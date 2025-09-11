Predicting the Oilers’ Opening Night Defence Pairs

Puck drop of a new NHL season is less than a month away, and the excitement is growing. Everyone is wondering what their team could look like come opening night, including Edmonton Oilers fans. The forward group will have lots of competition, but the defence and goaltending tandem will likely look close to the same as it did during their playoff run. In terms of those d-pairs, though, what might they look like come Game 1 of the regular season?

The players who will slot in as the six starters for Edmonton on the backend are, for the most part, obvious, except maybe one. But through all the injuries and extra hockey played last year, who played the best together and what pairs should open the season together? As Marc Stuart takes over the defence side of things from Paul Coffey, a new outlook could be in order. Let’s have a look at the possibilities and who is next in line.

Top Pair: Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard

The top pair for the Oilers is an easy one for me. Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm have played together basically since Ekholm joined the team back in the 2022-23 season via trade, and for good reason. During the 2024-25 season, they spent over 987 minutes together on the ice at even strength, allowing just 39 goals and posting an impressive expected goals against (xGA) of just 37.25. These numbers rank them among the league’s best pairings. Their playoff stats (despite Ekholm’s absence this year) are no different.

And in turn, their stats on offence benefit from their strong defensive play as a pair. Ekholm put up a stellar 33 points in a shortened 65-game campaign with a plus-11 rating. He also had a good comeback from injury in the playoffs and had six points in seven games. Meanwhile, Bouchard had 67 points in a full 82-game season and was a plus-14. He blew away the playoff field with 23 points in 22 games as well.

Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Both the offence and defensive stats prove this pairing should stay together. Bouchard’s elite offence and Ekholm’s shutdown defence should hopefully have another good season together because, as the saying goes, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Second Pair: Darnell Nurse and Jake Walman

The second pair for the Oilers is a mix of new and old. Darnell Nurse has been with the team since 2013 and has been a regular in the top-six for about 10 years. On the other hand, Jake Walman only joined the team at the 2025 Trade Deadline for their playoff run. The two of them have already gotten some playing time together, though it was limited in the regular season due to Walman’s late arrival, not to mention all the mixing and matching the coaches were doing during the playoffs. Now they’ll get to start a new season likely playing together as the backend’s second-in-command.

These two are a nice hybrid between shutdown guys and scoring threats anytime. Between playing with the Oilers and the San Jose Sharks last season, Walman put up 40 points in just 65 games with a stellar plus-4 (considering the Sharks’ struggles). Nurse had 33 points in 76 games with an even better plus-11. Both players also had very underrated playoff seasons in my opinion as well. They might make some noise sometimes, but they stick to their game.

Jake Walman, Edmonton Oilers (Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

The fact that they are both left-handed shots is something to note, but not something to worry about. They have played long enough to be able to move around. Nurse and Walman are a couple of active defencemen who complement each other well, making them a good pair in my eyes.

Third Pair: Brett Kulak and Troy Stecher

Edmonton’s third pairing is one that is up for some debate. Brett Kulak is definitely still a staple back there as he has been since his arrival to the team. There are a few people you could make an argument for as his partner, but I believe there’s one man that will work best. Troy Stecher really proved his worth to the team in the 2025 Playoffs when he stepped in during their Round 2 series and provided a new energy on defence. I believe he pairs perfectly with Kulak on the third pairing.

The two veterans saw very little time together in the playoffs, but their similar styles and abilities should play well off each other given the opportunity. They are both defensive-minded players who are not afraid to take the body. Stecher had seven points in 66 games last season, while Kulak had a career-high 25 points in 82 games; safe to say these two will be the shutdown pair that doesn’t score as much as the others.

Brett Kulak, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The defensive stats don’t really need to be mentioned, but 184 blocked shots and 34 takeaways combined is nothing to pull your nose up at. These two are consistently tough and savvy defenders.

Stecher has definitely proved himself, but he will need to keep up his play. Someone like Ty Emberson, who is fresh off signing a new contract, will be hungry for that last defenceman spot.

Who’s Next Up for Edmonton?

Beyond the six men I believe should start for the Oilers, there are others who have a shot to impress in camp and maybe even force the team to roll with seven defencemen to open the season. Guys like Emberson, Cam Dineen, and Josh Brown could all make a case to make the roster.

Emberson has proved he can be reliable, and it’s time for him to take the next step and earn a full-time spot. Dineen was one of the top players both on the Condors and as a top defenceman in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season. He could be an X factor in this whole situation, forcing the Oilers to make a tough decision. Meanwhile, Josh Brown hasn’t seen a lot of action; however, he’s a decent option they can elevate at any point.

The defensive corps for the Oilers is in more than good shape for the upcoming season, and they have lots of great options to play on the backend. They have great starters, as well as good players who are ready to fill a hole at a moment’s notice. We’ll see what they roll out on opening night against the Calgary Flames.