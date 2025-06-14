Minnesota Frost’s Losses Are PWHL Vancouver’s Gains in Expansion Draft

Now that the first-ever expansion draft in the PWHL has come and gone, it’s time to take a look at what each team lost. Through the exclusive signing window and the actual expansion draft, each team of the original six lost up to a maximum of four players, but this was also before free agency started, so each team could lose even more players depending on who they can and can’t sign.

The first team we’ll look at will be the back-to-back Walter Cup Champions, the Minnesota Frost. It was no surprise that the first two players taken in the exclusive signing window were from the Frost. Everyone wants to learn how to create the type of team they had, and what better way than with champion-winning players? In this article, we’ll look at who the Frost lost and what the new teams gain in those players, starting with the forwards they lost.

Křížová Leaves a Void

She wasn’t at the top of the scoring in the regular season and struggled during the postseason, but Denisa Křížová still has great offensive skills. She has speed and strong puck-handling skills that earned her four goals and five assists for nine points in the regular season. She nearly scored in the playoffs but couldn’t get through despite numerous attempts.

The Frost does have solid depth in the forward department with a number of forwards who have already become relied on for their scoring. While losing Křížová is a hit to their offense, they’ll get by without her, but PWHL Vancouver is gaining a valuable asset. She has a lot of potential, and if the Frost had been able to keep her along with the rest of the roster, they would’ve.

Some players had to go, and PWHL Vancouver made a wise choice in taking Křížová. She already played with a couple of her new teammates, like Brooke McQuigge this past season and Abby Boreen in their first season. She could also pair with Sarah Nurse or a number of the other forwards they picked up. While the Frost lost, PWHL Vancouver gained, and it will be fun to see her growth with a new team.

McQuigge had a Strong Rookie Debut

In her first year, McQuigge made quite the impression with 15 points in 29 games played, which included eight goals and seven assists. She’s very speedy, plays with her head up, and while she already showed a lot of promise, she has a lot of room to grow her game. Just like Křížová, the Frost couldn’t protect everyone, and some players had to be left unprotected. PWHL Vancouver knew what they were getting, and they got a great start with McQuigge.

Minnesota Frost pose with the Walter Cup after a 2-1 overtime win over the Ottawa Charge on May 26, 2025 (Photo by /PWHL)

What’s even more impressive than her regular season total was her performance in the postseason. She recorded two goals and one assist for three points in eight games in her first professional postseason. She had great composure for someone who had never played in a professional league before, and then in the postseason, too.

She already showed a lot of potential in just her first season, and if she’s able to keep improving her game, she could become a leader for PWHL Vancouver in the next few seasons. The Frost had to let go of a great rookie, but again, just like Křížová, it’ll be fun to see her game get better.

Thompson Was First Pick

Claire Thompson made news as the first-ever player signed during the recent PWHL exclusive signing window. She was left unprotected, and PWHL Vancouver decided to swoop her up right away. Just like McQuigge, she was a rookie who showed a lot of promise with some strong offense. She recorded four goals and 14 assists for 18 points in 30 games played.

While her offensive game was great throughout the season, her defensive game struggled a bit. She had quite a few turnovers and had trouble staying in the right position, but those are all things that will be fixed in time. She can score; she just needs to keep the other team from scoring as well.

PWHL Vancouver clearly sees the potential she has and wanted her to be their very first player in history. They did pick some veteran players, but they also ensured their youth with a couple of strong rookie players that will become even better with more experience, plus they all have playoff experience that will come in handy as next season moves along.

Jaques’ Absence Will be Noticed

Sophie Jaques is the player the Frost will miss the most, and her absence will be noticed from the drop of the puck in season three. She was the picture-perfect defender, and while she did have a few mistakes here and there, she always made up for them. She also had a strong offensive side, which is kind of a theme with the Frost. During the regular season, she played in 25 games and recorded seven goals plus 15 assists for 22 points, very high numbers for a defender.

In the postseason, she stepped up even more, which is expected from players during the playoffs. She played in all eight games and tallied two goals plus five assists for seven points. She’s a quick player who also provides a bit of physicality to her game, something PWHL Vancouver will need as this league continues to expand the physical side of the game.

The Frost will miss all aspects of her game, and it’s going to be tough to find someone of similar caliber, but PWHL Vancouver has a leg up when it comes to the defensive side of the game, but also the scoring side. Jaques has proven she can improve her game from season one to season two, and it’s going to be enjoyable to see her game continue to grow.

Frost Lose but Vancouver Gains

While it’s hard to see players leave, especially when they’ve won championships together, the game is a business, and in order for it to grow, teams have to be added. When teams are added, they need players, and those players come from both existing teams and the draft. In the end, this is good for all involved because while some players have to leave, they have the chance to become new heroes on a new team. Hopefully, Křížová, McQuigge, Thompson, and Jaques will be standouts for Vancouver and find success.