Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Villeneuve Signs, Danford Rises & Robertson Trade Talk Grows

As the summer progresses, the Toronto Maple Leafs continue shaping their roster for the 2025–26 season, not only at the NHL level but also within their prospect pool. While attention remains fixed on potential trades and how the roster might evolve under new head coach Craig Berube, there are also interesting developments among the team’s younger players.

This edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumours highlights three key storylines: a steady American Hockey League (AHL) defenceman re-upping on a two-way deal, a junior standout making noise on the international radar, and a trade rumour that won’t go away involving a young winger who might have played his last game in Toronto.

Item One: William Villeneuve Signs One-Year Deal, Eyes NHL Shot

The Maple Leafs have re-signed defenceman William Villeneuve to a one-year, two-way contract. The 23-year-old right-shot blueliner is coming off a strong 2024–25 AHL season with the Toronto Marlies, where he tallied 40 points in 55 games and posted a team-best plus-17 rating. It was a significant step forward in his development, showing he’s not just a steady puck-mover, but also capable of logging big minutes and contributing offensively.

William Villeneuve, Toronto Marlies (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Villeneuve has now completed three seasons in the AHL, and this latest deal keeps him in the mix as a depth option for the Maple Leafs. With Toronto’s NHL blue line currently filled with veterans, Villeneuve faces stiff competition, but his growth last season has earned him a serious look in training camp. He won’t be expected to play top-four minutes, but if he continues trending upward, he could challenge for a bottom-pairing role or become one of the first call-ups.

Item Two: Ben Danford Emerging as Maple Leafs’ Top Defensive Prospect — and OHL Trade Target

While the Maple Leafs’ prospect pool has grown thin after years of dealing away high picks, one standout on the blue line continues to rise: that’s Ben Danford. The 2023 Draft pick has quietly become one of the most reliable shutdown defencemen in junior hockey. He captained the Oshawa Generals in 2024–25 and helped lead the team to back-to-back Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Final appearances. Though not known for flashy point totals, Danford’s mature, steady game has earned him a spot on the OHL’s Third All-Star Team and likely a place in Team Canada’s World Junior discussions.

Danford’s stock is rising not only within the Maple Leafs organization, but also across the OHL, where trade rumours are beginning to swirl. With the Generals set to lose several key players, speculation has surfaced that Danford could be moved to a contending team. According to OHLScoops, the Brantford Bulldogs — who’ve had a busy offseason and already added fellow Maple Leafs prospect Sam McCue — may be in hot pursuit. A player like Danford doesn’t hit the market often, and he won’t come cheap.

Whether Danford stays in Oshawa or lands with a new team, such as Brantford, the 2025–26 season will be key for his development. He remains a long-term project for the Maple Leafs. Still, his leadership, defensive reliability, and big-game experience continue to separate him from the pack in an otherwise shallow pipeline. If Toronto fans are looking for a prospect to watch closely this season, Danford is at the top of the list.

Danford also turned heads at Team Canada’s recent World Junior summer camp, where he earned praise from scouts. Analyst Craig Button projected Danford to make the team as a third-pairing defenceman alongside New York Islanders pick Kashawn Aitcheson. For a defence-first player like Danford, that kind of recognition matters — and may be his ticket to the World Juniors this winter.

Item Three: Robertson Trade Talks Heat Up, But Leafs May Need to Add More

Trade speculation around Nicholas Robertson continues to intensify, and it’s clear the young winger would welcome a fresh start. Robertson has reportedly requested a trade on multiple occasions, and while the Maple Leafs appear open to moving him, finding the proper return remains a challenge. One name that’s surfaced in the rumour mill is Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov — but according to Elliotte Friedman, a straight-up swap isn’t likely. “I think Toronto would have to do more to get that done,” Friedman said in a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast.

Yegor Chinakhov, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Chinakhov, a first-round pick in 2020, is seen as a strong fit for the Maple Leafs, especially under new head coach Berube. At 6-foot-1 and 206 pounds, the 24-year-old winger plays a defensively responsible game, has top-nine upside, and could grow into the power forward role Toronto has lacked (other than Matthew Knies). Last season, Chinakhov scored 16 goals and put up 29 points in just 53 games, and he still has room to develop. If the Maple Leafs are serious about acquiring him, they may need to include a prospect or a draft pick alongside Robertson. Either way, the message is clear: change is coming, and Toronto wants players who align with its new so-called DNA.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Toronto’s front office continues to walk a fine line between keeping the current core competitive and building out a more complete, cost-effective supporting cast. These three storylines — from Villeneuve’s next step to Danford’s rising stock to Robertson’s uncertain future — are all signs that the team is still reshaping the edges of the roster. And with Berube starting his second season behind the bench, there’s a new emphasis on players who can play hard minutes, win puck battles, and bring more defensive accountability.

Don’t expect the activity to slow down just yet. General manager (GM) Brad Treliving has been patient, but with rumours swirling and camp only weeks away, decisions on players like Robertson need to come sooner rather than later. As for the two young blueliners, Danford and Villeneuve, their stories could be part of a larger organizational shift — one that values internal development and size as much as skill. Whether that turns into on-ice success remains to be seen, but the Maple Leafs aren’t standing still.