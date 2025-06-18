Boston Fleet Lose Both Forwards & Defenders in PWHL Expansion Draft

It’s been over a week since the PWHL’s first-ever expansion draft, and while all the teams’s lost four players, some have lost more, and some have gained since the free agent window officially opened at 9 am ET Monday morning, June 16. Every team has been affected differently by this expansion draft, and it’s time to look at what another team lost.

The Walter Cup champions, the Minnesota Frost, and the runner-up Ottawa Charge have already been on the list of what was lost; now it’s time for the Boston Fleet. They only lost one player in the initial expansion signing window, their captain, Hilary Knight, but then they lost three more in the actual expansion draft. We’ll start with the final Fleet player signed and work our way to Knight, as the best deserves to be saved for last.

Brown Has Veteran Presence

Being a defender typically means not putting up a lot of points on the board, and Emily Brown fits that description. She’s strong on defense but was able to contribute some offense throughout the season. In 29 games played, she had four points this season, which was the same number she produced last season.

She plays a physical style of defense, especially when along the boards, she uses her body to push her opponent off the puck to gain possession. While physicality is good, it also may have landed her in the penalty box as she sat for 16 minutes throughout the season. With Brown on the roster, PWHL Seattle will have some of their hits covered.

While she did hit quite a bit, she also moved quickly with the puck, especially when breaking out. She didn’t take too long to make a decision, and her efficiency helped her team move the puck out quickly and have a chance to score. PWHL Seattle saw that in her, too, and her veteran presence alongside her new teammates will be needed to help any new players to the league adjust.

Bard Leaves Defensive Void

Just like her teammate Brown, Sydney Bard brings a small offensive presence with a very big defensive game. She’s quick on her feet and is always on the move, especially in the offensive zone when she cycles from the point to the corner when needed. She played in 27 games and registered a goal plus two assists for three points. It was her first season in the PWHL, and she’ll be one of the younger players on PWHL Vancouver.

Bard takes shots when she has the chance and always makes sure she gets back to her spot point before the opponent can get out of the zone. She can outskate her opponent to the defensive zone, and if the puck stays in the defensive zone, she gets in front of the net and pushes her opponents away from the front of the net.

Boston Fleet Logo Anatomy (Photo Credit: PWHL)

PWHL Vancouver knew what they were doing with building a strong defense in Sophie Jaques, Claire Thompson, Mellissa Channell-Watkins, Emma Greco, Ashton Bell, and now Bard. They all have a mix of strong defensive skills and some offense thrown in. It’ll be interesting to see how all of these different players work together to play a whole new style on a new team.

Bilka’s Speed Will be Missed

PWHL Seattle added some speed when they picked up forward Hannah Bilka, who was also a rookie this past season. She played in 16 games for the Fleet this season and scored five goals plus six assists for 11 points. Despite being a forward, she’s faster than some of her defender counterparts and has passed some of them on the backcheck.

She can skate end-to-end and surpass nearly everyone on the ice while also getting herself open. As a forward, being in the right position in front of the net is important, but they also have to keep their feet moving, which is exactly what Bilka does. She doesn’t have an extremely physical side, but her speed makes up for that part of her game.

She also has great puck-handling skills and can pluck the puck right off the opponent’s stick. Bilka has a great one-timer, and PWHL Seattle knew what they were doing when they picked her up. She’s a young player who will help lead their team for years to come.

Knight Leaves a Lasting Impression

That leaves the final player on our list, but the first player to join PWHL Seattle, and that was Hilary Knight. Anyone who’s a fan of women’s hockey knows the name Knight and the last impression she’s left on every team she’s been on, from Team USA to the PWHL. She led the Fleet for the past two seasons, and while it’s hard for her to leave, she’s going to create a whole new fanbase on the West Coast.

Some were concerned about Knight being she’ll be 36 years old when next season starts, and by that time, many players are in the final years of their careers. However, she continues to improve the older she gets. Her first season in the PWHL, she played in all 24 games of the season and registered six goals plus five assists for 11 points, but then in her second season, she played in all 30 games and tallied 15 goals plus 14 assists for 29 points.

Every team needs a leader, and that’s exactly why PWHL Seattle went after Knight; her leadership. Everything else about her game is a bonus, and it’s going to be exciting to see her continue her career with a new team of players to lead.

PWHL Expansion Continues

This is only the first of what will likely be at least a few more expansions if the league can continue to grow. It’s hard for fans to watch players leave and be on new teams, but the league needs to succeed. Everyone wants to continue to watch women’s hockey, and in order to keep it going, the league needs more teams and a bigger fan base, which is exactly the goal with expansion. Hopefully, everyone will fit in well with their new teams, and the competition will continue to be strong.