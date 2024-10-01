Buffalo Sabres 2024-25 Player Projections: Mattias Samuelsson

The Buffalo Sabres are counting on a lot of internal factors to come through in hopes of making the playoffs. They will need some outside help but believe that the pieces are in place for this team to get back to the postseason for the first time in 13 seasons.

Amidst early positivity surrounding practice, the biggest question mark seems to be defenseman Mattias Samuelsson. He has battled injuries throughout his young career, but his impact is evident when he is in the lineup. Can this be the season where he shakes off the injury bug and makes a big impact?

How Samuelsson’s 2023-24 Season Went

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Samuelsson got hurt. His season came to an end on Jan. 23, the second consecutive season that saw him miss a huge chunk of time due to injury. It was no doubt frustrating for both he and the team.

Mattias Samuelsson, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

When he was on the ice, Samuelsson was solid. He brings a physical presence to the team that few others can, dishing out 106 hits in just 41 games. Despite never playing more than 55 games in a season, it was his third straight season with 100 hits or more.

If anything, it has been a tease of his potential impact. Offensively, there’s nothing to write home about – he had a single goal and seven points in those 41 games – but that isn’t what he’s built his game on. When on the ice, he is the steady, smart, physical stay-at-home defender the Sabres desperately need.

What the Sabres Need From Samuelsson

First and foremost, the Sabres need Samuelsson to stay in the lineup. He is capable of playing 20 minutes or more per game of solid, physical defensive hockey. Every team needs a guy like that, and the team’s defense has been noticeably different with him in the lineup.

Related: Buffalo Sabres’ 3 Biggest Weaknesses for 2024-25

More importantly, he can help shore up a major weakness for the team. With Henri Jokiharju becoming the permanent partner for Rasmus Dahlin, that frees Samuelsson up to make the bottom pairing better. His presence will no doubt help the also physical Connor Clifton become better in his own right.

Getting 60 or more games out of Samuelsson would be huge for both parties. It would make the Sabres defense better from top to bottom, for starters. More importantly, it would improve the penalty kill and make the team physically tougher to play against on a nightly basis.

2024-25 Projection

At this point, it’s very difficult to have faith that Samuelsson can stay in the lineup. It would be massively disappointing for him to play anything less than 60 games at this point. Given that his career-high is 55 games, it would be uncharted territory for him.

Let’s be very optimistic and say that he gets to the 70-game mark. Offensively, he won’t do much aside from a handful of goals and just a hair over 10 points. But that’s not why the Sabres gave him a long-term contract in the somewhat recent past.

If he stays in the lineup, look for Samuelsson to play around 20 minutes per night. More importantly, he should have well over 100 blocks and could top the 150-hit mark as well. His physicality and strong penchant for taking the puck away more than turning it over is what will matter the most.

A Lot to Prove

There may not be a member of the Sabres with more to prove than Samuelsson. There is no denying what he brings to the lineup when he’s able to suit up. Getting over the injury bug would be just as big for him mentally as it would be for the Sabres.

The Sabres need more than a few things to go right this season if the playoffs are going to be attainable. Getting key contributions from guys like Samuelsson will be one of them. Staying healthy and providing solid defense could be the leap we have been looking for out of Samuelsson.