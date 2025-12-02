Blues Shouldn’t Trade Jordan Binnington to the Oilers

While the rumors may have been temporarily put to rest, that does not mean the speculation will stop. One name that has emerged in these rumors is Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues. While the 2019 Stanley Cup champion may be an attractive option, the Edmonton Oilers would not be a desirable trade partner for the Blues.

Why Would the Blues Trade Binnington?

If general manager (GM) Doug Armstrong chose to trade Binnington, it would be because the front office felt the team would not be a contender during the remaining years of his contract. The native of Richmond Hill, Canada, has one more year left after this season.

Doug Armstrong, General Manager of the St. Louis Blues (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

After the team’s success last season, many thought it was ready to be a contender again. The slow start to this season suggests otherwise, although there is still time to turn things around.

If things do not trend in the right direction, Armstrong may determine it is the appropriate time to trade Binnington.

Building for the Future

If Armstrong chooses to trade Binnington, it will be to acquire future assets that can help the Blues. Pieces that can help them officially end their retool.

Armstrong has done this before. In 2023, he traded Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko in exchange for two first-round draft picks. In addition to their own pick, the Blues ended up with three picks in the first round. Armstrong used those picks to bring in Dalibor Dvorsky, Otto Stenberg, and Theo Lindstein. All three have bright futures with the Blues, with Dvorsky already making an impact.

Given Binnington’s track record and continued success, there is no reason to think he could not draw a nice return for the Blues.

The Problem With the Oilers

GM Stan Bowman has not been afraid to make trades to improve the Oilers. Last season, he acquired Trent Frederic and Jake Walman. He is undoubtedly willing to make trades, and Binnington would be a significant upgrade over Stuart Skinner.

While Binnington makes sense for the Oilers, they do not make sense as a trade partner for the Blues. The reason is simple. The Oilers do not have the right pieces to make an intriguing return for the Blues. Bowman traded away the organization’s 2026 first-round pick to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Walman. The first-round pick that Armstrong took advantage of in 2023 is not available with the Oilers.

Jun 3, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman along with Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch are seen during media day in advance of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

When it comes to the Oilers’ prospect pool, some interesting names could be NHL-ready in a few seasons. However, the lack of a first-round pick should deter the Blues from negotiating with Bowman. If Armstrong does trade Binnington, the asking price needs to be high, and the Oilers cannot pay that price.

Does a Goalie Swap Make Sense?

Last Wednesday, 101 ESPN discussed the Binnington trade talks, noting that the Oilers do not have a 2026 first-round pick. An interesting alternative trade was brought up for discussion: sending Binnington to the Oilers in exchange for Skinner and additional pieces. The idea behind acquiring Skinner would be to have someone to back up Joel Hofer as he adapts to being a full-time NHL goaltender.

However, Skinner is a free agent after this season. The Blues would not re-sign him beyond this year to be a backup. Skinner is owed $2.6 million through this season and is likely to make more in free agency. There are cheaper options to bring in as a backup; signing Skinner to an extension is not a good investment. For example, Jake Allen is making just $1.8 million per season as a backup goalie with the New Jersey Devils. If the Blues trade Binnington and need a backup for Hofer, they can find one much cheaper.

The Bottom Line

If Armstrong chooses to trade Binnington, it would not be the wrong decision to make. However, he needs to be sure he can get the best return possible. The Oilers do not have enough to warrant them being a realistic trade partner.

If Binnington is traded, it should not be to the Oilers.