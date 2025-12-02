Oilers News & Rumours: Skinner Trade Request, Clattenburg, Roslovic, Jarry & More

As the Edmonton Oilers enter December, some fans continue to question whether or not they have the depth to make a deep playoff run as they currently sit outside of a playoff spot. While the feeling around the Oilers’ organization seems to be that they aren’t panicking or willing to make a move to change things up, some fans wonder if that is the best way to go about things.

In this edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we take a look at the speculation surrounding a potential trade request from Stuart Skinner, the pleasant surprise of Connor Clattenburg, an injury update on Jack Roslovic, and more.

Skinner Trade Request Speculation Shut Down

There was some speculation that goaltender Stuart Skinner was interested in a trade and would be open to a fresh start elsewhere. According to Elliotte Friedman, that doesn’t seem to be true.

In his recent segment of Saturday Headlines, he mentioned that the Oilers aren’t interested in making a lateral move for a goaltender, and that, to his knowledge, Skinner hadn’t asked for a trade.

Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner blocks a shot by Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (Kevin Ng-Imagn Images)

Things can always change, but as of right now, it seems as though Skinner will be sticking out the season with the Oilers.

Connor Clattenburg Has Been a Pleasant Surprise

After being called up to provide a physical aspect to the bottom-six forward group, Connor Clattenburg has proven to be much more effective at both ends of the ice, creating some conversation as to whether he has earned a full-time spot in the NHL over a couple of veterans.

Connor Clattenburg in 3 games:



1 goal, 11 PIMS, 2.2 XG/60, 14 hits



How long do you think he stays with the big club? pic.twitter.com/xRao4qOeva — Oilers Daily (@oilersdaily) December 1, 2025

He is expected to play again over David Tomasek in the Oilers’ next game against the Minnesota Wild, and considering how much he has seemed to help the team at both ends of the ice, he may have earned himself a spot. It forces the Oilers to make a tough decision when their roster is fully healthy.

Roslovic Gets Injured, Kapanen Suffers Setback

The Oilers were hoping for some positive news with Kasperi Kapanen, but in the final practice before his expected return, he re-injured himself and suffered a setback. Clearly angry, he slashed several sticks on the ice as he went to the dressing room.

Really unfortunate turn at Oilers skate. Kapanen appeared to hurt himself. Extremely frustrated as he left the ice. Been working his way back for some time now and was set to return. pic.twitter.com/MV9Ht4AQBn — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) November 27, 2025

He is widely expected to miss a few more weeks, and if that wasn’t bad news, the Oilers had learned they were also going to be without Jack Roslovic for some time as he rehabs his own injury.

In some positive news, Jake Walman has resumed skating and seems poised for a return soon.

Oilers Interested in Tristan Jarry?

As all the speculation seemed to die down a bit, Kevin Weekes put out a tweet that sent fans into a frenzy, reporting that the Oilers had significant interest in Pittsburgh Penguins’ goaltender Tristan Jarry.

👀 I’m told 2X @NHL All-Star and @penguins Goalie Tristan Jarry is among

the goalies drawing significant interest as

a potential option for the @EdmontonOilers , keep in mind he played

in Edmonton with the Oil Kings.#HockeyX pic.twitter.com/gDcqv6TOBO — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) November 26, 2025

While some of the speculation has been quieted down again after Friedman explained the Oilers weren’t in a rush to make a move, it’s interesting to note when the Oilers get linked to anyone by Weekes.

It doesn’t seem like the Oilers are going to make a move any time soon, in terms of a goaltender, but things can change at any point. For now, things seem to be status quo in Edmonton.

