Bruins’ Aspirot Has More Than Earned Contract Extension

The Boston Bruins recently signed defenseman Jonathan Aspirot to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $887,500. This is a very deserving, and very smart extension on the front office’s part as they lock down a guy who has jumped up the depth chart this season and made a solid impact for the blue line. It was an easy extension to get out of the way as management gears up for some big decision making over the next few months.

Related: Meet Your New Bruins: Vladislav Kolyachonok

The 26-year-old defenseman has been a solid, feel good story of the season after spending the last six seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL) and only making his NHL debut earlier this season. But since that debut, he has more than earned this new, one-way contract.

Road to the NHL

The Canadian came up through the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), playing for the Moncton Wildcats where he served as the captain during his final season of juniors in 2018-19. He went undrafted, but still caught the attention of the Belleville Senators, the Ottawa Senators’ AHL affiliate.

After a solid first professional season where he had two goals and 16 points in 44 games, he signed a three-year, entry level contract with Ottawa in April 2020. The next three seasons, Aspirot continued to make improvements. Though he never had more than 20 points in a season, he honed in his physical game and defensive skills.

After four seasons with the Senators organization, Aspirot moved to the Calgary Flames, hoping for a shot to crack an NHL roster. While he took steps forward with the Calgary Wranglers, the franchise’s AHL affiliate, he did not get called up to the NHL. In 2023-24, he had six goals and 33 points in 66 games, the most points he had in a season since his final one with the Wildcats in 2018-19. He followed it up with another solid 2024-25 season where he had five goals and 29 points in 65 games while joining team leadership as an alternate captain.

In the 2025 offseason, Aspirot signed with the Bruins, a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000. It didn’t make very many headlines, but he drew attention when the season got underway, putting together a solid training camp and preseason. He was one of the final cuts, coming very close to make the opening night roster. He was sent down to the Providence Bruins, but early injuries to the blue line saw him get the call up and make his NHL debut on Oct. 28, 2025.

Impressive Play So Far in 2025-26

The Bruins’ injury situation this season has opened the door for Aspirot to get many opportunities and he’s taken advantage of it more than any other depth defenseman so far in 2025-26. He’s appeared in 27 games, registering two goals and an assist for three points. Most importantly though, he’s been one of the most solid defensive players of the season, something this team has desperately needed more of. He’s been able to fill in gaps on defense, making simple, but effective plays that stabilize the defensive zone.

Jonathan Aspirot, Boston Bruins (Eric Canha-Imagn Images)

Aspirot is currently plus-16, the best amongst the Bruins. He’s also managed that while facing most of his starts in the defensive zone instead of the offensive zone. Amongst all NHL defensemen that have logged at least 300 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time so far this season, he has 1.26 goals against per 60 minutes, second in the entire NHL. Additionally, the team has outscored opponents 22-8 at 5-on-5 when he’s on the ice.

He’s also proven to be adaptable, playing with multiple partners and stepping up for injured players. While initially starting out on the third pairing, he’s been utilized all throughout the blue line, on both the left and right side. Currently, he’s on the top line with Charlie McAvoy after the recent injury to Hampus Lindholm.

The Bruins have been better when he is in the lineup, going 20-6-1. He brings a physical playing style while being responsible with the puck and not making too many unforced errors. He is the exact type of player the team needs at this moment and has been a highlight of the season.

What is Next for Aspirot?

Aspirot is someone to keep an eye on as the season trucks on. He’s still realistically the seventh man on the depth chart, but if he continues to play well over the next few weeks, he may force some tough conversations for the front office when Lindholm returns to the lineup from his latest injury.

Related: 7 Bruins Are Chasing Olympic Gold & Management Is Holding Their Breath

Looking even further down the line, it will also be interesting to see if this has any effect on the team’s offseason plans as Andrew Peeke is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Peeke is having a phenomenal year and depending on where the team is at the trade deadline, is he someone the Bruins could be looking to move? It would certainly open up a more solid spot for Aspirot, who has made a real case for a full time NHL role. Given the fact this extension is not a two-way contract, the front office must certainly be planning for that to be the case going forward.

These next few weeks will be interesting ones, not just for Aspirot but the team as a whole, in determining what next steps are as the franchise attempts a fast rebuild after the disaster that was the 2024-25 season. They’re currently on a four-game win streak, and trying to climb back up into a playoff position in a very tight Atlantic Division.