Things are suddenly looking up for ex-Toronto Maple Leafs and new New Jersey Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe. After the Maple Leafs’ round-one playoff loss to the Boston Bruins, Keefe was let go by the Maple Leafs. However, it didn’t take him long to turn the page to a new chapter by joining the Devils as their new head coach.

Keefe had put up an impressive regular-season track record of 212-97-40 in five seasons with the Maple Leafs. But it wasn’t enough. Now the question is whether he can guide the Devils to a strong season. There’s no doubt that this young and dynamic squad has potential. But can Keefe unlock it? Can he make a significant impact in New Jersey?

Keefe Is Still Young But Brings a Strong Coaching Pedigree

During his tenure with the Maple Leafs, Keefe guided his team to consistent playoff appearances, growing his coaching skills and ability to create and lead a competitive team. Before he joined the Maple Leafs, he led his American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies to a Calder Cup championship in 2018. The Devils, most recently led by interim coach Travis Green, missed the playoffs this season with a losing record of 38-39-5.

When Keefe was hired, General Manager Tom Fitzgerald praised Keefe’s coaching and collaborative approach. He emphasized the Devils’ goal of building a Stanley Cup-contending team under his leadership. Toward that end, the roster features several players with goal-scoring potential. It’s a young group that holds the promise for growth and success.

Sheldon Keefe, Head Coach of the New Jersey Devils (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Can Keefe learn from his past experiences and restore the Devils’ winning tradition? New Jersey is focused on improving the roster and the team’s defensive performance for the upcoming season.

The Devils Make a Key Trade, Bringing in Goalie Jacob Markstrom

On Wednesday, the team made a key move, acquiring goalie Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames. Markstrom promises to be a significant boost to the team’s performance. He’s a world-class netminder who can provide a reliable last line of defense for the young team.

The Devils gave up a 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected) and defenseman Kevin Bahl. While Bahl is known for his defensive abilities, he won’t bring much to the Flames’ offense. On the other hand, Markstrom’s potential to elevate their goaltending performance is the key for New Jersey.

Markstrom’s attributes underline the impact he could bring to the Devils. He consistently delivers solid games, has exceptional positioning and technical skills, and brings outstanding athleticism and reflexes to his work. He’s a solid top-tier goalie. In his time with the Vancouver Canucks, I saw Markstrom steal games with his determination and ability.

Did Keefe’s Position Suddenly Turn Favorable With Markstrom Arriving?

In a recent edition of the Kyper and Bourne Show, Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne spoke about the suddenly favorable position that Keefe finds himself in with the Devils. In addition to his young team’s potential, Keefe now has the opportunity to work with a top-tier goalie. During the show, the analysts posited that Keefe’s coaching abilities, coupled with the solid goaltending provided by Markstrom, could prove to be a winning combination for the Devils.

Overall, Kyper and Bourne expressed optimism about the direction the Devils are heading with their recent moves, emphasizing that Keefe’s arrival and the acquisition of Markstrom have set the team up for success. With the pieces falling into place, the Devils are shaping up for a positive season. They could be a team to watch in 2024-25.

Key Points About Markstrom Made by Kyper and Bourne

During this segment, Kyper and Bourne made four key points. First, they emphasized the huge value the Devils gained by acquiring Markstrom, a talented goalie on a $6 million contract. They highlighted that getting Markstrom for around $4 million after the Flames absorbed a portion of his salary was a significant win for New Jersey.

Second, they spoke about the specifics of the trade, which involved giving up a first-round pick (top-10 protected) and defenseman Bahl. They weighed Bahl’s defensive strengths against the potential impact Markstrom could have on the Devils’ defensive capabilities.

Third, the conversation shifted toward the positive situation new coach Keefe finds himself in with the Devils. For Kyper and Bourne, this was the key to the trade, and it seemed to favor the Devils. They mentioned that Keefe now has the opportunity to work with a high-caliber goalie like Markstrom, setting the stage for success.

Finally, the overall sentiment was optimism about the direction the Devils were heading with their recent moves. Kyper and Bourne highlighted that combining Keefe’s coaching abilities and Markstrom’s goaltending skills could position the team for success in the upcoming seasons.

The Bottom Line for the Devils, Keefe, and Markstrom

For Kyper and Bourne, the bottom line was that Keefe had landed in a favorable position, especially now that Markstrom has come on board as a key asset. The optimistic outlook for the Devils, fueled by Keefe’s coaching abilities and Markstrom’s goaltending proficiency, sets the stage for success.

The foundation in New Jersey has now been laid for a competitive and impactful team. For Kyper and Bourne, things are looking good for the team.