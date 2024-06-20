Canadiens’ 2025 Draft Plans Could Be Affected by Jacob Markstrom Trade

With the Stanley Cup Final taking too long and the 2024 NHL Entry Draft just a week away, NHL general managers (GMs) have decided to start the offseason early. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Kings traded Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Washington Capitals for Darcy Kuemper, and the New Jersey Devils acquired Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames. The first move has no bearing on the Montreal Canadiens, except proving they dodged a massive bullet. The second trade, however, might have significant consequences for the Canadiens in next year’s draft.

Canadiens Could Receive Florida’s Draft Pick in 2025

When the Canadiens acquired Sean Monahan from the Calgary Flames in 2022, they were also given a first-round draft pick. The pick came with many conditions because the trade involved two other teams with conditions on that pick – when the Florida Panthers acquired Claude Giroux from the Flyers, their 2024 first-round pick was involved and had conditions that could move it to 2025. When the Panthers traded for Matthew Tkachuk, they traded their 2025 first-round pick. If the 2024 pick is in the top ten, it transfers to 2025, and the Calagry 2025 pick moves to 2026.

The Panthers’ draft pick was not a top-ten pick, so the Flames’ pick from Florida remained a first-round pick in 2025. When Montreal traded for Monahan and was given a first-round pick by Calgary, conditions on that pick also involved the Panthers’ 2025 pick. If the Flames or Panthers are in the top ten, the Canadiens receive whichever pick is not in the top ten; if both picks are not in the top ten, then the Habs get the higher pick of the two.

Now that Clagary has traded Markstorm to the Devils, they will likely finish in the bottom ten. The Panthers are nowhere near being in the bottom ten, so the Canadiens will likely get whatever pick Florida has when the season is over, which could be in the 30s if the Panthers stay as good as they are this season. The best-case scenario for Montreal is that the Flames finish out of the bottom ten, and the Habs can get a pick in the 11-15 range.

Allen Likely Won’t Be Devils Starter

The Canadiens traded Jake Allen to the Devils around the trade deadline this season. New Jersey needed goaltending help to make a playoff push and hoped Allen could give them that stability. Unfortunately, they fell short and finished 23rd overall, ten points behind the Capitals. Allen was splitting time with Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau in Montreal, and their three-goalie system was not working well for the veteran netminder. Allen was 6-12-0 with a 3.65 goals-against average (GAA) and a .892 save percentage (SV%) in 21 games. He was better in New Jersey, with a 6-6-1 record, a 3.11 GAA, and a .900 SV%.

Jake Allen, New Jersey Devils (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Canadiens traded Allen for a conditional third-round pick. The condition is that if the team makes the 2025 Playoffs and Allen plays 40 games or more, that third-round pick becomes a second-round pick. With the acquisition of Markstrom, the Devils have a very good chance of making the playoffs and fulfilling the first condition of the Allen deal. However, it also destroys the second condition of the Allen trade. With Markstrom as the number one goalie, it’s unlikely Allen will see 40 games – it’s more likely he will be dealt to another team or play around 30 games.

As you can see, this singular offseason trade involving teams that have nothing to do with the Canadiens will still affect the Habs’ 2025 Draft. The only hope is that the Flames exceed expectations and don’t finish in the bottom ten of the standings, and Markstrom can’t play 40 games for some reason. Other than that, it looks like the Canadiens will not get the extra second-round pick or a second top-20 pick in 2025.