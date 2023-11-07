Bridgeport Islanders Avoid 5-Game Skid, Find Offensive Spark

The Bridgeport Islanders took on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, Nov. 5, at Total Mortgage Arena, looking to put an end to their four-game losing streak. The Thunderbirds came into the game with an AHL-leading five consecutive wins.

Despite the fact that they trailed for the majority of the game, the Islanders came out on top following two third-period goals by Matt Maggio and Robin Salo. The win was a big one for the team from Bridgeport, as they have struggled on both sides of the puck as of late, and they were able to start their 12-game season series with Springfield on the right foot. Here is what you need to know.

Asselin Heating up

After not scoring in his first five games of the season, Sam Asselin has become a bright spot in an Islanders offense that has not produced at a high level lately. After the Thunderbirds scored a shorthanded goal in the first period, Asselin found the back of the net to tie the game at one, forcing a turnover in the Islanders’ offensive zone and then going five-hole on Springfield goaltender Vadim Zherenko. Asselin has now scored in three of the Islanders’ last four games and appears to be playing at a very high level.

Maggio, Salo Score

The Islanders have now played three home games so far this season, and Maggio has scored in each of them. His goal on Sunday could not have come at a more important time in the game. The Islanders were trailing with eight minutes to go when Salo ripped a shot from the point, the rebound of which got away from Zherenko. Maggio was at the right place at the right time, and he put past the Thunderbirds’ goalie, tying the game at two. The 20-year-old has adjusted seamlessly to playing at the pro level in his first full season with the Islanders, providing a much-needed offensive spark to the team.

Just over two minutes after Maggio found the back of the net, centerman Karson Kuhlman drove to the crease and created another rebound. This one, Salo was able to put home for the game-winning goal. This was Salo’s second goal of the season, both of which have been game-winners (the other being an OT-winner over Hershey). Like Maggio’s offensive production, Salo’s clutch goals have been a bright spot for the Islanders thus far this season.

Offensive Improvement

The Islanders came into Sunday’s game in a bit of a slump, largely caused by their lack of offensive production. In the team’s previous seven games, they scored two or fewer goals, netting 11 total in that stretch. The fact that they were able to pot three goals on Sunday was encouraging, especially considering that two of those came in the third period when the team needed it the most. In total, Bridgeport was able to amass 36 shots on goal, an impressive output from a team that has been struggling to get things going on offense.

Robin Salo, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Salo, the game-winning goal scorer, was encouraged by the Islanders’ performance, saying, “It’s very big. We’ve been struggling a bit, scoring goals and taking that final step to get a win, so it’s huge for the team, and hopefully, we can build on this.” He also added that the team felt “kind of desperate to get a win” since they had lost four games in a row heading into their matchup with the Thunderbirds. In addition to the game-winning goal, Salo assisted on Maggio’s game-tying goal that occurred just two minutes earlier.

Looking Forward

The Islanders currently sit in last place in the Atlantic Division, two points behind the Providence Bruins, though the Bruins have played one more game. After Sunday’s win, the team has now collected five points in three games at home. One thing to keep an eye on going forward is the team’s struggles on the power play; their 11.4 percent power play is last in the Atlantic Division. They will look to improve upon that and continue to build on their strong start at home Friday against the Hartford Wolfpack, followed by a Saturday rematch against the Thunderbirds.