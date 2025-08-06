Honeymoon Clue on McDavid, Swayman Trade Buzz & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Leon Draisaitl got married, and he’s honeymooning with his wife and best friends. Does this offer up any clues about the future contract for Connor McDavid? Meanwhile, the window to trade Jeremy Swayman isn’t open long; what does that mean for the Boston Bruins? Finally, the Montreal Canadiens got some unfortunate news on Kirby Dach’s injury status. What now?

McDavid with Draisaitl on His Honeymoon

Leon Draisaitl’s honeymoon in Europe with Connor McDavid and their wives has fans buzzing. The two Oilers stars are famously close, often training and traveling together, and their latest vacation has sparked speculation about their long-term future in Edmonton. Some are wondering if the fact that Draisaitl would welcome his buddy on his honeymoon is a hint that these two would never want to play on separate teams.

Despite their strong bond, others have argued that McDavid’s next contract will likely depend on the team’s direction more than friendship. He wants to win—and has made it clear the Oilers must address key issues to keep him. Players have been close on other teams before, so is this out of the ordinary? Perhaps a honeymoon is different than friends training, buying houses near each other (which Draisaitl and McDavid have also done).

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) reacts with center Connor McDavid (97) and defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

Draisaitl’s deal is locked in for several more seasons while McDavid’s ends in 2026. For now, they’re inseparable—but if the Oilers underachieve, will that change?

Window to Trade Jeremy Swayman Closing

After a disappointing 2024-25 season, Jeremy Swayman’s future in Boston feels a bit uncertain. Trade rumors have swirled this summer, and while they remain speculative, the pressure for him to have a bounce-back season is real. Swayman is coming off a rough year, finishing with a 3.11 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage — both career lows — and going 2-8-1 in his final 11 starts.

He’ll need a fast start in 2025-26 to silence doubts. His eight-year, $66 million deal doesn’t include a no-move clause until 2026-27, meaning the Bruins could explore a trade soon if he falters. As Boston retools, this season may be Swayman’s last chance to prove he’s still the team’s long-term solution in goal.

There’s also the risk that waiting too long to trade him if he plays poorly could make him difficult to trade. His brand new contract only looks like good value if he’s back to his old self.

Is Kirdy Dach’s Return Going to Be Delayed?

Kirby Dach may not be ready for the start of the 2025-26 season, according to Maxime Truman of Dans Les Coulisses. Despite earlier optimism from the Canadiens following his knee surgery — and footage of him on the ice and skating in early July — Dach is reportedly still in rehab just weeks before training camp.

He’s reportedly spent the summer in Edmonton with teammate Kaiden Guhle, but has only been spotted skating once and appears to be easing off in workouts. With little public update from Dach, concerns are growing in Montreal, especially as he was expected to center the second line. His uncertain status could explain the Canadiens’ involvement in trade speculation for a second-line center.

If Dach isn’t ready, GM Kent Hughes may be forced to act to avoid starting the season with a major hole up front. This could also explain why there’s been so much chatter about the Canadiens looking for a second-line center on the trade market.

