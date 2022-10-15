4 Fun Facts About Winnipeg Jets’ Josh Morrissey

There have been many changes leading up to the start of the Winnipeg Jets‘ season, but one thing that remains the same is Josh Morrissey in a Jets jersey. After being drafted 13th overall in 2013 to the Jets, he’s become a household name for the franchise. Maybe the number 13 isn’t so unlucky after all.

While you are likely familiar with the defenseman’s on-ice success, there are some interesting facts you might not know about No. 44. Let’s get into it.

Morrissey Founded the Glass Half-Full Foundation

The 27-year-old has dealt with anxiety throughout his life and decided he wanted to use his platform to help others who suffer with maintaining their mental wellness. Morrissey and his fiancée started the Glass Half Full Foundation with the goal of promoting positivity and raising awareness surrounding mental health and wellness. They also aim to support organizations that are involved in working to positively impact the mental health and wellness of others.

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The name of the foundation was inspired by Morrissey’s father, who recently passed away due to brain cancer. His father’s favourite phrase was, “is the glass half full or half empty — it’s half full!” This is a reminder to the Calgary native to look on the positive side, regardless of the situation.

The Glass Half Full Foundation works with various groups and charities that contribute to impactful mental health initiatives, allowing for flexibility when it comes to selecting the organization’s partners.

When discussing his inspiration for the foundation, Morrissey said, “Being a professional athlete, I think I put an unrealistic expectation on myself to uphold a certain level of masculinity and toughness when it comes to my own mental health. What I finally realized was that maybe the biggest display of toughness out there is having the courage to open up or seek help for whatever you’re dealing with.”

If you are interested in learning more information about the Glass Half Full Foundation, visit glasshalffullfoundation.com.

Two Morrisseys Are Better Than One

For a moment in his hockey career, the Jets player was not the only Morrissey on the roster. He actually played on the same team as his brother, Jake Morrissey, during his short stint with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL). During the 2014-15 season, the current Jets player was called up from the Prince Albert Raiders to play for the Rockets with his brother in goal.

Jake played 11 games with the team, while Josh played 20 and recorded six goals and 11 assists. Check out the video below, which details Josh’s road to the NHL:

CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Recipient

While Morrissey’s eight-year, $50 million contract that he signed in 2019 may be a result of his hockey abilities, there’s no question that his intelligence extends beyond his playmaking abilities.

In 2013 while playing defence for the Prince Albert Raiders, the left-shooter was recognized for his outstanding academic performance at the Canadian Hockey League Subway Awards. He received the CHL Scholastic Player of the Year award after earning a 92.4 percent average at Carlton Comprehensive High School in his senior year.

Related: Jets Get Steal of a Deal With Morrissey

The CHL Scholastic Player of the Year award is granted to players who achieve great success in school while also balancing their major junior hockey commitments. In the 2012-13 season that led to him receiving this award, he tallied 47 points in 70 games with the Raiders. Thirty-two of those points were assists, while the other 15 were goals.

On top of his success with the Raiders, Morrissey had an outstanding run with Team Canada, helping lead his team to gold-medal victory in the World Under-18 Championships in Sochi. In the tournament, he took the lead in plus/minus with 10 and tied for the scoring lead among defencemen. Putting up seven points in seven games, Morrissey proved himself to be a threat in the hockey world.

Charitable Contributions to the Dream Factory

As a hockey player at the NHL level, Morrissey has clearly decided to use his platform to make a difference. For five years now, he has teamed up with The Dream Factory, whose mission is to make dreams come true for children in Manitoba fighting life-threatening illnesses.

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

This past September, the Josh Morrissey Classic, presented by Exchange Income Corporation, was hosted at the St. Boniface Golf Club. The Josh Morrissey Classic golf tournament raised over $478,000 in its first four years. The most recent one raised a record-breaking $191,527 to support the Dream Kids as part of The Dream Factory initiative.

The Josh Morrissey Classic consisted of a golf tournament, brunch with the athlete, activities on the course and a live auction including signed Jets jerseys, game day experience prize packs, and more. To learn more about The Dream Factory, visit thedreamfactory.ca.

While a kind heart may have not been a quality the team was seeking to fill on the roster, it is one the franchise is lucky to have.

What do you hope to see from Morrissey on the ice this season? Let me know in the comments below!