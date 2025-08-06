Can Red Wings’ Moritz Seider Take the Next Step and Win the Norris Trophy in 2025-26?

When Moritz Seider was drafted sixth overall in 2019, most of the hockey world blinked. Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman stepped up to the podium, called the young German’s name, and the room shifted. But it didn’t take long for everyone to understand what the organization saw in him.

Seider quickly reset expectations. He won the Calder Trophy in his rookie season. Earned Top-pairing minutes every night. Consistently saw matchups against Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov, David Pastrnak, and Auston Matthews. Through it all, Seider didn’t just hold his own; he controlled play. He hit, he skated, he moved the puck with purpose. He looked like a future Norris winner. In 2025–26, that future might be the present.

Seider enters the season with over 200 NHL games under his belt. He’s logged the hard minutes. He’s played on a team still learning how to win. And now, he’s got the help. The Red Wings are deeper, more balanced, and finally ready to push. That’s huge for the team, but especially for him.

The Norris Trophy isn’t just about individual talent. It’s about numbers. It’s about timing. It’s about visibility. You need production. You need to control the game at both ends. Fair or not, you usually need to play for a good team. Seider’s got a real shot to check every box this year.

Seider’s Game Is Already There

Seider is a defenseman who plays with a maturity beyond his years. He doesn’t chase hits. He doesn’t panic under pressure. He absorbs forechecks and breaks them with one clean pass. He kills penalties, anchors the top power play, and logs massive minutes against elite competition. In many ways, he already does what Norris winners do, and now he’s about to turn a corner in his production.

Last season, Seider quietly put up 44 points on a Red Wings team that often struggled to finish chances. Now, a full season with Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond hitting another level, and potentially more offensive firepower added in free agency, Seider could see a big bump in assists, especially if he continues to run the top unit. A big point season to go with his defensive metrics? That’s Norris territory.

Seider’s Norris Competition

At the end of the season, the usual names will be there: Cale Makar. Quinn Hughes. Adam Fox. Charlie McAvoy. But the Norris isn’t just about who’s flashiest; it’s about impact. It’s about trust. Seider already has more responsibility than most of them. What separates him is his ability to tilt the game physically without taking himself out of position.

He’s not just a puck-mover—he’s a tone-setter. The kind of defenseman who can dominate a game without touching the puck. That resonates with coaches, players, and voters. The biggest hurdle? Offense. That’s where Makar and Hughes shine. But if Seider starts this season hot, with the Red Wings in the playoff race from day one, he’ll be in that conversation loudly.

It’s Seider’s Moment

If Seider’s Norris moment is coming, 2025–26 might be the perfect storm. He’s in his prime. The Red Wings are pushing. More eyes will be on Detroit than they’ve been in a decade. Seider has the kind of foundation, minutes, reputation, and responsibility that make him a serious candidate already. All it takes is one jump on the score sheet, and he’s not just in the conversation; he’s leading it.

This isn’t about hype. It’s about reality. Seider is that good. The Norris isn’t a dream. It’s within reach. And if he keeps ascending the way he has since day one, don’t be surprised when his name is at the top of that ballot next spring. Because Detroit’s rebuild was always going to turn the corner, and when it did, Seider was always going to be leading the way.