Bruins’ Kevan Miller Retires From NHL

long-time Boston Bruins’ defender Kevan Miller has retired from the NHL after spending his entire seven-year career with the team. The 33-year-old Miller would go undrafted out of the University of Vermont in 2011 before signing an entry-level contract with the Bruins. He’d work his way up the ladder with the team and eventually made the jump to the NHL during the 2013-14 season.

Thank you Millsy for 8 incredible years. You were the ultimate warrior and an inspirational leader who embodied what it means to wear the Spoked-B.



A Boston Bruins through-and-through, Miller exemplified many of the traits that the Bruins look for in their players. Showing no fear and playing with his heart on his sleeve, Miller would slowly earn the trust of the Bruins fanbase as he helped alleviate some of the pressure off of Zdeno Chara as the Bruins primary shutdown defender.

While Miller was never afraid to drop the gloves and help the team out in that way, it was also his ability to be a positive force on the bench and in the locker room that made him such a well-respected player within the team.

Kevan Miller has retired from the NHL after spending his entire career with the Boston Bruins (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Miller would battle through numerous injuries throughout his career and his return seemed improbable at best, at times. This is why he was nominated for the Bill Masterton Trophy in 2021. The veteran would return to the Bruins in the 2020-21 season after not playing a single game during the 2019-20 season. His absence from that league year was due to a fractured kneecap that he sustained during the 2018-19 season, limiting him to just 39 games that season. Multiple setbacks and re-injuries throughout the rehabilitation process created a lot of doubt about whether or not he’d ever be able to suit up for the team again.

He would ultimately return for one more season before citing his health as the reason for retirement. While it may not be on the best of terms, Miller was able to play for at least one more season after all hoped seemed lost. It’s a small consolation prize, but at least he was able to get some sort of closure on what ended up being a successful NHL career. A pending unrestricted free agent, Miller got to go out on his own accord.

Miller’s Retirement Announcement

“I fell in love with this game at five years old, I knew then that all I wanted to be was a hockey player. 28 years later, I have the same love and joy for the sport as I did then. Hockey has given me so much and I am grateful for every bit of it. The ups and downs, the relationships forged in the opportunity to make a living out of something I love so much, the list goes on and on. Although my spirit for the game is there, unfortunately, my body isn’t. My overall health and my family are now the priority. This is not an easy decision to make but it’s time to hang up my skates. There are so many people that have had a profound impact on my career, there is no way I would have realized this dream of mine without all the support. I want to start by thanking the Bruins organization, The Jacobs Family, Cam Neely, Don Sweeney, Peter Chiarelli. It’s hard to put into words what it means to wear the spoked be, it was an honor to put that jersey on each night. No one gets to where they are without help and that’s certainly the case for me. I’ve been extremely fortunate to play for some great coaches and mentors that have molded and shaped me as a player and person. On top of that, I’ve had some people step up In a big way to train me on and off the ice, to rehab me after injuries and pick me up when things weren’t going my way. Thank you to each and every one of you. I called New England home for almost 18 years. My kids were born in Boston. It’s where my wife and I started our family. From Berkshire to UVM to Providence to Boston, the relationships with so many that have been on this journey mean the world to me. People say it a lot there’s nothing like playing for a New England team, that statement couldn’t be more true. As players it’s hard to voice our appreciation for all the support but here’s my best shot. THANK YOU, We love you guys. I’ve had the opportunity to play with some of the best players in the world, it’s been an honor and something I’ll forever cherish. That aside I think I’ve taken for granted how lucky I am to come across a group of guys, from college the pro, that have been like brothers to me. I will miss the small things. The pregame rituals, the group chat, post practice shenanigans, thank you to all my teammates past and present. I’ll keep the family stuff personal but I wouldn’t be here without you all, I love you guys. Forever a Bruin.” Kevan Miller via Instagram