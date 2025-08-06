Landon DuPont’s Stellar Rookie Season to Carry Over to Hlinka Gretzky Cup

When we think of top rookies in the Canadian Hockey League, we always look back and think of Sidney Crosby, John Tavares and Connor McDavid. All three have gone on to not only have success in their junior career, but also in the National Hockey League. Connor Bedard is scratching the surface and Gavin McKenna is the top name for the 2026 NHL Draft.

However, those are all forwards and we haven’t seen a dominating performance from a rookie defender in quite some time. That all changed this past June as Everett Silvertips defender Landon DuPont became just the first defenseman to win the CHL Rookie of the Year award since Bryan Berard did it back in 1994-95.

If you haven’t watched or heard of DuPont to this point, you might want to get on that. Granted exceptional status in 2024, the elite puck moving defenseman is a top prospect that is going to continue to garner a lot of attention. What he did last season and what he’s going to do this season will justify that.

DuPont Exceptional in Every Sense

It’s never easy to come into one of the top junior leagues as a 15-year-old, but DuPont exceeded expectations and was exceptional in every sense in his rookie season. He finished with 60 points in 64 games and added another 15 in 10 playoff games.

That kind of production from the blue line is impressive. Needless to say, he was very grateful to his team for the success that he had.

“It’s not very often that a rookie goes to a club like that,” DuPont said of the Silvertips season as they were the top regular season team. “We had a great group of guys and a great team… coaching staff is unbelievable. I just credit all of that to them.”

Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips (Caroline Anne/Everett Silvertips)

DuPont is just the third exceptional status player to win CHL Rookie of the Year after Tavares won it in 2005-06 and Shane Wright in 2019-20. He is also the second youngest player to win the award behind Tavares who won it as a 15-year-old. While it can be a tough label to live up to, like many before him, DuPont did not pay attention to that and played his game the way he knew how.

“I just try to leave that off the ice,” DuPont said. “I don’t pay too much attention to any of that stuff. So, I just try to play the game that I love and play with my teammates and have fun.”

Since 1990, DuPont has the fourth most points by a CHL defenseman under 17 years old as he is behind Hockey Hall of Famer Scott Niedermayer (69 points), Francois Groleau (65 points) and Ryan Ellis (63 points). DuPont also has the fourth most points by an exceptional status player behind Tavares (77 points), Connor McDavid (66 points) and Wright (66 points).

That’s impressive company for DuPont to be a part of, both past and present. In order to get those results, it takes a lot of time and dedication in order to get to that point. He was focussed from the very beginning and his off-ice training helped with the on-ice results.

“I take pride in my offseason’s,” DuPont said of transition to the WHL. “Last summer I had a really big offseason and I worked really hard in the gym. I try to push myself as hard as I can so I can be ready for that next jump.

Landon Dupont wins CHL Rookie of the Year Award (Josh Kim/CHL Images)

“Also, just my teammates and those first couple months in the WHL. You’re just trying to get your feet wet in the league and those guys helped me with that.”

With a full season under his belt and his second season on the horizon, there’s a good chance that there will be an encore performance from DuPont. If he’s able to improve on his rookie production, the sky is going to be the limit for him. It really does seem possible given his ability to take control of a game and be an offensive dynamo from the backend.

It all starts with one of the biggest prospects showcase with the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and you can expect him to standout.

DuPont to Play Key Role at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

With an impressive rookie season behind and months after winning the top rookie award in the CHL, DuPont is poised to represent his country at the Hlinka Gretzky tournament. Canada is once again going to boast an abundance of talent, especially on the blue line and he is going to play a pivotal role.

Much like Gavin McKenna, who was an important player before his draft year at the 2025 tournament, DuPont is going to do the same as he headlines an impressive defensive unit for Canada. With Keaton Verhoeff, Daxon Rudolph and Ryan Lin also going to play a key role, DuPont is going to bring that offensive flare that he showed all last season and lead the charge for Canada.

Everything that DuPont does is at an elite level that can already translate to the pro level, almost Cale Makar-esque. The confidence, skillset, IQ and maturity at his age is evident and he has excelled early on in his career. His puck moving abilities, mobility and speed skating and timing with his shot to find the shooting lane is already impressive. He’s definitely going to be a powerhouse for Canada, making strong breakout passes, being a threat in transition and in the offensive zone. He’s well-rounded, competitive and smart in all three zones as he’s sound positionally and never cheats on plays.

It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s going to be the “go-to” defender all tournament, much like Matthew Schaefer was at the 2024 tournament and put his name on the map and eventually being selected first overall by the New York Islanders.

This whole season, including the Hlinka Gretzky Cup is serving as a precursor to what we can expect when DuPont’s up for the draft in 2027. Last season felt like it was just the tip of the iceberg and we’re going to see more of what he can do.

