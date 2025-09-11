Calgary Flames’ 5 Best-Case Scenarios for 2025–26

The Calgary Flames were one of the biggest surprises of the 2024-25 NHL season. The fact is, they picked up 96 points, which is usually more than enough to lock down a playoff spot. Still, they went home early. To make matters worse, they moved their own first-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens as a result of the old Sean Monahan trade.

At the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Calgary still came out with a pair of strong centre prospects in Cole Reschny and Cullen Potter. But, as far as the season goes, it was another year of being stuck in no-man’s land – too good to rebuild but not good enough to make the playoffs.

With two years left at the Saddledome before their shiny new home opens, the Flames haven’t torn things down. They’re trying to stay competitive, and with a few bounces, 2025–26 could tilt in their favour. Here are five best-case scenarios that could turn their fortunes around.

Best-Case Scenario 1. Dustin Wolf Builds on His Breakout

Last season, Dustin Wolf gave Calgary fans a reason to watch every night. He finished with 29 wins and a .910 save percentage, numbers that turned what should have been a lost season into another ninth-place “what if.”

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The best-case scenario? Wolf avoids a sophomore slump and proves he’s the real deal. If he plays at even the same level, the Flames stay in the mix. If he takes another step forward, he could single-handedly drag his team into a playoff spot.

Best-Case Scenario 2. Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri Find the Fountain of Youth

Calgary’s two most expensive forwards are both north of 30 and probably miscast as top-line drivers at this stage. But the best case is simple: Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri turn back the clock. They don’t need to put up 90-point seasons, but if both can push into the 65–70 point range, suddenly the Flames have a top-six that looks competitive instead of patchwork.

Add in Matt Coronato taking another step after his 24-goal season, and the scoring picture doesn’t look so bleak. Balanced scoring plus good goalie play could lift this team.

Best-Case Scenario 3. Zayne Parekh Arrives in Style

The hype is real. Zayne Parekh tore up the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with 107 points last season and already has one NHL goal to his name. The Flames haven’t had a defence prospect this electric since Al MacInnis. Although it’s unfair to put that level of pressure on him, the best-case scenario is that Parekh adjusts quickly and becomes a regular in the top four.

Zayne Parekh, Calgary Flames (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

If Parekh clicks with MacKenzie Weegar on the power play, Calgary suddenly has a legit offensive weapon on the back end — something they’ve badly missed. For example, look at what Lane Hutson has done in Montreal with the Canadiens. That can tell you how impactful a young offensive defenceman can be.

Best-Case Scenario 4. Bounce-Back Years From the Supporting Cast

Yegor Sharangovich, Connor Zary, Morgan Frost, and Joel Farabee all struggled in different ways last season — injuries, slumps, or just plain bad luck. The Flames also posted the second-worst team shooting percentage in the NHL. Regression to the mean is real, and the best case is that the Flames start finishing their chances.

If even two or three of them get rolling, that’s secondary scoring the Flames desperately lacked last season. Add in Adam Klapka, the 6-foot-8 giant who quietly impressed in limited minutes, and the forward group suddenly looks deeper.

Best-Case Scenario 5. A Rasmus Andersson Trade Brings Back Value

This one feels inevitable. Rasmus Andersson has one year left and hasn’t looked like himself since his injury issues. The worst-case scenario is losing him for nothing. The best case is moving him early in the season for a strong package — maybe a young forward or another first-round pick.

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Calgary has defensive depth in the system, with names like Hunter Brzustewicz and Yan Kuznetsov pushing for NHL time. Turning Andersson into future help without falling off a cliff would be a huge win for Craig Conroy’s front office. He’d be a good trade deadline acquisition for some playoff-bound team. But if it comes to that, it means the Flames have missed a Stanley Cup run yet again.

The Bottom Line: The Flames Could Surprise Again

The Flames are walking a fine line. They’re not rebuilding, but they’re not contending either. Best-case scenarios exist for a reason, and if even a few of these boxes get checked — Wolf steady, Parekh emerging, Huberdeau and Kadri producing, the depth scoring clicking, and Andersson turned into assets — Calgary could surprise again.

The more likely outcome? Something in the middle, yet again. But for a fan base that’s spent years in hockey purgatory, even flirting with the postseason again would feel like progress. And if the team manages to sneak in, no one will be happier than Flames fans watching the Saddledome’s final seasons end with meaningful hockey.