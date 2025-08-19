Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman Will Represent at USA Olympic Camp

It is that time of the year when we start thinking about the 2026 Winter Olympics. The United States has begun to invite players to Olympic camp, and there are two Boston Bruins on that list. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy and goaltender Jeremy Swayman are the two that will represent the organization at the Olympic level.

McAvoy, Swayman Invited to Olympic Camp

When it comes to the first six players named to the Olympic roster, McAvoy is among that group. He joins Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Brady and Matthew Tkachuk, and Quinn Hughes. It’s a prestigious honor to represent your country, and it was evident with the 4 Nations Face-Off that took place during the All-Star Break.

But even with the six players named, 44 players were invited to camp. The United States roster is loaded, and they will look to secure the gold medal at the upcoming Olympics. McAvoy is one of the top defensemen in the NHL and among defensemen that are American-born. His style of play and strong 200-foot game make him a major weapon.

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In addition, it’s truthfully no surprise that Swayman was invited to camp, and he will look to compete for a spot on the roster and earn his playing time.

Swayman Is Worthy of Being Added

When you think of the top American-born goalies, there are three names that come to mind. In addition to Swayman, Connor Hellebuyck and Jake Oettinger are the names that come to mind. It’s been an endless debate over which goalie will be the starter for the Olympics, and all are worthy of it.

Related: 5 Bold Boston Bruins Predictions for 2025-26

Hellebuyck is one of the best goalies in the league and is coming off one of his strongest seasons, as he won the Hart Trophy and the Vezina Trophy this past season. Oettinger is a phenomenal young goalie and a core piece to the Dallas Stars, but Swayman has earned his seat at the table.

Swayman had a down year during the 2024-25 season, but that was more of an outlier when you look at his track record. Since the 2021-22 season, he has been in the top 20 among goalies in save percentage (SV%) and goals-against average (GAA). He helped form one of the league’s best tandems and has been a good young presence for the Bruins.

Not to mention his play at the World Championship. He went 7-0, with a 1.69 GAA and a .921 SV%. It was the best stretch of hockey he’s played all season long, and if he can bring that momentum into the 2025-26 season and into camp, that’s enormous.

Bruins Will Have Representation

There is no doubt in my mind that the Bruins will have both players on the roster for the United States. Both are tremendous players and have earned their spot representing their country. This is going to be a great journey for all hockey players, and it will be special to watch.