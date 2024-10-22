Bruins Need a Quality Over Quantity Approach Versus Predators Tonight

The Boston Bruins wrap up their road trip with a finale in the Music City. They’ll be taking on the Nashville Predators, who are still looking for their first win of the season. Given all the additions that the Predators made this offseason, the results have not been there despite the expectations.

The Bruins are still searching for answers regarding their own game. The offense has been stagnant, despite being in the top 10 for goals scored. If there was ever an opportunity to capitalize offensively, it is tonight against the Predators.

Bruins Offense Needs to Execute Better

Under head coach Jim Montgomery, the Bruins take the quality-over-quantity approach. Searching for the right chance has been an important thing for the team, as under former head coach Bruce Cassidy they took more of a high-volume approach. Neither approach is bad, but the Bruins are excelling at neither right now.

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Bruins offense currently ranks 28th in Corsi For percentage and are not possessing the puck at a high rate. Also, they rank 25th in expected goals for percentage (xGF%) and are giving up more quality chances than they are getting. For the second-straight season, they have a problem in the high danger areas of the ice.

The opposition is feasting on the opportunities and the Bruins have a higher-danger Corsi for percentage of 42.35. That’s just overall. What they are doing on a per-60-minute basis is less than ideal.

Per 60 minutes, here’s where the Bruins rank in these specific categories:

CF%: 28th

28th SF%: 27th

27th xGF%: 25th

25th HDCF%: 26th

As it currently stands, the Bruins offense is not taking the quantity approach or the quality approach. Once they enter the zone, they have been stagnant and hanging onto the puck too long. It’s been sloppy and the top nine is coming off a game where they fired just five-combined shots on goal. That’s less than ideal and players such as David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand have to elevate their games and put the team in better position. Tonight’s matchup provides a great opportunity tonight to right the ship.

The Predators’ Struggling Defense

While the Bruins have struggled with an approach, the Predators’ defense has a leak in the hose. There is an area where the Bruins can capitalize and execute their offensive game plan.



The Predators have done a tremendous job suppressing the opposition in terms of shot attempts (3rd fewest.) It’s crazy to see they’ve been winless, cause they’ve been a team that’s controlled the pace of the game. However, they have an extremely-poor goal differential at five on five, being outscored 16-5 and having numerous breakdowns on their goals.

While the Predators do not give up the quantity, they are giving up the quality. When it comes to scoring chances against, 53 have made their way on goal. Of those 53, 13 have found their way to the back of the net. Also, the Predators have seen opponents enjoy life in the high-danger areas of the ice. The Predators have allowed 32 high-danger shots on goal, with eight goals against coming from the area. 50% of their goals allowed are coming from high-quality chances.

For the Bruins, if they are seeking the quality approach, the Predators are going to give it to them. While the Preds do a great job of limiting inner-slot chances, teams have been able to crowd the crease and have a higher volume of chances near the goal line. There are numerous players that need to step up and tonight would be a great night to do it.

Bruins Must Execute and Deliver

The Bruins offense has been stagnant, but it shouldn’t stay this way forever. As much as the fourth line has carried the Bruins to this point, the big stars need to step it up a notch. Cole Koepke has been a bright spot to begin the 2024-25 season, but the top line guys need to elevate their games. The matchup against the Predators is a great opportunity to right the ship and capitalize around the net. The Bruins’ blue line has been active, so firing pucks and generating rebounds is huge. The Predators are giving up the quality and the Bruins must take advantage of it.