blue Jackets have been in existence. The way they’ve done that is by their constant, overwhelming support of the team no matter what’s going on. They have the team’s back. They stand with them. They are together mourning with them over their massive loss of Johnny Gaudreau.

The key word here is together. Images of the vigil show just how together this fanbase stands with their team. The power of togetherness cannot be understated in a situation like this when there really isn’t a playbook on how to handle these kind of things.

The Blue Jackets and their fans will need each other more than ever this season. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Along with togetherness comes unity. The Blue Jackets and their fans stand united together. It’s that togetherness that’s going to help each side start the painful process of moving on.

Imagine what the Blue Jackets’ home opener could look like. The Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers will be in town. Nationwide Arena is expected to be a sellout especially given it would mark the first regular-season game since the tragedy. It’s at a time like this that the players will need the fans in a big way.

Having over 18,000 screaming fans cheer the Blue Jackets on during introductions will prove to be a powerful moment of togetherness. At least for a little bit, there will be a feeling of normalcy in an otherwise extremely unnormal circumstance. That extra boost will be the very thing to help the players to a certain degree.

For the fans, having hockey back will at least start the process of trying to heal from another painful memory. The team and their fans need each other more than ever now. By standing together in solidarity, they will help each other overcome the overwhelming challenge this situation presents.

Healing Won’t Be Overnight

As the new season starts to ramp up for the Blue Jackets, just remember that everyone processes these kinds of things differently and at different speeds. While some may be ready for puck drop now, others are still hurting deeply. That pain could last for many years in some cases.

By standing together, the team and their fans know they will not be alone when facing this challenge. In talking with several fans over the course of the last couple of weeks, the word family kept coming up. In that sense, Blue Jackets’ fans are family. They will be there for each other when called upon.

This process is going to take time to work itself out. The one thing you will be able to count on is the Blue Jackets and their fans will stand together throughout. It will make this extremely hard journey at least a little more manageable.