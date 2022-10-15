Blues’ 2022-23 Season Could Be Filled With Milestones

The St. Louis Blues 2022-23 season is nearly upon us. As the time draws closer, here is a chance to look at the vast number of milestones nearly every player on the club’s roster could achieve this season.

Jordan Binnington

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington needs only 38 games played this season to reach the 200 regular season games played mark. While this feat may still be a few months off, the 29-year-old is only 10 wins away from reaching his 100th career regular-season victory.

Robert Bortuzzo

The gritty blue liner has never been one to make his way to the stat sheet on a regular basis. However, Bortuzzo is only two goals shy from scoring 20 goals over his career. This year marks his 12th season in the NHL, and he’s 10 games away from playing in his 500th career game.

Pavel Buchnevich

One of the newest stars of the franchise, Pavel Buchnevich, is only 26 games from 400 career regular season games in the NHL and 27 games from hitting the century mark in a Blues jersey. The Russian forward should see another productive season after hitting a career-high 30 goals and 76 points in 73 games last season. He will need only 29 points to reach 300 for his career.

Justin Faulk

If all goes according to plan, veteran defenseman Justin Faulk will appear in his 800th career game around the midway point of the season, needing only 40 games to cross this threshold. The offensive-minded blueliner will need another productive season of at least 54 points, as he could also reach the 400-point total in his career this season.

Justin Faulk, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After eight years with the Carolina Hurricanes, he was traded to the Blues along with a 2020 fifth-round pick in exchange for defenseman Joel Edmundson, forward prospect Dominik Bokk and a 2021 seventh-round pick. This season, Faulk will appear in his fourth season in St. Louis this year and is only 12 points shy of 100 points with the Blues.

Torey Krug

The undersized 5-foot-9 offensive defenseman could play in his 700th career game this season, needing only 62 games to reach this milestone. Krug could also surpass 100 career points with the Blues this year, needing only 25 points to reach the century mark.

Jordan Kyrou

One of the youngest players among the forward group, Kyrou is 27 games shy of his 200th career NHL game. The speedy forward would need another strong performance this year but could come close to or surpass 200 career points as he is 78 points away. After signing an eight-year, $65 million contract this offseason, he will be heavily relied upon to be among the leading scorers for the team for the foreseeable future.

Nick Leddy

The veteran defenseman could hit two significant milestones for his career this season. After spending four seasons in Chicago, Leddy had spent the majority of his time in the NHL playing for the New York Islanders. This season, he is projected to cross the 900 games played threshold with 49 games to go. Leddy signed a four-year extension with the Blues after being acquired from the Detroit Red Wings and will likely finish his career in St. Louis.

Ryan O’Reilly

The Blues captain has played 938 regular season games over his 13 years in the NHL and will likely surpass 1,000 games this season, needing only 62 more to reach this milestone. To date, 370 players have played 1,000 games or more in the history of the NHL. Should he continue this trajectory, he could finish his career within the top 50-100 most games played in NHL history.

The 31-year-old could also reach several statistical achievements this year. He currently sits 28 points shy of 700 throughout his career. As a member of the Blues organization, O’Reilly is 15 goals away from his 100th and 50 points from 300.

Colton Parayko

Parayko is the player that should see the first milestone achieved this season, as he needs to play in only two games to reach his 500th career game in the NHL. As the season progresses, he should also score the 50th goal of his career, with 47 career goals heading into the season.

Brayden Schenn

After an injury-riddled 2021-22 season, Schenn is only 24 games away from the 800th of his career. As a Blue, he needs only 57 games to reach the 400-game mark. Since the acquisition of Schenn in 2017, he has become a key member of the Blues’ forward group, contributing in all areas of the ice. Now entering his sixth season with St. Louis, he will continue building on his 276 points with the franchise and cross the 300 point-plateau with the franchise.

Vladimir Tarasenko

The dangerous Russian sniper’s season could be his last with the organization as his contract is coming to an end. Tarasenko has spent his entire career in St. Louis and needs 48 more goals to hit 300. He currently ranks fifth all-time in goals scored for the franchise but could surpass Gary Unger for fourth all-time once he scores his 293rd. This is a lofty milestone but is certainly one that is attainable in a league that is seeing an increase in goals scored.

Tarasenko will need another successful season as he pushes toward 300 career points, needing only 76 points. This past season, he scored 35 goals and 82 points over 75 regular season games.

Robert Thomas

Along with Kyrou, Robert Thomas projects to become one of the Blues’ key pillars over the coming years. He has appeared in 241 regular season games in his young career, needing only 59 games to reach the 300 career games played mark. The 23-year-old Thomas should also surpass 200 career points, needing only 36 points this season.

Nathan Walker

The 28-year-old Walker had shuffled his way through the NHL before grabbing a role in the Blues organization. After being drafted 89th overall by the Washington Capitals, Walker has frequently been relegated to the AHL (American Hockey League), never securing a role in the NHL. This past season, he played 30 games with the Blues and is now only 45 games away from playing in his 100th career game in the NHL. The Australian has worked his way to the NHL, continuing to develop his skills into a useful bottom-six forward and could cross the 100-game mark this season.

This season is one that could see many milestones and accolades internally. The players will have a number of things to cheer for and celebrate as the year progresses.